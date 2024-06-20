Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Battlefield Priest Cookbook locations

The Battlefield Priest's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree are recipes for crafting lots of different items in Elden Ring's expansion. They're one of many different types of new Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree, and focus on the holy techniques of the titular battle-worn clergymen.

We're still in the process of tracking down all the Battlefield Priest's Cookbook locations, as well as how many there are in total. We'll be updating this guide with more information as soon as we have it, but for now, here are all the Battlefield Priest Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far, and what items you'll be able to craft with them.

On this page:

Where to find Battlefield Priest's Cookbook (2)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: In the Fort of Reprimand in Scadu Atlus, inside a treasure chest at the top of its main tower.

Unlocks: Festive Grease.

Where to find Battlefield Priest's Cookbook (3)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: In Scadu Atlus, on a corpse inside one of the northern-most tents in the soldier encampment as you approach the Shadow Keep.

Unlocks: Golden Vow.

Where to find Battlefield Priest's Cookbook (4)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Behind an illusory wall in the Shadow Keep in Scadu Atlus. You can find this cookbook on the way to the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, using the Site of Grace 'Storehouse, First Floor' as your starting point. Use the lift in the first room to the west to begin your journey down the Western Rampart. Take a right at the bottom of the lift, and go down to the end of the corridor (though you can dip into the alcove on the left here to pick up the Ash of War: Wall of Sparks on the way).

At the end of the corridor, you'll see a flight of steps leading down (pictured below) - do not go down here.

Roll against this wall to reveal this well-hidden Cookbook. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Instead, go down the apparent dead-end to the left and roll against the wall at the end. The wall will disappear, revealing a corpse with the Cookbook on it.

Unlocks: Sunwarmth Stone.

More to come...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.