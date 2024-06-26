There are plenty of bosses to fight in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, but the toughest are definitely its Remembrance bosses. These enemies are categorised by the Remembrances they drop on defeat, allowing you to trade them in for powerful weapons, spells and items back at the Roundtable Hold.

Some of the Remembrance bosses in Elden Ring's DLC also double up as some of the main bosses for Shadow of the Erdtree that you'll need to beat as part of the story, but there are plenty more that are completely optional. To help you find and defeat them all, we've listed all Remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree below, along with details on what reward items you can get by giving their Remembrances to Finger Reader Enia.

WARNING: This page contains spoilers for Shadow of the Erdtree's bosses, including the final boss of the game. Advance at your own risk!

All Remembrance Bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree has 10 Remembrance bosses to beat in the DLC, and these are:

Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Commander Gaius

Scadutree Avatar

Messmer, The Impaler

Romina, Saint of the Bud

Putrescent Knight

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame

Metyr, Mother of Fingers

Radahn, Consort of Miquella

All Remembrance Boss rewards in Shadow of the Erdtree

When you beat a Remembrance boss, you'll gain their Remembrance. While these items can be consumed to earn more runes, they can also be exchanged for powerful items that belonged to or represented the boss you defeated. You can exchange Remembrances for these items with Finger Reader Enia at the Roundtable Hold, which you can fast travel back to at any point during Shadow of the Erdtree.

Each Remembrance gives you a choice of items to pick from, but you can only use it to get one of them, so you'll need to think carefully about which reward you want to claim. That said, it’s also possible to use Stone Coffins in the Shadow Realm to duplicate Remembrances so that you can redeem both items. However, like the Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring's base game, these still have limited uses. We've only found three Stone Coffins in the Shadow Realm so far, and each one only lets you duplicate a Remembrance once, so to get every Remembrance item will require multiple playthroughs.

To help you make your decision, we've got a full list of all possible Remembrance rewards from Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s major bosses below:

Remembrance of the Dancing Lion

Boss: Divine Beast Dancing Lion (Belurat, Tower Settlement)

Rewards:

Enraged Divine Beast: A charm that raises the potency of storms.

A charm that raises the potency of storms. Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp: Grants an armament the Cold affinity and the 'Divine Beast Frost Stomp' skill, which imitates the wrath of the divine beast's dance. Lift a leg up high and stamp it down with great force. Sends a powerful wave of frost straight out along the ground, and can be charged to increase power and range. Usable on all melee armaments.

Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight

Boss: Rellana, Twin Moon Knight (Castle Ensis)

Rewards:

Rellana's Twinblade: A Light Greatsword that lets you wield two swords as a single armament.

A Light Greatsword that lets you wield two swords as a single armament. This sword requires 13 Strength, 16 Dexterity, 16 Intelligence and 16 Faith to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (D), Dexterity (D), Intelligence (D) and Faith (D). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +103, Magic +66, Fire +66 and Critical +100, and it weighs 8.0. Its special skill is 'Moon-and-Fire Stance', which lets you assume a ready stance, and imbue your swords with magic. Follow up with normal attacks to cast glintstone light waves, or a strong attack to perform a spinning attack that bathes the area with flame. Light waves can have up to two follow-up casts with additional inputs. Rellana's Twin Moons: A Sorcery spell that conjures incarnate twin moons that repeatedly strike the ground. It requires 72 Intelligence to use, has an FP Cost of 47, and requires 2 Memory Slots.

Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider

Boss: Commander Gaius (Shadow Keep, Back Gate)

Rewards:

Sword Lance: A Heavy Thrusting Sword that combines a greatsword and a lance.

A Heavy Thrusting Sword that combines a greatsword and a lance. This weapoon requires 21 Strength and 11 Dexterity to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (C) and Dexterity (E). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +132 and Critical +100, and it weighs 9.0, Its special skill is 'Spinning Gravity Thrust', which is a gravity skill honed by the disciples of an Alabaster Lord. It uses gravitational power to hang in the air before rotating the body and charging forward. An additional input allows for a follow-up attack. Blades of Stone: A Sorcery spell that pulls blade-like clumps of rock from the earth. Charging increases potency. It requires 48 Intelligence to use, has an FP Cost of 18, and requires 2 Memory Slots.

Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower

Boss: Scadutree Avatar (Shadow Keep, Scadutree Base)

Rewards:

Shadow Sunflower Blossom: A Colossal Weapon that takes the form of the head of a monstrous shadow sunflower.

A Colossal Weapon that takes the form of the head of a monstrous shadow sunflower. This weapon requires 24 Strength, 8 Dexterity and 25 Faith to wield effectively, and sacles with Strength (D), Dexterity (E) and Faith (D). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +114, Holy +114 and Critical +100, and it weighs 16.0. Its special skill is 'Shadow Sunflower Headbutt', which slams down the blossom of a large shadow sunflower, sending out a shockwave that flattens foes. Repeated inputs allow for up to two follow-up attacks. Land of Shadow: An Incantation spell that creates a hail of golden projectiles which are fired toward foes after a brief delay. It requires 58 Faith to use, has an FP cost of 40, and requires 1 Memory Slot.

Remembrance of the Impaler

Boss: Messmer the Impaler (Shadow Keep)

Rewards:

Spear of the Impaler: A Greatspear with a warped blade in the shape of undulating flame. It can be thrown by executing a strong attack, dashing strong attack, or mounted strong attack. Charge the attack to produce flame on impact.

A Greatspear with a warped blade in the shape of undulating flame. It can be thrown by executing a strong attack, dashing strong attack, or mounted strong attack. Charge the attack to produce flame on impact. This weapon requires 14 Strength, 35 Dexterity and 18 Faith to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (E), Dexterity (C) and Faith (D). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +85, Fire +102 and Critical +100, and it weighs 9.5. Its special skill is 'Messmer's Assault', which is a fierce succession of attacks using a flame-coasted spear tip. Repeated inputs allow up to two follow-up attacks. The final move thrusts the spear into the ground, causing countless spears to form in the surrounding area. Messmer's Orb: An Incantation spell that summons Messmer's flame to form a giant floating orb. The orb soars toward a foe, crashes into the earth, and explodes after a brief delay. Charging enhances potency. It requires 60 Faith to use, has an FP cost of 48, and requires 2 Memory Slots.

Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud

Boss: Romina, Saint of the Bud (Ancient Ruins of Rauh)

Rewards:

Poleblade of the Bud: A Halberd whose attacks cause a passive build-up of scarlet rot (55).

A Halberd whose attacks cause a passive build-up of scarlet rot (55). This weapon requires 14 Strength, 22 Dexterity and 20 Arcance to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (E), Dexterity (D) and Arcane (D). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +131 and Critical +100, and it weighs 10.0. Its special skill is 'Romina's Purification', which imbues the bud-blade with scarlet rot butterflies before unleashing two large sweeping slashes. Rotten Butterflies: An Incantation spell that summons a myriad of butterflies while performing a gentle twirl. The butterflies break apart on contact, scattering rot and setting off a chain reaction. It requires 33 Faith to use, has an FP cost of 48, and requires 1 Memory Slot.

Remembrance of the Putrescence

Boss: Putresenct Knight (Stone Coffin Fissure)

Rewards:

Putrescence Cleaver: A Greataxe that gains power from the wielder's arcane attribute. It also has a passive effect that causes frost build-up (55).

A Greataxe that gains power from the wielder's arcane attribute. It also has a passive effect that causes frost build-up (55). This weapon requires 28 Strength, 10 Dexterity and 15 Arcane to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (D), Dexterity (E) and Arcane (D). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +141, Magic +42 and Critical +100, and it weighs 13.5. Its special skill is 'Spinning Guillotine', which lets you hold the putrid blade at both ends and arch your body backwards to deliver a powerful overhead chop. Repeated inputs deliver follow-up attacks for as long as stamina allows. Strong attacks perform a leap followed by a spinning attack. Vortex of Putrescence: A Sorcery spell that launches a whirl of putrescent jets that explode shortly after impact and bathe the area in ghostflame. It requires 32 Intelligence and 26 Faith to use, has an FP cost of 29, and requires 2 Memory Slots.

Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame

Boss: Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame (Abyssal Woods)

Rewards:

Greatsword of Damnation : A Greatsword whose barbs pierce its victims from within.

A Greatsword whose barbs pierce its victims from within. This weapon requires 20 Strength, 15 Dexterity and 20 Faith to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (D), Dexterity (E) and Faith (D). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +123, Holy +79 and Critical +100, and it weighs 8.0 Its special skill is 'Golden Crux', which lets you leap up and skewer foes from overhead. If successful, the weapon's barbs unfold to excruciate from within. Additional inputs release barbs in the area. Midra's Flame of Frenzy: An Incantation spell that summons an apparition of the Lord's head to spew frenzied flame. This incantation can be used while in motion, and the apparition will remain for as long as the input is held. It requires 41 Intelligence to use, has an FP cost of 22, and requires 2 Memory Slots.

Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers

Boss: Metyr, Mother of Fingers (Cathedral of Manus Metyr)

Rewards:

Staff of the Great Beyond: A Glintstone Staff that can be used as a catalyst for casting both sorceries and incantations.

A Glintstone Staff that can be used as a catalyst for casting both sorceries and incantations. This weapon requires 7 Strength, 25 Intelligence and 25 Faith to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (E), Intelligence (D) and Faith (D). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +27, Critical +100 and Sorcery Scaling +60, and it weighs 2.5. It has no special skill. If the armament in the other hand has a skill, that skill will be used instead. Gazing Finger: A Colossal Weapon that uses the head of Metyr without modification. This weapon requires 20 Strength, 8 Dexterity, 20 Intelligence and 14 Faith to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (C), Intelligence (D) and Faith (E). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +133, Magic +86 and Critical +100, and it weighs 15.0. Its special skill is 'Kowtower's Resentment', which performs a violent bow using a finger's foremost protrusion. Resentment builds as it is forced to bow, making it explode with anger. Hold the button down to further increase resentment.

Remembrance of a God and a Lord

Boss: Radahn, Consort of Miquella (Enir-Ilim)

Rewards:

Greatsword of Radahn (Lord): A Colossal Sword that's one of a pair of weapons decorated with a lion mane motif.

A Colossal Sword that's one of a pair of weapons decorated with a lion mane motif. This weapon requires 32 Strength, 24 Dexterity and 15 Intelligence to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (D), Dexterity (D) and Intelligence (E). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +127, Magic +82 and Critical +100, and it weighs 19.0. Its special skill is 'Promised Consort', which imbues the two greatswords with the light of Miquella, then delivers a slashing attack accompanied by columns of light. Additional input allows for up to two follow-up attacks. Greatsword of Radahn (Light): A Colossal Sword that's one of a pair of weapons decorated with a lion mane motif.

A Colossal Sword that's one of a pair of weapons decorated with a lion mane motif. This weapon requires 32 Strength, 24 Dexterity and 15 Intelligence to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (D), Dexterity (D) and Intelligence (E). Its Attack Power stats include Physical +127, Magic +82 and Critical +100, and it weighs 19.0. Its special skill is 'Lightspeed Slash', which assumes a luminous form and leaps forward to deliver a downward slash at the speed of light. This attack will be followed up by an additional light attack. Charge to increase power of the skill and number of follow-up attacks. Light of Miquella: An Incantation spell that annihilates foes with a pillar of light. It requires 72 Faith to use, has an FP cost of 48, and requires 2 Memory Slots.

