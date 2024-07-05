How to get Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash is a special type of spectral summon in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and one that can only be obtained by combining two Spirit Ashes together in a hidden location. To help you get the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash in Elden Ring's DLC, we've put together this handy walkthrough guide below, telling you exactly how to get the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash, and where to find both halves of this rare summon.

How to get Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash walkthrough

There are a number of steps involved in getting the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash, and much of it involves following both Count Ymir and Swordhand of the Night Jolan's respective questlines, with certain decisions you make at the end of Jolan's questline determining whether you'll be able to get this rare Spirit Ash. Below, we've outlined the individual steps to get the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash so you have an easy, brief summary to follow:

Reach the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in Scadu Altus and begin Ymir's questline. Use the Ruins Map to visit the Finger Ruins of Rhia and sound the hanging bell there. Return to the Cathedral and speak to both Jolan and Ymir until you exhaust their dialogue. Obtain the O Mother Gesture from Bonny Village. Use the O Mother Gesture at the statue by the Shadow Keep's Back Gate to open the path to the Scaduview Hinterland. Visit the Finger Ruins of Dheo in the Hinterland and sound the hanging bell there. Return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and speak to Jolan and Ymir until you've exhausted their dialogue. Rest at the Site of Grace inside the cathedral and once Ymir has disappeared, interact with his throne to reveal a hidden staircase beneath the cathedral. Climb down beneath the cathedral and defeat Swordhand of the Night Anna when she appears as an invader. Return to Jolan and tell her you were attacked. Go back beneath the cathedral and sound the hanging bell there. Defeat the Remembrance boss Metyr, Mother of Fingers. Return to the cathedral and Jolan will fight you as an invader. Defeat her in combat, and then defeat Ymir when he appears as an invader as well. Rest at the Site of Grace, and speak to Jolan by the pillar again. Give her the Iris of Grace to obtain her Spirit Ashes. Fast travel back to the Scaduview Hinterland to the Site of Grace 'Hinterland' and head south east up the hill to the Shaman Village. Ride all the way to the end of the Shaman Village cliffside, and drop down the cliff wall using the available ledges until you can reach the very top of Rabbath's Rise. Interact with Anna's puppet near the pile of books and usher her into Jolan's Ashes to create the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash.

That's a summary of how you the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash, but read on below for a more detailed walkthrough on where you need to go and what you need to do to claim it for yourself.

How to get Jolan's Ashes

To get Swordhand of the Night Jolan's Spirit Ash, you'll need to follow her questline all the way through to the end, and make sure to give her the Iris of Grace when prompted.

This is important, because choosing the other option and giving her the Iris of Occultation will only give you Jolan's Sword of the Night armament as a reward for completing her questline, and will permanently lock you out from obtaining her Spirit Ash.

What to do at the end of Jolan's questline:

Jolan's questline is quite a low lift compared to other NPC questlines in Shadow of the Erdtree. As long as you return to the cathedral and talk to her after sounding each hanging bell at the Finger Ruins of Rhia and the Finger Ruins of Dheo, there isn't much more you need to do with her until after the boss fight with Metyr, Mother of Fingers.

When you return to the cathedral after defeating Metyr, Mother of Fingers, interact with Ymir's throne again and Jolan will invade your world and fight you. She'll accuse you of wounding Ymir "most irreparably" by defeating Metyr, and reveals that he now wishes for your death. Lovely.

Jolan isn't too difficult to defeat compared to other Elden Ring bosses. Her blade will inflict blood loss buildup, but she doesn't have any fancy attacks, and her basic sword thrusts and jump slashes are both very easy to avoid. She'll go down fairly easily, but watch out, as Ymir will invade your world to fight you as soon as Jolan is defeated, so make sure you're prepared for this second boss battle before he begins his assault.

Count Ymir, Mother of Fingers has a full boss-style health bar to contend with, as well as all manner of Sorcery spells to throw at you. He can also summon Fingercreeper enemies to overwhelm you, which we'd advise taking out as soon as possible so you can concentrate on Ymir.

If you're smart, you can use Ymir's throne (and the other, larger columns in the cathedral) to help mitigate and avoid some of his spell damage, as it can act as a handy pillar to absorb some of his magic attacks. Again, though, he's not a particularly difficult adversary. His defence is very weak, and he should go down fairly easily. The one thing you'll need to watch out for is his large finger shield grabs, as this spell can rise up from the ground beneath you to strike you while defending Ymir from damage. Still, it's easily avoided if you keep your distance, which isn't difficult since he teleports around the arena so much.

Once Ymir is defeated, rest at the Site of Grace in the cathedral. When you get up, you'll find Jolan slumped against her usual pillar in the main part of the cathedral. It's here where you'll need to give her the Iris of Grace to obtain her Spirit Ash.

How to get the Iris of Grace

If you don't get the option to give her the Iris of Grace, it means you haven't found it yet, so you'll need to select 'Leave' and go and find it first. To get the Iris of Grace, fast travel to the Site of Grace 'Storehouse, First Floor' within the Shadow Keep, and use the lift inside the first corridor you see on your left to the west.

Turn right at the bottom of the lift, and go down the stairs into a room full of Living Jar monsters. Go into the second section of the room and turn left to head toward the back of the room. You'll find the Iris of Grace next to an altar there in the dark.

Then fast travel back to the cathedral to give it to Jolan so she can once again see the stars and sky.

How to get Anna's Ashes

Now you've obtained Jolan's Ashes, fast travel to the Site of Grace 'Hinterland' and head up the hill to the south-east.

At the top of the slope, you'll reach the Shaman Village. There are several things to pick up here if you haven't visited it previously, including the Minor Erdtree Incantation spell from the centre of the glowing flower field by its entrance (which continuously heals allies in the area), as well as Golden Braid talisman by the Marika statue in the hollowed out tree to the south (which boosts holy damage negation by the utmost), and Marika's Rune just above the glowing flower field on the ledge (which gives you 80,000 runes).

However, your main goal here is to the ride all the way to the tip of the Shaman Village, until you see this small passageway in the jagged rock face:

Follow the path and use the ledges to carefully drop down several levels of the cliff face. If you're unsure where to drop, just look for the tell-tale patches of grass that show you where it's safe to drop next.

Eventually, you'll see the topmost spire of Rabbath's Rise come into view beside you and when you reach the bottom of the grassy ledges, you should be able to see a stone balcony jutting out from the tower in Rabbath's Rise next to you.

Drop down onto the balcony and you'll see you're now on a small walkway high above the top room inside Rabbath's Rise. Swordhand of the Night Anna's body lies slumped in front of you beside a pile of books. It's unclear why she's here, or why she invaded your world to fight you in the first place, but unfortunately, such answers aren't forthcoming here. All you can do here is interact with this 'puppet', and you'll be able to "usher" Anna into Jolan's Spirit Ashes.

Congratulations! You've just transformed your Swordhand of the Night Jolan Spirit Ash in to the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash, giving you two warriors for the price of one. Well, sort of. The Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash has a higher FP cost of 132 compared to Jolan's 90 FP cost to summon, so I guess it's more akin to a 'buy one get one half price' kind of deal (and if you do find it's too cumbersome to summon both, you can always transform it back to just Jolan by interacting with Anna's corpse again - this is a repeatable action, giving you plenty of flexibility to go from one to the other if you wish).

In any case, you've now got one of the rarest Spirit Ashes in the whole of Elden Ring's DLC, so go and celebrate by taking them for a spin against one of Shadow of the Erdtree's bosses.

