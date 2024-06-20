Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Igon's Cookbook locations

Igon's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree are a collection of recipes that you can find crafting new and unique items in Elden Ring's expansion. They're one of many different types of new Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree, and are critical to helping you defeat the Shadow's Realms many, many dragon enemies.

We're still in the process of tracking down all of Igon's Cookbook locations, as well as how many there are in total. We'll be updating this guide with more information as soon as we have it, but for now, here are all Igon's Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree that we've found so far, and what items you can craft with them.

On this page:

Where to find Igon's Cookbook (2)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a ledge in the Jagged Peak, just a short walk east from the Site of Grace 'Jagged Peak Mountainside', right at the end of the cliff.

Unlocks: Dragon Communion Flesh.

More to come...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.