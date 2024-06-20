Skip to main content

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Grave Keeper's Cookbook locations

Our in-progress locations guides for the Grave Keeper's Cookbooks.

elden ring shadow of the erdtree gravekeeper's cookbook
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

The Grave Keeper's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree are a collection of recipes that allow you to craft specific items in Elden Ring's expansion. They're one of five different types of new Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree, and centre on the burial-themed techniques of their namesake.

This is an in-progress guide and we will update it as we find more Grave Keeper's Cookbook locations. For now, though, here are all of the Gravekeeper's Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree that we've found so far, and what you'll b e able to craft with them.

On this page:

Cover image for YouTube video7 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Beginners Tips - A REFRESHER COURSE FOR FORGETFUL TARNISHED
Watch on YouTube

Where to find Grave Keeper's Cookbook (1)

elden ring shadow of the erdtree gravekeeper's cookbook one map location
elden ring shadow of the erdtree gravekeeper's cookbook one location
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse underneath a tree on the edge of Cerulean Coast. It's a short distance south-east from the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast West'.

Unlocks: Piquebone Arrow, Piquebone Arrow (Fletched) and Piquebone Bolt.

Where to find Grave Keeper's Cookbook (2)

elden ring shadow of the erdtree gravekeeper's cookbook two map location
elden ring shadow of the erdtree gravekeeper's cookbook two location
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse in Charo's Hidden Grave, in the first shallow lake that you come across when you enter the area. It's behind a rocky island, where four turtles are paddling.

Unlocks: Polter Stone.

More to come...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.

Read this next