All Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Collecting Scadutree Fragments offers you the chance to increase your Scadutree Blessing in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Doing so will increase your attack power and damage negation stats of your character - so less damage taken and more damage given. These bonuses are added as percentages atop of your base values, so no matter what your Tarnished is wearing, Scadutree Fragment Blessings will always be active when you're roaming the Shadow Realm.

Scadutree Fragments are one of two new stat-boosting items added in Shadow of the Erdtree, with the other being Revered Spirit Ashes. To apply Scadutree Fragments, you need to visit a Site of Grace and select the 'Shadow Realm Blessing menu option' and the number required to receive a new blessing increases as you collect more of them.

Happily, most Scadutree Fragments are found alongside Miquella's Cross locations, which also happen to be at Sites of Grace most of the time. Still, there are many more that you'll find out in the world on your travels, so to help you find them all, take a look at our in-progress Scadutree Fragment locations list for Shadow of the Erdtree so you can start collecting these new blessings.

Scadutree Fragment locations in Gravesite Plain

Here are all of the Scadutree Fragments we've found so far in the Gravesite Plain area of Shadow of the Erdtree:

Church of Consolation (x2)

You'll find your first two Scadutree Fragments at the Church of Consolation, just down the hill from where you emerge onto Gravesite Plain at the start of the expansion. Head east and follow the road down the hill, and you'll soon see the Church on your left. Interact with the item at the bottom of the statue and you'll gain two Scadutree Fragments.

Three-Path Cross

This Scadutree Fragment can be found next to the Miquella's Cross, which itself sits by a Site of Grace found near the main road to the northwest of the Scorched Ruins.

Pillar Path Cross

You can find this Scadutree Fragment next to the Miquella's Cross near the 'Pillar Path Cross' Site of Grace just off the road by a cliff southeast of Castle Ensis.

Main Gate Cross

Head to the Site of Grace in front of the entrance to the Belurat Tower Settlement to find a Scadutree Fragment next to a Miquella's Cross.

Belurat Tower Settlement

The Scadutree Fragment in the Belurat Tower Settlement is located in the upper town section of this dungeon, near the base of the tower that leads up to the boss fight with Divine Beast Dancing Lion. To reach it, you first need to climb over the rubble near the entrance to tower (the one with the giant scorpions). There's a small doorway hidden from view to your left, and if you go inside, you'll see the fragment next to the Miquella's Cross site.

Castle Front

This Scadutree Fragment can be found in front of the Marika statue in the middle of the encampment on front of the Castle Ensis entrance.

Castle Ensis Checkpoint

You'll find this Scadutree Fragment near the Miquella's Cross, which itself can be found near the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site of Grace.

Scadutree Fragment locations in Scadu Altus

Below lie all of the Scadutree Fragments we've found so far in the Scadu Altus region of Shadow of the Erdtree:

Highroad Cross

This Scadutree Fragment can be found the Miquella's Cross near the Highroad Cross Site of Grace. You'll come across it immediately after beating Rellana, Twin Moon Knight at the end of Castle Ensis.

Moorth Ruins Cross

You can find this Scadutree Fragment near the Miquella's Cross close to the Moorth Ruins Cross Site of Grace.

Northeast of Moorth Ruins

You'll find this Scadutree Fragment in front of a statue in an underground tunnel leading off the lake northeast of the Site of Grace 'Moorth Ruins Cross'.

Encampment south of Shadow Keep

This Scadutree Fragment sits at the bottom of a statue on the southern edge of the soldier encampment in front of the Shadow Keep. It's easy to grab, but you'll need to mind the giant Furnace Golem that also makes this camp its home!

Scaduview Cross

Find the 'Scaduview Cross' Site of Grace to locate both a Miquella's Cross and Scadutree Fragment. To reach it, you'll need to head south from Moorth Ruins toward the Fort of Reprimand. Before you go into the tunnel that leads to the fort, however, you'll need to unlock the Sealed Spiritspring located on the eastern side of the cliff. Use Torrent to jump up onto the cliff top once it's been unsealed, and you'll find the Scadutree Fragment next to the Miquella's Cross site.

Shadow Keep, after Golden Hippopotamus

You can find a Scadutree Fragment after beating the boss Golden Hippopotamus near the front entrance of the Shadow Keep.

Shadow Keep, before Messmer's Dark Chamber

This Scadutree Fragment can be found just before you fight Messmer the Impaler, the boss of Shadow Keep.

Shadow Keep, Storehouse Fourth Floor

A Scadutree Fragment can be found near a Miquella's Cross near the 'Storehouse, Fourth Floor' Site of Grace in the Shadow Keep.

Scadutree Fragment locations in Cerulean Coast

Here lie all of the Scadutree Fragment locations we've found in the Cerulean Coast area of Shadow of the Erdtree so far:

Cerulean Coast Cross

You can find this Scadutree Fragment near this Miquella's Cross in the Cerulean Coast.

In a cave leading to Demi-Human Queen Marigga

Another Scadutree Fragment can be found in the cave on the way to Demi-Human Marigga in the western side of the Cerulean Coast. If you're having trouble finding it, look for the monster on the right-hand side of the left screenshot as it won't be far away.

Scadutree Fragment locations in Jagged Peak

Below you'll find all of the Scadutree Fragments we've found so far in Shadow of the Erdtree's Jagged Peak:

On a cliffside heading towards Jagged Peak after meeting Igon

After defeating two Jagged Peak Drakes at the same time, Igon will send you on a quest further up the mountain to defeat Bayle the Dread. After using the second Spiritspring you come across after Igon, you'll find a Rune of an Unsung Hero item on the ground in front of you. The path splits here - take the right hand path to the south, and you'll find this Scadutree Fragment nestled into the cliff face at the end. Be careful of the boulders rolling down the hill!

Scadutree Fragment locations in Stone Fissure Coffin

Here sit all of the Scadutree Fragments we've found so far in the Stone Fissure Coffin in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree:

Fissure Cross

You'll find this Scadutree Fragment next to the Miquella's Cross site partway through the Stone Coffin Fissure dungeon. You'll come across it naturally on your journey through this underground region, which you'll need to access from the large fissure in the southern peninsula of the Cerulean Coast.

Scadutree Fragment locations in Ancient Ruins of Rauh

Below lie all of the Scadutree Fragments we've found in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh so far in Shadow of the Erdtree:

Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Site of Grace

A Scadutree Fragment can be found near the 'Rauh Ancient Ruins, East' Site of Grace.

After defeating the Hippopotamus

You can find this Scadutree Fragment after defeating a Hippopotamus.

More to come...

