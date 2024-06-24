Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: All Remembrance duplication locations

If you want to get the most powerful weapons, spells and abilities in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, then knowing where all the Remembrance duplication locations are in the Shadow Realm is vital. Normally, taking a boss Remembrance To Finger Reader Enia back at the Roundtable Hold only lets claim one of two available reward items from the boss Remembrance in question, but duplicating a Remembrance gives you the chance to get the other item you might have missed from your first pick.

We're still in the process of figuring out exactly how many Remembrance duplication locations there are in Shadow of the Erdtree, but below you'll find the ones we've found so far. So read on to find out where all Remembrance duplication locations can be found in Shadow of the Erdtree, and how many duplications are available at each site.

All Remembrance duplication locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

Here are all the locations where you can duplicate Remembrances we've found so far in Shadow of the Erdtree:

Cathedral of Manus Metyr

The first Remembrance duplication location you're likely to come across in Shadow of the Erdtree is the one round the back of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in Scadu Altus. Here's its precise location on the map below:

You'll find this Remembrance duplication location by riding round the back of the cathedral, where you'll see a large stone coffin in the middle of the shallow lake:

Here, you can duplicate a Remembrance ONCE and once only, so make sure you pick your Remembrance wisely, as you won't get another shot at this particular location.

Finger Ruins of Rhia

The next Remembrance duplication is located in the Finger Ruins of Rhea, which you'll find in the Southern Shore region of Shadow of the Erdtree. To get here, you'll first need to get to the Cerulean Coast area of the Southern Shore, which you can get to from Gravesite Plain. Once you're there, you need to follow the eastern beach round to the entrance of the Finger Ruins of Rhia.

We've got a dedicated guide on how to get to the Finger Ruins of Rhia if you need more assistance, but once you've arrived, you'll find the coffin a short distance from the Site of Grace 'Finger Ruins of Rhia'. Here's the coffin's precise map location below:

As you ride east down into the ruins, you'll see another a raised path splitting off to your right. The coffin is located at the end of this short cliff area, and once again, you can only use this duplication Remembrance location ONCE, so make your choice wisely.

