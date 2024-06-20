Skip to main content

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Site of Grace locations

Here's where to find all the Grace points in Shadow of the Erdtree.

A warrior sits at a Site of Grace in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
Katharine Castle avatar
Guide by Katharine Castle Managing Editor
Published on

Sites of Grace are both safe refuge points in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and vital fast travel locations. They function in exactly the same way as they did in Elden Ring's base game, and you'll find tons of them throughout Shadow of the Erdtree's Shadow Realm.

You'll need to touch each Lost Grace you come across in order to activate it to become a Site of Grace, and if you decide to rest at one of them, you'll be able to level up, upgrade your flasks, memorise spells and receive Blessings from your Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes.

To help you find them all and add them to your map, we've listed every Site of Grace location in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far below. Be aware, this is a work-in-progress guide, and we'll be updating it with more information as soon as we can.

Gravesite Plain Site of Grace locations

This is a map of Gravesite Plain, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've found so far.

A map screen of the Gravesite Plain region in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
  • Gravesite Plain
  • Scorched Ruins
  • Three-Path Cross
  • Greatbridge, North
  • Main Gate Cross
  • Castle Front
  • Pillar Path Cross
  • Pillar Pay Waypoint
  • Ellac River Cave
  • Ellac River Downstream
  • Fog Rift Catacombs
  • Belurat Gaol
  • Ruined Forge Lava Intake
  • Rivermouth Cave
  • Dragon's Pit
  • Dragon's Pit Terminus
  • Castle Ensis Checkpoint
  • Castle-Lord's Chamber
  • Ensis Moongazing Grounds

Belurat, Tower Settlement Site of Grace locations

Here's a map of Belurat, Tower Settlement, showing all four of its Site of Grace locations:

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree for the whole of Belurat, Tower Settlement.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
  • Belurat, Tower Settlement
  • Small Private Altar
  • Stagefront
  • Theatre of the Divine Beast

Scadu Atlus Site of Grace locations

Here's a map of Scadu Atlus, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've discovered so far:

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree, showing the region of Scadu Atlus.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
  • Highroad Cross
  • Scadu Atlus, West
  • Moorth Ruins
  • Moorth Highway, South
  • Fort of Reprimand
  • Behind the Fort of Reprimand
  • Scaduview Cross
  • Bonny Village
  • Bonny Gaol
  • Bridge Leading to the Village
  • Church District Highroad
  • Cathedral of Manus Metyr
  • Ruined Forge of Starfall Past

Shadow Keep Site of Grace locations

Here is a map of the Shadow Keep, showing all of its Site of Grace locations:

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree, showing the Site of Grace locations for Shadow Keep.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
  • Shadow Keep Main Gate
  • Main Gate Plaza
  • Church District Entrance
  • Sunken Chapel
  • Storehouse, First Floor
  • Storehouse, Fourth Floor
  • Storehouse, Seventh Floor
  • Dark Chamber, Entrance
  • Storehouse, Back Section
  • West Rampart
  • Messmer's Dark Chamber

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Site of Grace locations

Here is a map of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've discovered so far:

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree, showing the Site of Grace locations for the Ancient Ruins of Rauh.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
  • Ancient Ruins Base
  • Temple Town Ruins
  • Ravine North
  • Scorpion River Catacombs
  • Taylew's Ruined Forge
  • Viaduct Minor Tower

Southern Shore Site of Grace locations

Here is a map of the western side of the Southern Shore, covering all the Site of Grace locations we've discovered so far in Cerulean Coast, Stone Coffin Fissure and Charo's Hidden Grave:

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree, showing the Site of Grace locations for Cerulean Coast, Charo's Hidden Grave and Stone Coffin Fissure.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
  • Cerulean Coast
  • Cerulean Coast West
  • Cerulean Coast Cross
  • The Fissure
  • Finger Ruins of Rhia
  • Charo's Hidden Grave
  • Lamenter's Gaol
  • Stone Coffin Fissure
  • Fissure Cross
  • Fissure Waypoint
  • Fissure Depths
  • Grand Altar of Dragon Communion
  • Foot of the Jagged Peak

Here is a map of the western side of the Southern Shore, showing all the Site of Grace locations we've found so far in Jagged Peak:

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree, showing the Site of Grace locations for Jagged Peak.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
  • Jagged Peak Mountainside
  • Jagged Peak Summit

More to come...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.

