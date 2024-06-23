Where to find the O Mother gesture in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The O Mother Gesture in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is one of several new Gestures you can find in the Shadow Realm, but its location is reasonably well hidden off the beaten track. Luckily, we're here to help, as below you'll find O Mother's exact location and how to get there as you journey through the DLC.

Where to find the O Mother Gesture

The O Mother Gesture is found north of Bonny Village in Scadu Altus. However, getting to Bonny Village can be quite a challenge, as it sits at the bottom of a large cliff face, and requires some tricky platforming in order to access.

Here's the exact O Mother Gesture location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll pass through Bonny Village on your way to the east side of the Shadow Keep, and the best place to start your journey from is the Site of Grace 'Moorth Ruins Cross', which is a Miquella's Cross location and where you first meet Dryleaf Dane.

Ride east into Moorth Ruins until you come to a large hole in the ground. You'll need to drop down into this hole to reach Bonny Village, but be careful: we had to cheese our way down here, as there aren't many obvious places to fall down (and those that do look safe will likely kill you).

Use the crumbled house that opens out into the hole as a starting point (making sure to pick up the Shattered Stone Talisman from the corpse while you're there), but we'd recommend using Torrent to try and break your fall as much as possible here.

It's a big drop, and you may die several times attempting this. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

With Torrent's aid, we were able to get some... unlikely footholds in the cliff face here, so much so that we often clipped through the environment as a result. Try not to get too frustrated with this section, as it can be a real pain.

Yes, this seems totally legit... | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Eventually, though, your goal is to land on this platform here:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There are some mage enemies below, which can fire light arcs at you, so take your time and try and take them out from where you're currently standing above them. After all, you don't want to die and have to make this drop all over again, so be patient and pick them off one by one.

When it's safe, don't forget to enter the small room at the bottom of the tower to claim the spell 'Golden Arcs' from the treasure chest.

Now, you'll need to keep going downwards until you reach the bottom of the hole. Luckily, there are no more awkward drops to face, and the path is relatively straightforward.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once you're right at the bottom, follow the torches up and out of the tunnel (pictured above). Climb the ladder at the end and you'll emerge into Bonny Village, a village stuffed with pots large and small.

Activate the Site of Grace 'Bonny Village' before you do anything else, as you don't want to accidentally die here and have to go down that hole again, do you? You can go through the village if you want, but if you just want to get to the O Mother Gesture as quickly as possible, you can bypass the village by turning left immediately as you come out of the well and follow the edge of the cliffs. Summon Torrent and ride north east until you get to a small ravine - you can Torrent's double jump to cross it.

Then, just keep riding in a straight line, and eventually you'll come across this strange, headless statue on the ground:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Simply interact with the statue and you will learn the O Mother Gesture emote. Congrats! You've now got another Gesture emote to use in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

