All Talisman locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Our in-progress Talisman location list.
Talismans are accessories which provide useful boosts to your Tarnished in Elden Ring, and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion offers a host of new Talismans to choose from.
From boosting attack or defence to increasing your maximum equipment load, every Talisman provides a different enhancement and the right one can be the final piece of the puzzle in your overall character build.
Our in-progress Talisman locations list for Shadow the Erdtree will help you uncover these useful items.
On this page:
- Blade of Mercy location
- Ailment Talisman location
- Rellana's Cameo location
- Dried Bouquet location
- Talisman of the Dread location
- Flamedrake Talisman +3 location
- Smithing Talisman location
- Verdigris Discus location
- Pearl Shield Talisman location
- Shattered Stone Talisman location
- Boltdrake Talisman +3 location
- Pearldrake Talisman +3 location
- Talisman of the Lord's Bestowal location
- Stalwart Horn Charm +2
Blade of Mercy location
Location: Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain, inside a chest behind the closed door at the top of the ruins.
Effect:Raises attack power after each critical hit.
Ailment Talisman location
Location: Abandoned Ailing Village, Gravesite Plain.
Effect: When certain ailments are triggered, this talisman grants resistance to the same ailment.
Rellana's Cameo location
Location: In the chapel in Castle Ensis, after defeating Moonrithyll Carian Knight.
Effect: Enhances attacks executed after maintaining the same stance for a certain length of time.
Dried Bouquet location
Location: Belurat Tower Settlement, just beyond the Miquella's Cross location.
Effect: Raises attack power when a spirit you have summoned dies.
Talisman of the Dread location
Location: Elder's Hovel on the very edge of Gravesite Plain.
Effect: Raises potency of magma.
Flamedrake Talisman +3 location
Location: Fort of Reprimand, Scadu Atlus.
Effect: Boost fire damage negation by the utmost.
Smithing Talisman location
Location: Ruined Forge of Starfall Past, Scadu Atlus.
Effect: Enhances weapon-throwing attacks.
Verdigris Discus location
Location: In an isolated area of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. You must use the teleporter in Scadu Atlus to reach this.
Effect: Raises defence with higher equipment load.
Pearl Shield Talisman location
Location: Rauh Base, in a chest in a soldier encampment northwest of the Site of Grace 'Ancient Ruins Base'.
Effect: Boosts all non-physical damage negation while guarding.
Shattered Stone Talisman location
Location: Moorth Ruins, down the hole in the ground leading to Bonny Village.
Effect: Raises potency of kicking and stomping skills.
Boltdrake Talisman +3 location
Location: Shadow Keep, Scadu Atlus.
Effect: Boosts lightning damage negation by the utmost.
Pearldrake Talisman +3 location
Location: Shadow Keep, Scadu Atlus.
Effect: Boosts non-physical damage negation by the utmost.
Talisman of the Lord's Bestowal location
Location: By the glowing Minor Erdtree in the western part of Shadow Keep, Scadu Atlus.
Effect: Increases the potency after using a flask of tears.
Stalwart Horn Charm +2
Location: Bonny Gaol, Scadu Atlus.
Effect: Vastly raises robustness (robustness governs resistance to blood loss and frost).
More to come...
