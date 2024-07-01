Where to find the Iris of Grace in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Iris of Grace is a rare, consumable item in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. While you can technically use it to activate the effects of your Great Rune (in the same way you can with Rune Arcs, for example), you'll want to save the Iris of Grace to use in one of two Shadow of the Erdtree sidequests, as giving the Iris of Grace to other characters will reward you with special items.

In this guide, we'll tell you where to find the Iris of Grace (as there's only one we know of at time of writing), and what it's used for. So read on below to find out everything you need to know about this important item.

On this page:

Where to find the Iris of Grace

The Iris of Grace is located within the Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus. You'll likely come across it after you've beaten its boss, Messmer the Impaler, as you make your way to the next area, the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, but you can also find it at any point once you have access to the Shadow Keep's Storehouse section, and have activated the Site of Grace 'Storehouse, First Floor'.

Here is the Iris of Grace's exact location on the map screen:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To find the Iris of Grace, head west from the Site of Grace 'Storehouse, First Floor', into the first corridor you see on your left. You may need to deal with the sorcerer shades in there if you want to pick up the Rune Arc on the corpse in there, but otherwise feel free to continue down the corridor until you come to a lift.

Take the lift down and take the first corridor on your right. A Living Jar enemy will launch themselves at you from the door on the left, so keep your guard up as you move through. (You can also pick up the new Ash of War 'Wall of Sparks' from the room where the Living Jar enemy came from, so make sure to grab that before continuing).

You'll reach a set of stairs leading down to another room of Living Jar flesh creatures. If you want to deal with them one by one, lead them slowly back up the stairs to make them easier to deal with. Some will also vomit meat chunks at you, so take care as you approach them.

Go down the stairs and the Iris of Grace is just around the corner. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Follow the room round into the next section and you'll find more miniature jar monsters. These are a bit easier to deal with, but keep your wits about you, as there are a lot of sleeping jar enemies here that can easily sneak up on you.

Before you head any deeper into the Shadow Keep, however, stay in this room and turn around to face east. You'll spot another Living Jar flesh monster behind you, and if you head all the way to the back of the room, you'll find the Iris of Grace by an altar in the darkness.

There's a flesh monster is guarding the Iris of Grace by the altar in the back of the room. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

What is the Iris of Grace used for?

As mentioned above, the menu description for the Iris of Grace makes it sound exactly the same as a Rune Arc, in that you can consume it to activate any Great Rune you have equipped. But to get the most out of this rare item, you should not consume the Iris of Grace under any circumstances.

Rather, you'll want to save it for two sidequests in Shadow of the Erdtree:

Fire Knight Queelign's questline

Swordhand of the Night Jolan's questline

When you progress far enough in each of these characters' questlines, you'll get the option to give them either an Iris of Grace or an Iris of Occultation. Depending on which Iris you give them, you'll get different rewards.

Toward the end of each character's questline, you'll be given the option to present them with an Iris of Grace or Iris of Occultation. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

It's important to note: even though there's only one Iris of Grace item you can collect, we've confimed that you can still use it for both questlines. As a result, you don't need to worry about which questline you complete first, as you'll still get the option to give the Iris of Grace to the second character once you get there.

Here's what you can get from each character depending on which Iris you give them:

Give them the Iris of Grace: Give them the Iris of Occultation: Fire Knight Queelign Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ash Queelign's Greatsword Swordhand of the Night Jolan Swordhand of the Night Jolan Spirit Ash (with the option to transform it into Jolan and Anna Spirit Ashes later). Sword of the Night

It's important to pick the reward you want from each character here, as you can only give them an Iris once. It's not possible to get both rewards on a single playthrough here, so choose wisely!

That's everything you need to know about the Iris of Grace in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Alternatively, if you fancy getting Queelign and Jolan's weapons rather than their Spirit Ashes, then read our guide on where to find the Iris of Occultation.

