With 27 new Incantations to find in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, it's a great time for magic users to start finetuning their Elden Ring character builds. To help you make sense of what's on offer, we've listed all the new Incantations in Shadow of the Erdtree below, together with their locations and stat requirements so you can start tracking them down and adding them to your magical arsenal.

Incantations are one of two types of magic attack in Elden Ring, the other being Sorceries (which we've got a separate guide for those after all the new Sorcery spells in Shadow of the Erdtree). Incantations require a Sacred Seal weapon to cast, and focus more on healing, holy magic and attacks that tap into the game's mysterious dragon communion rituals. They're a great fit for characters built around the Faith stat, as most Incantations will scale with this particular attribute.

So read on below to discover where you can find every new Incantation spell in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as their FP cost and required stats, and a full description of their effects.

All new Incantations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Here are all 27 new Incantations to find in Shadow of the Erdtree, along with their location details, FP cost, the Attributes you need to cast them, and a description of what the Incantation does.

Incantation Effect FP Cost Attributes Location Watchful Spirit

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Summons a guardian spirit above the caster's head. 12 Fai 26 Belurat Tower Settlement, after speaking with Hornsent Grandam while wearing Divine Beast Head. Golden Arcs

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Releases a procession of golden arcs with a swing of the arm. 12 Fai 22 Moorth Ruins, at the bottom of the ravine leading to Bonny Village. Giant Golden Arc

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Releases a giant golden arc with a swing of the arm. 24 Fai 34 Ruins of Unte, once you've awoken the sleeping Furnace Golem. Heal From Afar

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Greatly heals HP for distant allies the spell reaches. 45 Fai 18 Scadu Altus, next to a tree in the underground passage leading to Rauh Base north-east of Moorth Ruins. Wrath From Afar

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Fires a golden shockwave that knocks back foes. 18 Fai 34 Shadow Keep Storehouse Loft, on the large cog in the rafters. Rain of Fire

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Rains fire for a short duration. 27 Fai 52 Shadow Keep Western Rampart, after defeating Salza, Fire Knight Sage. Fire Serpent

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Launches a threaded serpentine flame. 11 Fai 16 Shadow Keep Storehouse Back Section, on a corpse near the northern balcony. Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Creates a mass of bristling thorns on back to scour the area. 20 Fai 27 Shadow Keep, after defeating Golden Hippopotamus. Aspects of the Crucible: Bloom

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Creates a miranda flower on chest to summon rain of light. 20 Fai 27 Ancient Ruins of Rauh, by a Miranda Flower underneath a tower in the northern part of the upper ruins. Multilayered Ring of Light

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Fires a multilayered golden ring of light that continuously inflicts damage. 23 Fai 36 Stone Coffin Fissure, after defeating golden Leonine Misbegotten. Minor Erdtree

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Continuously heals allies in the area. 30 Fai 70 Shaman Village in Scaduview Hinterland, in the field of golden flowers. Electrocharge

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Calls down lightning to charge body with electricity. 26 Fai 30 Fog Rift Catacombs, in Gravesite Plain. Knight's Lightning Spear

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Hurls lightning spear while firing additional spears from ancient dragon crests. 36 Fai 36 Scorpion River Catacombs, in Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Pest-Thread Spears

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Secrete sticky threads and twist them into two frontward flying spears. 28 Fai 26 Ancient Ruins of Rauh (west), on a corpse in the building full of pest monsters, which precedes the Site of Grace 'Church of the Bud, Main Entrance'. Divine Bird Feathers

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Spreads arms like wings and releases a flurry of feathers. 2 Fai 24 Ancient Ruins of Rauh (west), on a corpse in the lake by the stone pavilion directly east of the Site of Grace 'Church of the Bud, Main Entrance'. Roar of Rugalea

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Channels great red bear to emit a furious roar. 25 Fai 14 Ancient Ruins of Rauh, after defeating Rugalea the Great Red Bear. Divine Beast Tornado

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Summons a storm that launches a tornado forward. 24 Fai 28 Ancient Ruins of Rauh, after defeating the lesser Divine Beast Dancing Lion, which is only accessible via the Site of Grace 'Ancient Ruins, Grand Stairway'. Spira

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Summons a spiral of light that erupts at the enemy's feet. 10 Fai 48 Enir-Ilim, on a platform by the golden tree just beyond First Rise. Ghostflame Breath

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Channels dragon to spew ghostflame breath. 36 Fai 23, Arc 15 Exchange 3x Dragon Hearts at Grand Altar of Dragon Communion Bayle's Tyranny

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Channels dread dragon to roar with a heatwave blast. 50 Arc 49 Exchange Heart of Bayle at Grand Altar of Dragon Communion Bayle's Flame Lightning

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Channels dread dragon to strike with flame-lightning-infused talon bone. 24 Arc 53 Exchange Heart of Bayle at Grand Altar of Dragon Communion Furious Blade of Ansbach

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Cleaves through enemies with bloodflame blade summoned from side of the hand. 18 Fai 19, Arc 27 Enir-Ilim, from Ansbach's corpse . Land of Shadow

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Fires a hail of golden projectiles toward foes. 40 Fai 58 Exchange Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold Rotten Butterflies

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Summons countless butterflies to scatter rot. 48 Fai 33 Exchange Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold Midra's Flame of Frenzy

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Summons Lord of Frenzied Flame's head to spew frenzied flame. 22 Fai 41 Exchange Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold Messmer's Orb

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Shapes Messmer's flame into a giant orb that soars at foe. 48 Fai 60 Exchange Remembrance of the Impaler with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold Light of Miquella

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware Annihilates foes with a pillar of light. 48 Fai 72 Exchange Remembrance of a God and a Lord with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold

