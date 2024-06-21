The Shadow Realm Blessing refers to two new bonuses introduced in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Using the Shadow Realm Blessing requires you to find Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes - two items scattered across the Shadow Realm of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. It's definitely worth investing some time into finding both of these items as the bonuses they offer come in handy against the Shadow of the Erdtree bosses.

So look below to learn how to use the Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, along with what the Shadow Blessing actually is.

How to use the Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree If you want to use the Shadow Realm Blessing, then you first need to find either some Scadutree Fragments or Revered Spirit Ashes (ideally both) in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. After doing so head to any Site of Grace within the Shadow Realm and make camp there. Once you do, you'll notice there's a new menu option available to you helpfully titled 'Shadow Realm Blessing.' Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Selecting this option allows you to apply the Shadow Realm Blessing - be it from the Scadutree Fragments or Revered Spirit Ashes - along with showing you how many of each you've collected so far. The more of these collectibles you find and consume for their boosts, the more you need to collect for the next stat upgrade they offer. Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Now you know how to use the Shadow Realm Blessing, the question is what boosts do they offer?