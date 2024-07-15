Skip to main content

All new Incantations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Our complete Incantations for Elden Ring's DLC and where to find them.

A warrior unleashes a yellow whirlwind incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Katharine Castle avatar
Guide by Katharine Castle Managing Editor
With 27 new Incantations to find in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, it's a great time for magic users to start finetuning their Elden Ring character builds. To help you make sense of what's on offer, we've listed all the new Incantations in Shadow of the Erdtree below, together with their locations and stat requirements so you can start tracking them down and adding them to your magical arsenal.

Incantations are one of two types of magic attack in Elden Ring, the other being Sorceries (which we've got a separate guide for those after all the new Sorcery spells in Shadow of the Erdtree). Incantations require a Sacred Seal weapon to cast, and focus more on healing, holy magic and attacks that tap into the game's mysterious dragon communion rituals. They're a great fit for characters built around the Faith stat, as most Incantations will scale with this particular attribute.

So read on below to discover where you can find every new Incantation spell in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as their FP cost and required stats, and a full description of their effects.

Cover image for YouTube video7 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Beginners Tips - A REFRESHER COURSE FOR FORGETFUL TARNISHED
All new Incantations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Here are all 27 new Incantations to find in Shadow of the Erdtree, along with their location details, FP cost, the Attributes you need to cast them, and a description of what the Incantation does.

Incantation Effect FP Cost Attributes Location
Watchful Spirit
The menu icon for the Watchful Spirit Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Summons a guardian spirit above the caster's head. 12 Fai 26 Belurat Tower Settlement, after speaking with Hornsent Grandam while wearing Divine Beast Head.
Golden Arcs
The menu icon for the Golden Arcs Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Releases a procession of golden arcs with a swing of the arm. 12 Fai 22 Moorth Ruins, at the bottom of the ravine leading to Bonny Village.
Giant Golden Arc
The menu icon for the Giant Golden Arc Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Releases a giant golden arc with a swing of the arm. 24 Fai 34 Ruins of Unte, once you've awoken the sleeping Furnace Golem.
Heal From Afar
The menu icon for the Heal From Afar Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Greatly heals HP for distant allies the spell reaches. 45 Fai 18 Scadu Altus, next to a tree in the underground passage leading to Rauh Base north-east of Moorth Ruins.
Wrath From Afar
The menu icon for the Wrath from Afar Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Fires a golden shockwave that knocks back foes. 18 Fai 34 Shadow Keep Storehouse Loft, on the large cog in the rafters.
Rain of Fire
The menu icon for the Rain of Fire Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Rains fire for a short duration. 27 Fai 52 Shadow Keep Western Rampart, after defeating Salza, Fire Knight Sage.
Fire Serpent
The menu icon for the Fire Serpent Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Launches a threaded serpentine flame. 11 Fai 16 Shadow Keep Storehouse Back Section, on a corpse near the northern balcony.
Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns
The menu icon for the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Creates a mass of bristling thorns on back to scour the area. 20 Fai 27 Shadow Keep, after defeating Golden Hippopotamus.
Aspects of the Crucible: Bloom
The menu icon for the Aspects of the Crucible: Bloom Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Creates a miranda flower on chest to summon rain of light. 20 Fai 27 Ancient Ruins of Rauh, by a Miranda Flower underneath a tower in the northern part of the upper ruins.
Multilayered Ring of Light
The menu icon for the Multilayered Ring of Light Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Fires a multilayered golden ring of light that continuously inflicts damage. 23 Fai 36 Stone Coffin Fissure, after defeating golden Leonine Misbegotten.
Minor Erdtree
The menu icon for the Minor Erdtree Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Continuously heals allies in the area. 30 Fai 70 Shaman Village in Scaduview Hinterland, in the field of golden flowers.
Electrocharge
The menu icon for the Electrocharge Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Calls down lightning to charge body with electricity. 26 Fai 30 Fog Rift Catacombs, in Gravesite Plain.
Knight's Lightning Spear
The menu icon for the Knight's Lightning Spear Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Hurls lightning spear while firing additional spears from ancient dragon crests. 36 Fai 36 Scorpion River Catacombs, in Ancient Ruins of Rauh.
Pest-Thread Spears
The menu icon for the Pest-Thread Spears Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Secrete sticky threads and twist them into two frontward flying spears. 28 Fai 26 Ancient Ruins of Rauh (west), on a corpse in the building full of pest monsters, which precedes the Site of Grace 'Church of the Bud, Main Entrance'.
Divine Bird Feathers
The menu icon for the Divine Bird Feathers Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Spreads arms like wings and releases a flurry of feathers. 2 Fai 24 Ancient Ruins of Rauh (west), on a corpse in the lake by the stone pavilion directly east of the Site of Grace 'Church of the Bud, Main Entrance'.
Roar of Rugalea
The menu icon for the Roar of Rugalea Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Channels great red bear to emit a furious roar. 25 Fai 14 Ancient Ruins of Rauh, after defeating Rugalea the Great Red Bear.
Divine Beast Tornado
The menu icon for the Divine Beast Tornado Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Summons a storm that launches a tornado forward. 24 Fai 28 Ancient Ruins of Rauh, after defeating the lesser Divine Beast Dancing Lion, which is only accessible via the Site of Grace 'Ancient Ruins, Grand Stairway'.
Spira
The menu icon for the Spira Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Summons a spiral of light that erupts at the enemy's feet. 10 Fai 48 Enir-Ilim, on a platform by the golden tree just beyond First Rise.
Ghostflame Breath
The menu icon for the Ghostflame Breath Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Channels dragon to spew ghostflame breath. 36 Fai 23, Arc 15 Exchange 3x Dragon Hearts at Grand Altar of Dragon Communion
Bayle's Tyranny
The menu icon for the Bayle's Tyranny Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Channels dread dragon to roar with a heatwave blast. 50 Arc 49 Exchange Heart of Bayle at Grand Altar of Dragon Communion
Bayle's Flame Lightning
The menu icon for the Bayle's Flame Lightning Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Channels dread dragon to strike with flame-lightning-infused talon bone. 24 Arc 53 Exchange Heart of Bayle at Grand Altar of Dragon Communion
Furious Blade of Ansbach
The menu icon for the Furious Blade of Ansbach Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Cleaves through enemies with bloodflame blade summoned from side of the hand. 18 Fai 19, Arc 27 Enir-Ilim, from Ansbach's corpse.
Land of Shadow
The menu icon for the Land of Shadow Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Fires a hail of golden projectiles toward foes. 40 Fai 58 Exchange Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold
Rotten Butterflies
The menu icon for the Rotten Butterflies Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Summons countless butterflies to scatter rot. 48 Fai 33 Exchange Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold
Midra's Flame of Frenzy
The menu icon for the Midra's Flame of Frenzy Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Summons Lord of Frenzied Flame's head to spew frenzied flame. 22 Fai 41 Exchange Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold
Messmer's Orb
The menu icon for the Messmer's Orb Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Shapes Messmer's flame into a giant orb that soars at foe. 48 Fai 60 Exchange Remembrance of the Impaler with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold
Light of Miquella
The menu icon for the Light of Miquella Incantation spell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
 Annihilates foes with a pillar of light. 48 Fai 72 Exchange Remembrance of a God and a Lord with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold

Need more help? Improve your stats by finding all of Shadow of the Erdtree's Scadutree Fragment locations and Revered Spirit Ash locations. Alternatively, see which Erdtree bosses you've still got left to beat, and track down some great new early weapons to help you on your adventure.

