Ruins Map locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Ruins Map in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is a strange and cryptic map given to you by Ymir when you first meet him in the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. He tasks you with finding the location of a hallowed ruins site, where it's said that your fate will become guided by the stars after sounding a hanging bell there. At first glance, though, it's not entirely clear where you have to go, or what you have to do once you get there.

This isn't the only Ruins Map he gives you, either. There are three Ruins Maps in total in Shadow of the Erdtree, and they each depict a special location you have to visit in order to advance Ymir's questline. In this guide, we show you where to find all three Ruins Map locations, and detail what you need to do when you get there.

WARNING: This page contains spoilers for Ymir's questline, and certain late-game locations in Shadow of the Erdtree. Advance at your own risk.

Ruins Map (1st) location

The location depicted in the first Ruins Map is the Finger Ruins of Rhia, which is a sub-region in the Southern Shore, near Cerulean Coast.

We have dedicated guides on how to get to Cerulean Coast and how to get to the Finger Ruins of Rhia once you're there, but here's the route in summary:

Fast travel to the Site of Grace 'Castle Front' in Gravesite Plain. Head east down the valley, past the warring Bloodfiends and Messmer soldiers to your right. Follow the cliffs round to the left, and turn left again halfway through the poison bog area, entering a cave by the Miranda Sprout. Continue through the cave, and rest at the Site of Grace 'Ellac River Cave'. Head down the waterfall to your left, using Torrent to help you jump down the rocky outcrops. Keep going until you reach the Site of Grace 'Ellac River Downstream'. Continue through the ravine, past the Furnace Golem and up the hill at the end of the river path to the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast'. Head south across the field, past the Southern Shore Map Fragment stele, and up towards the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast Cross' where the Miquella's Cross is located. Just before you get to the Miquella's Cross, turn left towards four large gravestones on the cliff above. Before you get to the huge stone coffin ship in front of you, turn right down the slope and drop down to the beach. Follow the beach all the way east to the end, where you'll see another stone coffin ship forming a slope to your left. Ride up the ship and you'll reach the Finger Ruins of Rhia.

Once you're here, head to the northern part of the ruins and 'Sound the Hanging Bell' at the centre of it. The bell you're looking for looks strikingly similar to the 'Hole-Laden Necklace' Ymir gave you along with the first Ruins Map:

Note: you don't actually need to use the necklace in your inventory that Ymir gave you - just interact with the bell you can see in the ruins and you'll have completed this part of the Ruins Map quest. You'll also receive a Crimson Seed Talisman +1 as a reward, which "greatly boosts HP restoration from your Flask of Crimson Tears".

Now, return to Ymir with your findings, and he will give you another Ruins Map to find.

Ruins Map (2nd) location

The location depicated in the second Ruins Map is the Finger Ruins of Dheo, which can be found in the hidden Hinterland region of Scaduview to the very east of the Shadow Realm's map.

To get there, you'll first need to find the Shadow Keep's Back Gate and the O Mother gesture from Bonny Village in Scadu Altus, as you'll need to use this gesture in order to access the secret entrance to the Hinterland at the back of the Shadow Keep.

We have a dedicated guide on how to get to the Finger Ruins of Dheo, but here is the route in summary:

Fast travel to the Site of Grace 'Storehouse, Back Section', which is found on the east side of Shadow Keep after coming through the Church District. Climb the ladder to the upper levels of the Storehouse, then go up one more floor and find the hidden window leading outside. Follow the path upwards and rest at the Site of Grace 'Storehouse, Loft', and take the lift up into the Storehouse rafters. Follow the rafters round to the other side of the tower, taking care to not let the Fire Knight up there push you over the edge to your doom. Once you're back outside again, take the two lifts all the way back down to the bottom floor of the Shadow Keep, and rest at the Site of Grace 'Shadow Keep, Back Gate'. In the room to your right, you'll find a statue with a Scadutree Fragment in front of it. Perform the O Mother gesture and the statue will move to the side, revealing a hidden passageway. Go through the newly revealed entrance and rest at the Site of Grace 'Hinterland'. Summon a Spirit Ash to help you fight the pair of Tree Sentinels that will race around the corner as you follow the route down the side of the cliff. Once they're defeated, head over the bridge and rest at the Site of Grace 'Hinterland Bridge', before continuing your journey east. Once you reach the Site of Grace 'Fingerstone Hill', follow the road round to the southern tip of the peninsula and you'll eventually arrive at the Finger Ruins of Dheo.

Like before, you'll need to journey to the centre of the ruins and 'Sound the Hanging Bell' there:

You'll also receive another new Talisman for your efforts, the Cerulean Seed Talisman +1, which "greatly boosts FP restoration from your Flask of Cerulean Tears.

Now, go back to Ymir with your findings, and he will present you with yet another Ruins Map.

Ruins Map (3rd) location

The location depicted in the third Ruins Map is the Cathedral of Manus Metyr itself. Here, the Finger Ruins are underground, and you'll need to visit the Cathedral once Ymir has left his throne in order to reveal the entrance.

Once you've received the third Ruins Map, simply pass time at the nearest Site of Grace to reload the area, and Ymir should have vanished by the time you return. Interact with his throne and you'll press a button taht reveals a hidden underground entrance.

Descend the ladder, and you'll come to the Finger Ruins of Miyr. You'll also have to fight an invader NPC called Swordhand of Night Anna here, but she's not too tough in the grand scheme of things.

Once she's been defeated, go to the end of the ruins and sound the hanging bell for the third time.

Beware, though, as doing this will trigger a boss fight with Metyr, Mother of Fingers, so make sure you're prepared beforehand!

That's everything you need to know about tracking down every Ruins Map location in Shadow of the Erdtree. Congratulations on finding them all, and for progressing a significant portion of Ymir's questline. Now, all that's left to do is finish up this strange sorcerer's story, and see it through to its conclusion.

