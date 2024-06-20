Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Merchant locations

The merchants in Shadow of the Erdtree are characters who will sell you important items and weapons as you journey through Elden Ring's Shadow Realm. Merchants were reasonably scarce in Elden Ring's base game, but here they're even rarer, making it important to know where you can track them down when you're in need of more items.

The merchants in Shadow of the Erdtree will also move about the map as you progress through the story, so to help you find them as the expansion goes on, we've listed all of the merchant locations we've discovered so far below, and what goods they have in stock.

Moore's location in Gravesite Plain

Location: At the Site of Grace 'Main Gate Cross' in Gravesite Plain, near Belurat, Tower Settlement. Moore will likely be the first merchant you come across in Shadow of the Erdtree, and he will stay in this location in Gravesite Plain until you complete the Shadow Keep dungeon, after which he'll move to a different location.

Here is everything you can purchase from Moore and what each item costs:

3x Rune Arc: 8000 runes

2x Spellproof Pickled Liver: 4000 runes

2x Fireproof Pickled Liver: 4000 runes

2x Lightningproof Pickled Liver: 4000 runes

2x Holyproof Pickled Liver: 4000 runes

1x Well-Pickled Turtle Neck: 2000 runes

8x Black Pyrefly: 1800 runes

10x Rada Fruit: 800 runes

8x Redflesh Mushroom: 1500 runes

6x Whiteflesh Mushroom: 2000 runes

4x Sanguine Amaryllis: 1800 runes

5x Knot Resin: 1500 runes

Arrow: 20 runes

Great Arrow: 300 runes

Bolt: 40 runes

Ballista Bolt: 300 runes

Note: Sealed Spiritsprings: 1000 runes

We haven't yet discovered where Moore moves after he leaves Main Gate Cross, but we'll update this guide with more information as soon as we have it.

Thiollier's location in Gravesite Plain

Location: At the Site of Grace 'Pillar Path Cross' in Gravesite Plain. Thiollier specialises in poison items, and will remain in this location until he gives you the item 'Thioller's Concoction'. After this, he will disappear.

Here is everything you can purchase from Thiollier and what each item costs:

20x Poisonbone Dart: 120 runes

10x Poisoned Stone: 150 runes

5x Poisoned Stone Clump: 250 runes

5x Poison Grease: 1000 runes

5x Drawstring Poison Grease: 800 runes

5x Toxic Mossling: 2000 runes

10x Toxic Mushroom: 500 runes

10x Poisonbloom: 1000 runes

20x Atlus Bloom: 500 runes

3x Trina's Lily: 1000 runes

10x Miranda Powder: 800 runes

1x Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle: 6000 runes

As for where Thiollier's next location, he hints he will move to seek out Deep Purple Lilies on the Southern Shore, which are in plentiful supply on the very southern peninsula of the Cerulean Coast, and particularly around the entrance to the hidden underground area called Stone Coffin Fissure. We've yet to find Thiollier in this location, but one thing we have discovered is that you can summon him as a cooperator in the boss fight against Stone Fissure Coffin's Putrescent Knight, leading us to believe that his next location may only be revealed after defeating this boss.

We'll update this guide with more information as soon as we have it.

More to come...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.