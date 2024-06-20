Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Grave Keeper's Cookbook locations

The Grave Keeper's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree are a collection of recipes that allow you to craft specific items in Elden Ring's expansion. They're one of five different types of new Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree, and centre on the burial-themed techniques of their namesake.

This is an in-progress guide and we will update it as we find more Grave Keeper's Cookbook locations. For now, though, here are all of the Gravekeeper's Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree that we've found so far, and what you'll b e able to craft with them.

Where to find Grave Keeper's Cookbook (1)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse underneath a tree on the edge of Cerulean Coast. It's a short distance south-east from the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast West'.

Unlocks: Piquebone Arrow, Piquebone Arrow (Fletched) and Piquebone Bolt.

Where to find Grave Keeper's Cookbook (2)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse in Charo's Hidden Grave, in the first shallow lake that you come across when you enter the area. It's behind a rocky island, where four turtles are paddling.

Unlocks: Polter Stone.

More to come...

