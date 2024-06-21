All 3 Great Katana locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Great Katanas are one of eight new weapon types that have been introduced in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. These large, heavy swords pack a serious punch, and there are a total of three Great Katanas to find in different parts of Shadow of the Erdtree.

To help you track them down, here's where to find all the Great Katana locations in Shadow of the Erdtree. We've also got each Great Katana's weapon stats and skill descriptions, so you can find the one that's right for you.

Great Katana location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: West of the Abandoned Ailing Village in Gravesite Plain, you can loot it from a corpse next to the Ghostflame Dragon.

Skill: 'Overhead Stance' - a skill that starts with the blade held high in a ready stance. Perform a normal attack from this stance to step forward and slash downwards, or a strong attack to deliver a series of downward slashes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Great Katana stats:

Attack Power: Physical +145, Critical +100

Physical +145, Critical +100 Requires: 14 Strength, 18 Dexterity

14 Strength, 18 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Weight: 9.0

9.0 Passive effect: Blood loss buildup (55)

Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: In Dragon's Pit in Gravesite Plain. To claim this Great Katana, you'll need to defeat this dungeon's boss, the Ancient Dragon-Man.

Skill: 'Dragonwound Slash' - a skill designed to hunt colossal dragons, this cloaks the armament with a jagged gravel-stone aura before performing a high leaping slash. You can also charge the attack to fire off the aura.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana stats:

Attack Power: Physical +152, Critical +100

Physical +152, Critical +100 Requires: 15 Strength, 20 Dexterity

15 Strength, 20 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Skill: Dragonwound Slash

Dragonwound Slash Weight: 10.5

10.5 Passive effect: Blood loss buildup (55)

Rakshasa's Great Katana location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: The Eastern Nameless Mausoleum in Scadu Altus. You'll need to defeat its boss Rakshasa to get this Great Katana.

Skill: 'Weed Cutter' - a skill that performs scythe-like horizontal swings with the sword, cutting enemies down as if they were weeds. Additional inputs allow for the continuation of the attaack for as long as stamina remains.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Rakshasa's Great Katana stats:

Attack Power: Physical +155, Critical +100

Physical +155, Critical +100 Requires: 12 Strength, 27 Dexterity

12 Strength, 27 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (E), Dexterity (C)

Strength (E), Dexterity (C) Weight: 9.5

9.5 Passive effect: Causes blood loss buildup (55)

That's all 3 Great Katana locations you can find in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Good luck tracking them down, and enjoy tinkering around with their new skills to make your ultimate Elden Ring Samurai build.

