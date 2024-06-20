Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Forager Brood Cookbook locations

The Forager Brood Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree are recipes for crafting unique items in Elden Ring's expansion. They're one of several different types of new Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree, and focus on the crafting techniques left behind by the eponymous insectoid Forager Brood.

We're still in the process of tracking down all the Forager Brood Cookbook locations, as well as how many there are in total. We'll be updating this guide with more information as soon as we have it, but for now, here are all the Forager Brood Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far, and what items you'll be able to craft with them.

On this page:

Where to find Forager Brood Cookbook (5)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: North of Moorth Ruins in Scadu Atlus, on the route towards Rauh Base. You'll need to go through an underground passageway to reach it, and you'll find it by interacting with one of the insect-like Forager Brood who's scavenging in a poison bog near some other monsters.

Unlocks: Opaline Pickled Liver.

More to come...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.