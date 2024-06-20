Ashes of War apply new skills and affinities to your weapons and shields in Elden Ring, and they make a return in its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, with plenty of new ones to choose from.

There are a lot of Ashes of War to collect in Shadow of the Erdtree, and these come in handy if you want to improve your favourite weapon. If you're having trouble with a boss, then it's always worth upgrading your equipment.

Our in-progress Ashes of War locations list for Shadow of the Erdtree will help you find these useful items.

All Ashes of War locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Below you'll find our in-progress Ashes of War location list for Shadow of the Erdtree:

Savage Lion's Claw - Gravesite Plain

- Gravesite Plain Shriek of Sorrow - Gravesite Plain (Belurat Tower Settlement)

- Gravesite Plain (Belurat Tower Settlement) Aspect of the Crucible: Wings - Scadu Altus (Fort of Reprimand)

- Scadu Altus (Fort of Reprimand) Carian Sovereignty - Scadu Altus (near Cathedral of Manus Metyr)

- Scadu Altus (near Cathedral of Manus Metyr) Flame Skewer - Scadu Altus (Church of the Crusade)

- Scadu Altus (Church of the Crusade) Flame Spear - Scadu Altus (Shadow Keep)

- Scadu Altus (Shadow Keep) Wall of Sparks - Scadu Altus (Shadow Keep)

- Scadu Altus (Shadow Keep) The Poison Flower Blooms Twice - Ancient Ruins of Rauh (Rauh Base)

- Ancient Ruins of Rauh (Rauh Base) Ghostflame Call - Charo's Hidden Grave

Image credit: FromSoftware

Gravesite Plain Ashes of War locations

Here are the Ashes of War we've found so far in Gravesite Plain:

Savage Lion's Claw location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location - South of the Abandoned Ailing Village, nestled in the cliff face by a campfire.

Skill - Allows you to perform an additional attack. Usable on swords, axes and hammers - small armaments and thrusting swords excepted.

Shriek of Sorrow location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location - Belurat Tower Settlement, Upper Town courtyard, where you fight the NPC Invader Fire Knight Queelign.

Skill - Boosts attack power based on remaining HP, with the boost increasing as your HP decreases. Usable on all melee armaments.

Scadu Altus Ashes of War locations

Below you'll find all of the Ashes of War we've found so far in Scadu Atlus:

Aspect of the Crucible: Wings location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location - Fort of Reprimand in Scadu Atlus, as a reward for defeating Black Knight Edredd.

Skill - You'll grow a pair of golden wings before flying so you can dive down at your foe weapon first. If you're wielding a twinblade, then a spinning attack will be performed. Usable on swords and polearms capable of thrusting - colossal weapons excepted.

Carian Sovereignty location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location - In a cave round the back of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in the eastern part of Scadu Altus. You'll find a scarab on the ceiling of the cave and defeating it will reward you with this Ash of War.

Skill - Transforms your blade into a magical greatsword before bringing it down, along with a horizontal sweep after additional input. Usable on swords - colossal weapons excepted.

Flame Skewer location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location - In the Church of the Crusade, after beating Fire Knight Queelign for the second time.

Skill - By taking a lower stance, you can skewer an enemy in a single-motion. Strong attacks unleash a follow-up flame attack. Usable on medium and large armaments capable of thrusting.

Flame Spear location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location - In the Shadow Keep, after defeating the Black Knight guarding the entrance to Messmer's Dark Chamber.

Skill - Readying a weapon with a thrusting attack will unleash a spear of flame straight ahead. This attack can be charged to increase the damage and distance. Usable on armaments capable of thrusting - claws and backhand blades excepted.

Wall of Sparks location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location - In the Shadow Keep, on a balcony on the lower, western floor. If you use the Site of Grace 'Storehouse, First Floor' as your starting point, take the lift in the first corridor to the west down to the lower floor. Take a right out of the lift, and the balcony is the first door on your left.

Skill - Uses a perfume bottle to scatter sparks, with the spark's properties determined by the perfume bottle used. It can be charged and is usable on perfume bottles.

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Ashes of War locations

Here are the Ashes of War we've found so far in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh:

The Poison Flower Blooms Twice location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location - In the Rauh Base region of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, you'll come across another scarab rolling a large ball. Defeat it before it escapes and disappears to earn this Ash of War.

Skill - Attack an enemy using scarlet rot from below. Conducting a follow-up attack on a foe already poisoned or infested with rot will deal a massive amount of damage. Usable on all melee armaments.

Charo's Hidden Grave Ashes of War locations

Here are all of the Ashes of War we've found so far in Charo's Hidden Grave:

Ghostflame Call location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location - In the Charo's Hidden Grave region, after defeating the Death Rite Bird boss.

Skill - Summon Ghostflame by thrusting out an armament, then following up with a normal attack to set the ground on fire with Ghostflame or use a strong attack to create a big explosion. It also gives your armament Cold Affinity.

More to come...

