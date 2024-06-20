Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Site of Grace locations

Sites of Grace are both safe refuge points in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and vital fast travel locations. They function in exactly the same way as they did in Elden Ring's base game, and you'll find tons of them throughout Shadow of the Erdtree's Shadow Realm.

You'll need to touch each Lost Grace you come across in order to activate it to become a Site of Grace, and if you decide to rest at one of them, you'll be able to level up, upgrade your flasks, memorise spells and receive Blessings from your Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes.

To help you find them all and add them to your map, we've listed every Site of Grace location in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far below. Be aware, this is a work-in-progress guide, and we'll be updating it with more information as soon as we can.

Gravesite Plain Site of Grace locations

This is a map of Gravesite Plain, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've found so far.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Gravesite Plain

Scorched Ruins

Three-Path Cross

Greatbridge, North

Main Gate Cross

Castle Front

Pillar Path Cross

Pillar Pay Waypoint

Ellac River Cave

Ellac River Downstream

Fog Rift Catacombs

Belurat Gaol

Ruined Forge Lava Intake

Rivermouth Cave

Dragon's Pit

Dragon's Pit Terminus

Castle Ensis Checkpoint

Castle-Lord's Chamber

Ensis Moongazing Grounds

Belurat, Tower Settlement Site of Grace locations

Here's a map of Belurat, Tower Settlement, showing all four of its Site of Grace locations:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Belurat, Tower Settlement

Small Private Altar

Stagefront

Theatre of the Divine Beast

Scadu Atlus Site of Grace locations

Here's a map of Scadu Atlus, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've discovered so far:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Highroad Cross

Scadu Atlus, West

Moorth Ruins

Moorth Highway, South

Fort of Reprimand

Behind the Fort of Reprimand

Scaduview Cross

Bonny Village

Bonny Gaol

Bridge Leading to the Village

Church District Highroad

Cathedral of Manus Metyr

Ruined Forge of Starfall Past

Shadow Keep Site of Grace locations

Here is a map of the Shadow Keep, showing all of its Site of Grace locations:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Shadow Keep Main Gate

Main Gate Plaza

Church District Entrance

Sunken Chapel

Storehouse, First Floor

Storehouse, Fourth Floor

Storehouse, Seventh Floor

Dark Chamber, Entrance

Storehouse, Back Section

West Rampart

Messmer's Dark Chamber

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Site of Grace locations

Here is a map of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've discovered so far:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Ancient Ruins Base

Temple Town Ruins

Ravine North

Scorpion River Catacombs

Taylew's Ruined Forge

Viaduct Minor Tower

Southern Shore Site of Grace locations

Here is a map of the western side of the Southern Shore, covering all the Site of Grace locations we've discovered so far in Cerulean Coast, Stone Coffin Fissure and Charo's Hidden Grave:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Cerulean Coast

Cerulean Coast West

Cerulean Coast Cross

The Fissure

Finger Ruins of Rhia

Charo's Hidden Grave

Lamenter's Gaol

Stone Coffin Fissure

Fissure Cross

Fissure Waypoint

Fissure Depths

Grand Altar of Dragon Communion

Foot of the Jagged Peak

Here is a map of the western side of the Southern Shore, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've found so far in Jagged Peak:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Jagged Peak Mountainside

Jagged Peak Summit

More to come...

