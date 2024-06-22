How to get to the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Cerulean Coast is one of the first areas you can see from Shadow of the Erdtree's starting area Gravesite Plain, but getting there is another matter altogether, as trying to descend its sheer cliff faces will only result in a swift and painful death.

Luckily, we're here to show you how to get to Cerulean Coast safely, and you can start making your way there almost as soon as you start Shadow of the Erdtree. This area isn't part of the main story, but you'll want to follow this route in order to claim the Southern Shore map fragment, which fills in the entire lower half of your Shadow Realm map. So read on below to learn how to get to the Cerulean Coast from Gravesite Plain.

How to get to Cerulean Coast

You can access the Cerulean Coast region of the Southern Shore by heading towards Castle Ensis. Instead of going through Castle Ensis, however, head east when you reach the Site of Grace 'Castle Front', and follow the route down the hill past the warring trolls.

You can also get to Scadu Altus and skip Castle Ensis going this way, and you'll want to follow the slope all the way down to the end and turn left at the end of it.

Progress a little way through the poison bog area, but when you see the large Miranda Sprout, you'll also discover a route off to your left. Take this route down and beware the demi-human militiamen lurking in the tall grass - they'll throw poison bombs at you and their large scythes can cause blood loss if you take too many hits.

At the bottom of this slope, you'll see a large crab and another Miranda Sprout, the latter of which is standing right by the entrance of a cave you need to go through. You can safely rush past both of these enemies if you're riding Torrent, but mind your step around the Miranda Sprout, as it will produce large poison clouds as you get near it, so approach with caution.

You'll need to pass through the cave guarded by the Miranda Sprout to continue.

Once you're in the cave, light your lantern and hop up the rocky ledges to your left. There's a corpse hanging over the edge above you, and you can follow the path round to the right to reach it. It has 1x Deep-Purple Lily to loot.

Turn around and continue further into the cave. As you ride through the shallows, you'll see a statue with 1x Revered Spirit Ash on your right, and then the Site of Grace 'Ellac River Cave' just around the corner. Activate it and continue out to the main Ellac Riverbed.

Make sure to get the Revered Spirit Ash from this statue on your way through.

You have two options here. If you head north down the main riverbed, you'll end up at the Rivermouth Cave, an optional dungeon whose boss, the Chief Bloodfiend, will reward you with a new Spirit Ash summon.

This won't get you any closer to the Cerulean Coast, however, so we'd recommend going left in a southerly direction towards the waterfall.

If you haven't summoned Torrent yet, you will need to do so now, as you'll need him to jump down onto the rocky outcrops in the middle of the ravine. There's no other way down at this point, so take a deep breath and trust in Torrent's double jump.

Yep, this really is the only way down.

After two jumps, you'll notice there's a corpse on a central pillar with an item to loot from it. This is the Greater Potentate's Cookbook (12), which contains one of many important crafting recipes in Shadow of the Erdtree.

If you reach the central rock pillar, you'll be able to get a new Cookbook for yourself.

Continue jumping down the waterfall area and eventually you'll reach solid ground. There are bird monsters that line the rocky ledges here, so watch your step and take these encounters slowly - unless you want fall to your death in the river.

As you descend through the pillars, you'll find a corpse with 1x Somber Smithing Stone (4) on it. Grab it, then carry on down, using the rocky ledges to safely drop down to the lower level.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll spot another Site of Grace ahead, as well as a friendly ghost NPC who speaks of a coffin that can take passengers on a "gentle cruise to the velvet garden of deepest purple". Remember this, as this is a clue you'll need as part of Thiollier's questline.

Make sure to activate the Site of Grace, as there's another Furnace Golem around the corner that can easily flatten you if you're not careful.

For now, though, continue onwards down the right hand side of the ravine, using Torrent to keep dropping down further and further until you reach the end of the river tunnel.

Where the water flattens out and becomes more of a lake, cross to the other side on Torrent, being mindful of the lightning goats (large and small) that are grazing on the other side. You'll also spy a Furnace Golem further on, but you needn't worry about that for now.

To avoid the Furance Golem, ride across the river and travel through the forest on the other side.

Continue through the fields of thunder goats past the Furnace Golem and cross over the river again, heading south-west up the gentle slope.

Once you're past the Furnace Golem, cross the river again and head up the slope.

You'll see fields of blue grass shimmering in the distance at the foot of the cave, and at last, you've reached the Cerulean Coast. Congratulations!

Now you can explore part of this important sub-region of the Southern Shore. If you continue riding south, you'll reach the map fragment stele and another Miquella's Cross location, and if you head east, you'll eventually face Demi-Human Queen Marigga, who will drop the magic-infused Star-Lined Sword weapon on defeat. You can also reach another hidden area, the Stone Fissure Coffin from here, but as with any FromSoftware game, its secrets are best discovered on your own. Enjoy!

