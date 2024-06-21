How to use the Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
What is the Shadow Realm Blessing?
The Shadow Realm Blessing refers to two new bonuses introduced in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Using the Shadow Realm Blessing requires you to find Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes - two items scattered across the Shadow Realm of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. It's definitely worth investing some time into finding both of these items as the bonuses they offer come in handy against the Shadow of the Erdtree bosses.
So look below to learn how to use the Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, along with what the Shadow Blessing actually is.
How to use the Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
If you want to use the Shadow Realm Blessing, then you first need to find either some Scadutree Fragments or Revered Spirit Ashes (ideally both) in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
After doing so head to any Site of Grace within the Shadow Realm and make camp there. Once you do, you'll notice there's a new menu option available to you helpfully titled 'Shadow Realm Blessing.'
Selecting this option allows you to apply the Shadow Realm Blessing - be it from the Scadutree Fragments or Revered Spirit Ashes - along with showing you how many of each you've collected so far. The more of these collectibles you find and consume for their boosts, the more you need to collect for the next stat upgrade they offer.
Now you know how to use the Shadow Realm Blessing, the question is what boosts do they offer?
What is the Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?
Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree should really be Shadow Realm Blessings, because both Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes offer two different bonuses.
Scadutree Fragments increase your attack power and damage negation stats, meaning you'll be able to deal more damage while taking less. This bonus is added as a percentage atop of your base stat values, so, whatever equipment or weapons your Tarnished is using, this Shadow Realm bonus is always applied.
Do keep in mind, however, that this bonus is restricted to the Shadow Realm, which means it will not be present if you return to the Lands Between. It will return though when you revisit the Shadow Realm.
Scadutree Fragments are often found alongside Miquella's Cross locations and we also have a Scadutree Fragments locations page to help you locate them.
Revered Spirit Ashes increase the attack and damage negation stats of both your Spirit Ashes and Torrent, the spectral steed. This makes Revered Spirit Ashes an essential item for anyone who uses Spirit Ashes regularly in battle, because it will empower them greatly for the Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, like the Divine Beast Dancing Lion.
Just like Scadutree Fragments though, Revered Spirits Ashes are restricted to the Shadow Realm so, when you leave its borders, this bonus will vanish. Thankfully it will return when you too return to the Shadow Realm.
Revered Spirit Ashes can be a little tricky to find, but we've got a Revered Spirit Ashes locations guide to help you out!
Hope the Shadow Realm Blessing comes in handy during your battles!
