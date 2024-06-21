Where to get Blade of Mercy in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The Blade of Mercy is a new Talisman in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. It shares its name with the popular trick weapon from Bloodborne, but alas, this Blade of Mercy is quite a different kind of item. Still, this nod to FromSoftware's other great RPG is a fun little Easter egg nonetheless, and if you want to add it to your Elden Ring build, then read on below.

We'll tell you where to find the Blade of Mercy in Shadow of the Erdtree and show you exactly how to reach its exact location in the DLC.

Where to get the Blade of Mercy in Shadow of the Erdtree

The good news is that you can find the Blade of Mercy in Shadow of the Erdtree very early on - within minutes of starting Elden Ring's DLC, in fact, and it's one of the very things we'd recommend doing first when you enter the Shadow Realm.

The Blade of Mercy is located at the top of the Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain, just a little way north of where you emerge from the starting cave (you'll also where you'll find Gravesite Plain's Map Fragment, so make sure to get that on your way there, too).

You can see its precise location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Getting to the top of the Scorched Ruins takes a little investigation, however. To begin your ascent you'll need to find the staircase in one of the crumbled buildings that leads you up to the roof. You can find it by travelling south from the Site of Grace 'Scorched Ruins' and heading right:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The building you're after is the one immediately on your right, and after dealing with the phantom hound behind the pots, you'll find the staircase leading up to the roof:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll then need to jump over the red cloth on the roof into another gap in the wall to your left - some more phantoms will start throwing stones at you from here, but you can easily dispatch these enemies and continue on through to the other side of the building.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll see a large red drape extending across the top of the ruins. You can jump up and walk on this to take you across to the other side of the Scorched Ruins. Ahead, you'll see a conspicuous set of pillars and a closed door in the tower.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You don't need any kind of key to open the door. Simply walk up to it and push it open, and the Blade of Mercy will be lying in the treasure chest inside it.

Congratulations! You've now found the Blade of Mercy in Shadow of the Erdtree. This Talisman raises attack power after each critical hit, making it a good choice for melee builds.

Alas, if you were hoping for some nods to Bloodborne in the Blade of Mercy's item description, you might be disappointed. Not only does the Blade of Mercy look very different to its Bloodborne counterpart, but the Elden Ring version says that the NPC Hornsent "employed this to honorably end the suffering of a compatriot" on his travels, and that "after claiming numerous lives, the dagger is now broken, but has acquired a special aura".

Hornsent is one of Shadow of the Erdtree's sidequest NPCs who you can meet just a short distance from the Scorched Ruins, by the Site of Grace 'Three-Path Cross'. If you speak to him, he'll also give you a map of the first three Miquella's Cross locations, which you'll need to follow as part of the main story.

That's everything you need to know about Elden Ring's Blade of Mercy in Shadow of the Erdtree, so feel free to continue your adventures in the Shadow Realm once you're done here.

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.