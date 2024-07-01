How to complete Fire Knight Queelign's questline in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Fire Knight Queelign is an NPC you meet in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. He's one of the more aggressive NPC characters you meet in the Shadow Realm, and you'll have to fight him on at least two occasions as an NPC invader. At the end of the day, though, he still needs your help to end his suffering and complete his story, so here's everything you need to know about how to complete Fire Knight Queelign's questline.

How to complete Fire Knight Queelign's questline

There are three stages to Fire Knight Queelign's questline, and you'll need to find him in three separate locations to complete the quest:

First meeting: Belurat, Tower Settlement

You'll likely first encounter Fire Knight Queelign as an Invader NPC in the upper town section of Belurat, Tower Settlement, the first main legacy dungeon in Shadow of the Erdtree that's located in the western part of Gravesite Plain.

While it's not strictly necessary that you meet him here first (it's possible, for example, to meet him at the Church of the Crusade first instead if you skip Belurat and go straight to Scadu Altus), we've listed your encounters with Fire Knight Queelign in this particular order as you're more likely to come to Belurat as part of the main story before you get to Scadu Altus.

In any case, it doesn't really matter what order you complete the first and second meetings with Fire Knight Queelign, as you'll need to fight him twice before he drops the Prayer Room Key - an important item you'll need to access Queelign's third and final location to complete his questline.

You can find a detailed explanation on how to find Fire Knight Queelign in our Belurat, Tower Settlement walkthrough, but here's the route in summary, as well as the exact location of where you'll find him on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Starting at the Site of Grace 'Belurat, Tower Settlement', head through the fountain area near the entrance. Once you've dealt with the aggressive shades, head east up the main street. At the end of the street, head into the small doorway on your left and go up the stairs. Activate the Site of Grace 'Small Private Altar' and continue through the room, heading up the stairs to your right. At the top of the stairs, wait for the Horned Soldier to pass in front, then head round to the right over some collapsed buildings where a small group of shades can be found. Continue through to a large courtyard with a big tree in the centre, and Fire Knight Queelign will appear as an NPC Invader.

Just before Fire Knight Queelign appears, you'll hear his voice say: "Those stripped of the Grace of Gold shall all meet death. In the embrace of Messmer's flame."

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

He shouldn't pose too much of a problem for seasoned Elden Ring players, but do watch out for his flaming sword attacks. They can pack quite a punch if you're caught off-guard, and the sword itself has a surprisingly large reach. He can also heal himself when his health gets low.

On defeat, he'll drop 6350 runes and the Crusade Insignia talisman, which gives us a clue about his next location. He'll also end this encounter by saying: "Mark my words, graceless heathen. Thou shalt not evade the flame of Messmer."

Second meeting: Church of the Crusade, Scadu Altus

True to his word, you'll meet Fire Knight Queelign a second time at the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus. Here is the Church's precise location on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To get there, ride north-west from the Site of Grace 'Highroad Cross' (which is located immediately outside the rear exit of Castle Ensis after you defeat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight). You'll see the church up on the hill as you approach, just before you get to the soldier encampment along the main road towards the Shadow Keep.

To get Fire Knight Queelign to appear, you'll need to collect the pair of Scadutree Fragments from the statue at the end of the church, as pictured below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

As you approach the statue, you'll hear Queelign's voice again, repeating the words he uttered to you just before he died last time: "Thou shalt not evade the flame of Messmer."

Once again, you'll need to defeat him in battle to progress Queelign's questline. His attacks are exactly the same as before, though if you want the added benefit of jabbing him from a distance, you can lead him outside and summon Torrent to fight him on horseback if you prefer.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

When you defeat him a second time, he will say: "Ahh, how could this be... Forsake me not. Queen Marika, my grace... "

He will also drop the Ash of War: Flame Skewer and the Prayer Room Key, which is once again another clue to where you'll find him next.

Third meeting: Shadow Keep's Prayer Room

As you might have guessed, you'll need to find where to use this mysterious Prayer Room Key before you can meet Fire Knight Queelign again. Happily, we've got an entire walkthrough on where to use the Prayer Room Key, and it's in the Shadow Keep's Church District. You'll find the Prayer Room's exact location on the map below, as well as a summary of the steps you need to take to reach it:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Make your way to the east side of the Shadow Keep, and enter via its Church District entrance. Activate the Site of Grace 'Church District Entrance' and jump across to the nearby rooftop below you. Head west to the other side of the roof, and jump to the next one using the raised dormer ridges to get a good run-up. Continue west, watching out for the exploding fire enemies, and walk up the crumbled slope leading up to the back wall of the keep. Jump across to the available platform and keep heading west onto the rooftop of the larger building in front of you. Deal with the Fire Knight here, as you'll need total concentration for the next platforming section. Jump onto the large black arch to your left and run up the slope to the top of the roof. Drop down through the hole onto the stone arches directly below you. Walk to the south side of the arch and jump across to the room's upper floor. Drop down to the lower level through the big hole in the floor. The Prayer Room is just round the corner in the corner of the flooded room.

The Prayer Room is tucked away in the corner of this flooded room. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Inside, you'll find Fire Knight Queelign writhing on the floor in great pain. He'll continue his plea to Marika, saying: "Queen Marika, mother to us all. Favour me with thy grace. I have met many who would threaten or distress thee, and quelled each and all. And I hereby swear to never cease. So please, grant me thy grace. Leave me with my solitary light..."

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you speak to him a second time, he'll implore Queen Marika once again to "bestow thy grace" on him and "Take not from me my solitary light..."

He won't say any more at this point, and you'll need to return here with either an Iris of Grace or the Iris of Occultation before you can bring Queelign's questline to a close.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once you've obtained these items, you'll be given a choice. Give him the Iris of Grace and Queelign will be able to keep his solitary light, allowing you to receive Fire Knight Queelign as a Spirit Ash so you can summon him in battle to continue his quest of protecting Marika.

Give him the Iris of Occultation, however, and Queelign will be denied this light, and you'll receive Queelign's Greatsword as your main reward instead.

Personally, we think giving Queelign the Iris of Grace is the better option, as it feels more in keeping with his wishes and storyline, even if he did try and 'quell' you as part of it. If you really want to stick it to him and get your revenge, however, then feel free to give him the Iris of Occultation instead and bag yourself a neat new weapon in the process.

That's the end of Fire Knight Queelign's questline, allowing you to carry on your adventures through the Shadow Realm with your new reward in tow.

