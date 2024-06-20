Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Best early weapon locations

Shadow of the Erdtree adds even more weapons to the huge variety of armaments already available in Elden Ring's base game.

To help you out during the opening hours of Shadow of the Erdtree, we've detailed where to find some of the best early weapon locations below. Most of these are located in Erdtree's starting area, Gravesite Plain, and we'll be adding more as we find them.

On this page:

Backhand Blade location

The gravesite is one of the more prominent monuments in this section of the map. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Backhand Blade is located behind a large grave monument to the northeast of the Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain. It's circled by some enemies in robes and candlesticks, but you can sneak in from behind and grab it without having to fight them if you wish.

Attack Power: Physical +105, Critical +100

Physical +105, Critical +100 Requires: 10 Strength, 13 Dexterity

10 Strength, 13 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Skill: Blind Spot

Blind Spot Weight: 2.0

2.0 Passive effect: N/A

Blackgaol Greatsword location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Blackgaol Greatsword set is located in the Western Nameless Mausoleum northwest of the Site of Grace 'Gravesite Plains' near the start. You'll need to beat the Blackgaol Knight boss to get it, though, as they drop it as a reward as part of the Blackgaol armor set.

Beast Claw location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Beast Claw is obtained by beating Logur, the Beast Claw, an invader NPC boss who is roaming the southern forests of the Gravesite Plain region, just behind the 'Gravesite Plain' Site of Grace on the road down to the Church of Consolation.

Attack Power: Physical +98, Critical +100

Physical +98, Critical +100 Requires: 13 Strength, 11 Dexterity

13 Strength, 11 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Skill: Savage Claws

Savage Claws Weight: 3.0

3.0 Passive effect: Blood loss buildup (55)

Great Katana location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can find the Great Katana west of the Abandoned Ailing Village in the Gravesite Plain area, on a corpse right next to the Ghostflame Dragon. You don't need to defeat the boss in order to obtain this weapon, but it will rise from its slumber the moment you grab it, so if you don't want to fight it, make sure you're already on Torrent when you pick it up so you can make a hasty getaway.

Attack Power: Physical +145, Critical +100

Physical +145, Critical +100 Requires: 14 Strength, 18 Dexterity

14 Strength, 18 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Skill: Overhead Stance

Overhead Stance Weight: 9.0

9.0 Passive effect: Blood loss buildup (55)

Messmer Soldier's Axe location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Messmer Soldier Axe is a random reward drop from Messmer Soldier enemies, who you can find throughout the region of Gravesite Plain, but a great early location to find them is within the encampment near the Site of Grace 'Castle Front' near Castle Ensis, and the Fog Rift Fort just round the corner, leading up the side of the castle to the west. These enemies can also drop Messmer Soldier armor set pieces.

Attack Power: Physical +133, Critical +100

Physical +133, Critical +100 Requires: 14 Strength, 10 Dexterity

14 Strength, 10 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Skill: War Cry

War Cry Weight: 5.5

5.5 Passive effect: N/A

Firespark Perfume Bottle location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can find the Firespark Perfume Bottle at the Castle Front encampment near Castle Ensis. It's inside a treasure chest on the east side of the camp, surrounded by some Perfumers.

Attack Power: Fire +110, Critical +100

Fire +110, Critical +100 Requires: 3 Strength, 14 Dexterity

3 Strength, 14 Dexterity Scales with: Dexterity (C)

Dexterity (C) Skill: Kick

Kick Weight: 1.0

1.0 Passive effect: N/A

Milady location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Milady light greatsword is located at the top of a tower in the early part of Castle Ensis. After crossing the bridge at the front of the castle, follow the main path up and around to the southwest. Then, climb up the wooden stairs to reach the tower containing the Milady sword.

Attack Power: Physical +116, Critical +100

Physical +116, Critical +100 Requires: 12 Strength, 17 Dexterity

12 Strength, 17 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Skill: Impaling Thrust

Impaling Thrust Weight: 6.5

6.5 Passive effect: N/A

Star-Lined Sword location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You get the Star-Lined Sword by defeating the Demi-Human Queen Marigga, who is located on the western side of the 'Cerulean Coast West' Site of Grace. This is quite an easy boss fight, making this a good target for those after a new, magic-infused Katana.

Attack Power: Physical +82, Magic +82, Critical +100

Physical +82, Magic +82, Critical +100 Requires: 10 Strength, 23 Dexterity, 21 Intelligence

10 Strength, 23 Dexterity, 21 Intelligence Scales with: Strength (E), Dexterity (C), Intelligence (D)

Strength (E), Dexterity (C), Intelligence (D) Skill: Onze's Line of Stars

Onze's Line of Stars Weight: 5.0

5.0 Passive effect: Blood loss buildup (45)

Dancing Blade of Ranah location

The Dancer Blade of Ranah is located on the small island found in the Cerulean Coast, but to get it, you need to defeat the Dancer of Ranah boss. This boss also drops the Dancer armor set when defeated.

You can get to the island by travelling through the underground passage found just southeast of the 'Cerulean Coast West' Site of Grace.

Smithscript Dagger location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Smithscript Dagger is located on a corpse found in the Ruined Forge Lava Intake, which itself is located on the cliffs to the southeast of Castle Ensis. You'll find the corpse with this throwing blade along the main path of the Ruined Forge Lava Intake, by a stone golem in the chamber where you must pull the lever to lower the forge's drill mechanism in the main room filled with lava.

Attack Power: Physical +67, Critical +100

Physical +67, Critical +100 Requires: 5 Strength, 11 Dexterity, 11 Intelligence, 11 Faith

5 Strength, 11 Dexterity, 11 Intelligence, 11 Faith Scales with: Strength (5), Dexterity (C), Intelligence (E), Faith (E)

Strength (5), Dexterity (C), Intelligence (E), Faith (E) Skill: Piercing Throw

Piercing Throw Weight: 1.5

1.5 Passive effect: N/A

Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You get the Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree by defeating the Ancient Dragon-Man boss of the Dragon's Pit, which is an underground dungeon located in the cliffs to the southeast of Castle Ensis.

Attack Power: Physical +152, Critical +100

Physical +152, Critical +100 Requires: 15 Strength, 20 Dexterity

15 Strength, 20 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Skill: Dragonwound Slash

Dragonwound Slash Weight: 10.5

10.5 Passive effect: Blood loss buildup (55)

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.