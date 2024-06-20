Skip to main content

All Talisman locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Our in-progress Talisman location list.

A mighty kick delivered to an enemy in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: FromSoftware
Guide by Lottie Lynn
Talismans are accessories which provide useful boosts to your Tarnished in Elden Ring, and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion offers a host of new Talismans to choose from.

From boosting attack or defence to increasing your maximum equipment load, every Talisman provides a different enhancement and the right one can be the final piece of the puzzle in your overall character build.

Our in-progress Talisman locations list for Shadow the Erdtree will help you uncover these useful items.

On this page:

Cover image for YouTube video7 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Beginners Tips - A REFRESHER COURSE FOR FORGETFUL TARNISHED
Watch on YouTube

Blade of Mercy location

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree showing the location of the Greater Potentate's Cookbook (1)
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain, inside a chest behind the closed door at the top of the ruins.

Effect:Raises attack power after each critical hit.

Ailment Talisman location

A map screen in Shadow of the Erdtree showing the location of the Ailing Talisman
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Abandoned Ailing Village, Gravesite Plain.

Effect: When certain ailments are triggered, this talisman grants resistance to the same ailment.

Rellana's Cameo location

A map screen in Shadow of the Erdtree showing the location of Rellana's Cameo Talisman
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: In the chapel in Castle Ensis, after defeating Moonrithyll Carian Knight.

Effect: Enhances attacks executed after maintaining the same stance for a certain length of time.

Dried Bouquet location

A screenshot of the Belurat Tower Settlement Scadutree Fragment location on the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Belurat Tower Settlement, just beyond the Miquella's Cross location.

Effect: Raises attack power when a spirit you have summoned dies.

Talisman of the Dread location

A map screen in Shadow of the Erdtree showing the location of the Elder's Hovel
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Elder's Hovel on the very edge of Gravesite Plain.

Effect: Raises potency of magma.

Flamedrake Talisman +3 location

A map screen in Shadow of the Erdtree showing the location of the Battlefield Priest's Cookbook (2)
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Fort of Reprimand, Scadu Atlus.

Effect: Boost fire damage negation by the utmost.

Smithing Talisman location

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree showing the location of the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Ruined Forge of Starfall Past, Scadu Atlus.

Effect: Enhances weapon-throwing attacks.

Verdigris Discus location

A map screen in Shadow of the Erdtree showing the location of the Verdigris Discus talisman
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: In an isolated area of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. You must use the teleporter in Scadu Atlus to reach this.

Effect: Raises defence with higher equipment load.

Pearl Shield Talisman location

A map screen showing the location of the Pearl Shield Talisman location in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Rauh Base, in a chest in a soldier encampment northwest of the Site of Grace 'Ancient Ruins Base'.

Effect: Boosts all non-physical damage negation while guarding.

Shattered Stone Talisman location

A map screen in Shadow of the Erdtree showing the Shattered Stone Talisman location
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Moorth Ruins, down the hole in the ground leading to Bonny Village.

Effect: Raises potency of kicking and stomping skills.

Boltdrake Talisman +3 location

A warrior collects the Boltdrake Talisman +3 from the Shadow Keep in SHadow of the Erdtree.
A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree showing the Boltdrake Talisman +3 location
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Shadow Keep, Scadu Atlus.

Effect: Boosts lightning damage negation by the utmost.

Pearldrake Talisman +3 location

A warrior collects the Pearldrake Talisman +3 from the Shadow Keep in SHadow of the Erdtree.
A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree showing the Boltdrake Talisman +3 location
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Shadow Keep, Scadu Atlus.

Effect: Boosts non-physical damage negation by the utmost.

Talisman of the Lord's Bestowal location

A warrior collects the Talisman of the Lord's Bestowal in Shadow of the Erdtree
A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree showing the Talisman of the Lord's Bestowal location
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: By the glowing Minor Erdtree in the western part of Shadow Keep, Scadu Atlus.

Effect: Increases the potency after using a flask of tears.

Stalwart Horn Charm +2

A warrior collects the Stalwart Horn Charm +2 in Bonny Gaol in Shadow of the Erdtree
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Bonny Gaol, Scadu Atlus.

Effect: Vastly raises robustness (robustness governs resistance to blood loss and frost).

More to come...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.

