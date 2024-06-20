Spells in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion have a plethora of uses, from healing allies within a specific radius to giving you additional projectile attacks.

Spells are well worth searching for in the Shadow Realm if you're an avid magic user, and there are lots of new ones to try for the expansion as well. So without further ado, here's our in-progress guide showing you all Spell locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

All Spell locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Here is a list of all Spell locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree that we've found so far:

Aspect of the Crucible: Thorns - Defeat the Golden Hippopotamus in the Shadow Keep

- Defeat the Golden Hippopotamus in the Shadow Keep Heal from Afar - At the base of a tree on the way to Rauh Ruins

- At the base of a tree on the way to Rauh Ruins Glintblade Trio - On the north roof of chapel roof in the castle

- On the north roof of chapel roof in the castle Ghostflame Breath - Buy at Alter of Dragon Communion in Jagged Peak

- Buy at Alter of Dragon Communion in Jagged Peak Rings of Spectral Light - Next to statue towards Charo's Hidden Grave

This is an in-progress list and we will continue to update this page as we find more.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to find Aspect of the Crucible: Thorns in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Aspect of the Crucible: Thorns Spell can be found by defeating the first boss in Shadow Keep, the Golden Hippopotamus in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to find Heal from Afar in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

You can find the Heal from Afar Spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree at the base of the golden tree which sits on the cave path towards Rauh Ruins.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to find Glintblade Trio in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Glintblade Trio Spell can be found on the north side of the chapel roof in the castle. To get to it, you need to go past the chapel to the midpoint of the castle and drop down the side of the cliff before climbing up some ladders to reach the roof aforementioned chapel. Once here, make your way to the north side of the roof to get your Spell.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to find Ghostflame Breath in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

To get the Ghostflame Breath Spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree you need to trade three Dragon Hearts at the Altar of Dragon Communion in Jagged Peak at Cerulean Coast.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to find Rings of Spectral Light in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Rings of Spectral Light Spell can be found on the cliff path leading to Charo's Hidden Grave at the Cerulean Coast beside a Gravebird Statue.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to find Multilayered Ring of Light in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Multilayered Ring of Light Spell can be gained by beating the Leonine Monster in the Stone Coffin Fissure.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

That's all of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Spells we've found so far, but we will continue to update this page as we find more.

