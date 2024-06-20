Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Dragon's Pit walkthrough

The Dragon's Pit is an optional dungeon in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and an important stop on your journey to get to Jagged Peak and find Charo's Hidden Grave.

You'll need to pass through Dragon's Pit and defeat its boss to access these two large hidden areas along the Shadow Realm's Southern Shore, and you'll also need to complete it as part of Igon's questline as well. So to help you pass through it and grab all of its treasures, read on below for our in-depth Dragon's Pit walkthrough.

Dragon's Pit walkthrough

To reach Dragon's Pit, you'll need to journey south-east from the Site of Grace 'Castle Front' in Gravesite Plain. Instead of going down the hill toward the Ruined Forge Lava Intake, head up the hill and follow the path up towards the Suppressing Pillar in the distance.

Eventually, you'll reach another Site of Grace 'Pillar Path Waypoint', and nearby you'll hear the anguished cries of Igon, who is lying on the ground in pain. He'll curse the name of Bayle, but there's nothing much more you can do for him at this point. In front of him you'll see a path strewn with dragon-shaped statues. Follow this path, and Dragon's Pit is located right at the end of the cliff inside a cave.

Here's the precise location of Dragon's Pit on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Activate the Site of Grace 'Dragon's Pit' and carry on inside the cave. There are two beast-like skeleton monsters lurking by the entrance way. Take them out, and make sure to hit their glowing bodies again once they fall to the ground, otherwise they'll keep resurrecting themselves and coming back to attack you.

Another one will leap out at you as you continue further into the cave, so make sure you have your shield up as you go round the corner.

Watch out for this surprise attack. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Follow the route of the cave until it opens out to a large, candlelit chamber. There are two more skeletons here - one with a bow and arrow and another with a spear - but they're fairly simple enemies to deal with. Just watch out for the spear skeleton's fire breath, as this one's a bit tougher than the archer.

Once they're dealt with, turn left to collect 1x Shadow Realm Rune (2) from the corpse lying next to the large pedestal statue at the end of the passageway. Two more skeleton monsters will emerge out of the ground as you approach, so beware and prepare yourself for another short fight!

Make sure to grab the Shadow Realm Rune off the corpse at the end of this corridor. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Just to the right of the pedestal, you can peek into the next area from above - if you fancy taking some pot shots at the skeletons down below from here, you can - just don't bother killing them completely, as they'll only resurrect themselves by the time you actually reach them. You can either drop down here or approach from the passageway on your right - they both lead to the same place.

There are three more skeletons on the stairs to deal with here. Watch out for the tall one with the axe, as this one can also breathe fire and deal heavier damage than the others. There's a chance it might also drop the Executioner's Greataxe on defeat, so make sure you pick it up if it does.

These skeletons won't be truly defeated until you attack their glowing corpses. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once they're dealt with, you'll see that the path forks here - you can either head up the stairs or carry on downwards, but it's best to head upstairs first, as this is technically a dead-end.

You'll need to be careful here, as there's a large and very tough Wyrm here off to your right, who will launch itself into battle as soon as you step foot in its chamber. You can stay and fight it if you like, but if you don't fancy your chances, simply grab the 4x Knot Resin off the corpse in the corner and run back down the stairs.

This Wyrm's tough, outer hide makes it hard to deal a lot of damage to this monster, and the confined space of the room makes it quite a tricky boss fight if you're unprepared. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You may also spot another corpse lying next to another handy escape hole in the rock on your way down depending on how far you ventured into the sunlit chamber. This can be looted for 2x Smithing Stone (5). Once you've got it, drop down into the chamber and continue your descent down the stairs.

You'll come to a large, empty chamber with ornate walls and statues. A glowing stone slab to your right says: 'Be brave. Show no fear.' This essentially means: jump down that very large hole in front of you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Trust me, you won't feel a thing on your landing and there aren't any more items to collect here, so step up to the edge of the path and take a harmless leap into the unknown. When you finish falling, you'll come out by the boss fog.

Yep, you really do have to jump down this giant hole. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Before you do that, though, turn around and collect the 1x Furlcalling Finger Remedy on the corpse behind you.

Now, it's time to traverse the mist and face the boss of the Dragon's Pit: Ancient Dragon-Man.

Once this boss has been defeated, make sure you open the doors at the end of the boss arena rather than teleporting back to the dungeon's entrance, as there's another Site of Grace just beyond it: 'Dragon's Pit Terminus'.

From here, you can now access Jagged Peak to continue with Igon's questline, or continue toward the swamp-like sub-region of Charo's Hidden Grave.

