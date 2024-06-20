Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Cookbook locations

Cookbooks are back for Shadow of the Erdtree, allowing you to craft new items for your Elden Ring inventory as you travel through the Shadow Realm. At time of writing, we've found nine new types of Cookbook in Shadow of the Erdtree, which means there are plenty of new items you'll be able to make by tracking them down.

Just like the Elden Ring base game, you'll need a Crafting Kit in your inventory before you can start using your new Cookbooks, but given how much of Elden Ring you'll need to have played before you can start Shadow of the Erdtree, you'll almost certainly have one of these already. So read on below for our in-progress guide to all the Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far.

Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

There are nine new types of Cookbook we've found so far in Shadow of the Erdtree:

Battlefield Priest's Cookbooks

Fire Knight's Cookbooks

Forager Brood Cookbooks

Greater Potentate's Cookbooks

Loyal Knight's Cookbooks

Grave Keeper's Cookbooks

Tibia's Cookbooks

St Trina Disciple's Cookbooks

Igon's Cookbooks

We're still in the process of finding out how many Cookbooks belong to each category, but to make things a little easier, we've created separate pages for each Cookbook type, which we'll be updating as soon as we find more of them during our playthrough.

Battlefield Priest's Cookbooks

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Battlefield Priest's Cookbooks detail the crafting techniques of the devout battlefield clergy who fought to spread their gospel throughtout the Shadow Realm.

So far, we've found locations for:

Fire Knight's Cookbooks

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Fire Knight's Cookbooks are crafting techniques left by the Fire Knights who served Messmer the Impaler. As you might have guessed from the name, they mostly deal with the art of wielding fire in battle.

So far, we've found locations for:

Forager Brood Cookbooks

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Forager Brood Cookbooks are records of crafting techniques left behind by the insectoid-like Forager Brood. You'll need to look out for these large, scuttling creatures as you travel the Shadow Realm, as finding one will reward you with one of their Cookbooks.

So far, we've found locations for:

Greater Potentate's Cookbooks

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Greater Potentate's Cookbooks are records of the greater potentate warriors who roam across the Shadow Realm. You'll meet some of them in Scadu Atlus' Bonny Village, and mostly pertain to items that involve stuffing things into great pots.

So far, we've found locations for:

Loyal Knight's Cookbooks

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Loyal Knight's Cookbook is a record of the crafting techniques passed down by the Royal Carian Knights, detailing the magical arts of the enchanted knight order.

So far, we've found locations for:

Grave Keeper's Cookbooks

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If finding most of these Cookbooks on corpses wasn't enough, the Grave Keeper themselves has some undead recipes to impart via these Grave Keeper's Cookbooks.

So far, we've found locations for:

Tibia's Cookbooks

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Who would have thought this ghostly boatsman boss was into crafting? These ancient cookbooks give you a means of summoning the dead.

So far, we've found locations for:

St Trina Disciple's Cookbooks

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The St Trina Disciple's Cookbooks are, unsurprisingly all related to the patron saint of sleep that gives these Cookbooks their name.

So far, we've found locations for:

Igon's Cookbooks

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Igon is one of the NPCs you'll meet in Shadow of the Erdtree, and this drake hunter's recipes are all about giving you as much protection from the many dragons that stalk the Shadow Realm as possible.

So far, we've found locations for:

More to come...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.