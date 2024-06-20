Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Site of Grace locations
Here's where to find all the Grace points in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Sites of Grace are both safe refuge points in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and vital fast travel locations. They function in exactly the same way as they did in Elden Ring's base game, and you'll find tons of them throughout Shadow of the Erdtree's Shadow Realm.
You'll need to touch each Lost Grace you come across in order to activate it to become a Site of Grace, and if you decide to rest at one of them, you'll be able to level up, upgrade your flasks, memorise spells and receive Blessings from your Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes.
To help you find them all and add them to your map, we've listed every Site of Grace location in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far below. Be aware, this is a work-in-progress guide, and we'll be updating it with more information as soon as we can.
On this page:
- Gravesite Plain Site of Grace locations
- Belurat, Tower Settlement Site of Grace locations
- Scadu Atlus Site of Grace locations
- Shadow Keep Site of Grace locations
- Ancient Ruins of Rauh Site of Grace locations
- Southern Shore Site of Grace locations
Gravesite Plain Site of Grace locations
This is a map of Gravesite Plain, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've found so far.
- Gravesite Plain
- Scorched Ruins
- Three-Path Cross
- Greatbridge, North
- Main Gate Cross
- Castle Front
- Pillar Path Cross
- Pillar Pay Waypoint
- Ellac River Cave
- Ellac River Downstream
- Fog Rift Catacombs
- Belurat Gaol
- Ruined Forge Lava Intake
- Rivermouth Cave
- Dragon's Pit
- Dragon's Pit Terminus
- Castle Ensis Checkpoint
- Castle-Lord's Chamber
- Ensis Moongazing Grounds
Belurat, Tower Settlement Site of Grace locations
Here's a map of Belurat, Tower Settlement, showing all four of its Site of Grace locations:
- Belurat, Tower Settlement
- Small Private Altar
- Stagefront
- Theatre of the Divine Beast
Scadu Atlus Site of Grace locations
Here's a map of Scadu Atlus, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've discovered so far:
- Highroad Cross
- Scadu Atlus, West
- Moorth Ruins
- Moorth Highway, South
- Fort of Reprimand
- Behind the Fort of Reprimand
- Scaduview Cross
- Bonny Village
- Bonny Gaol
- Bridge Leading to the Village
- Church District Highroad
- Cathedral of Manus Metyr
- Ruined Forge of Starfall Past
Shadow Keep Site of Grace locations
Here is a map of the Shadow Keep, showing all of its Site of Grace locations:
- Shadow Keep Main Gate
- Main Gate Plaza
- Church District Entrance
- Sunken Chapel
- Storehouse, First Floor
- Storehouse, Fourth Floor
- Storehouse, Seventh Floor
- Dark Chamber, Entrance
- Storehouse, Back Section
- West Rampart
- Messmer's Dark Chamber
Ancient Ruins of Rauh Site of Grace locations
Here is a map of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've discovered so far:
- Ancient Ruins Base
- Temple Town Ruins
- Ravine North
- Scorpion River Catacombs
- Taylew's Ruined Forge
- Viaduct Minor Tower
Southern Shore Site of Grace locations
Here is a map of the western side of the Southern Shore, covering all the Site of Grace locations we've discovered so far in Cerulean Coast, Stone Coffin Fissure and Charo's Hidden Grave:
- Cerulean Coast
- Cerulean Coast West
- Cerulean Coast Cross
- The Fissure
- Finger Ruins of Rhia
- Charo's Hidden Grave
- Lamenter's Gaol
- Stone Coffin Fissure
- Fissure Cross
- Fissure Waypoint
- Fissure Depths
- Grand Altar of Dragon Communion
- Foot of the Jagged Peak
Here is a map of the western side of the Southern Shore, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've found so far in Jagged Peak:
- Jagged Peak Mountainside
- Jagged Peak Summit
More to come...
