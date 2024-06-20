All Spirit Ashes locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Spirit Ashes are the names of companions who can aid you in battle and, like Talismans, Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has brought us a new selection to choose from.

By using the Spirit Calling Bell, you can summon a Spirit Ash to certain fights, and they can help you turn the tide in tough boss battles. This is especially useful in Shadow of the Erdtree, as there's a host of new enemies for you to fight as well.

Our in-progress Spirit Ashes location list for Shadow of the Erdtree will help you track down all of these new summons.

On this page:

Bloodfiend Hexer's Ashes location (Rivermouth Cave)

To earn yourself the Bloodfield Hexer's Ashes, you'll need to defeat the Chief Bloodfiend in the Rivermouth Cave dungeon in Gravesite Plain. It has a 110 FP Cost.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh location (Belurat Gaol)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh can be found in the Belurat Gaol of the Belurat Tower Settlement in the Gravesite Plain. You'll first need to defeat its boss, Demi-Human Swordsmaster Onze, to earn its Spirit Ashes. It has a 95 FP Cost.

Curseblade Meera location (Bonny Gaol)

The Curseblade Meera Spirit Ashes can be found in the Bonny Gaol in Scadu Atlus. Remember - you need to defeat its boss, the Curseblade Labirith to earn its Spirit Ashes. It has a 127 FP Cost.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Gravebird Ashes location (Charo's Hidden Grave)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To get the Gravebird Ashes in Shadow of the Erdtree, you'll need to defeat the Death Rite Bird boss found in Charo's Hidden Grave. It has 52 FP Cost.

Taylew the Golem Smith location (Taylew's Ruined Forge)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Taylew the Golem Smith Spirit Ashes are located in Taylew's Ruined Forge, which sits on the outskirts of the Shadow Keep in the Scadu Altus region of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. You'll need to complete the dungeon to receive it as a reward. It has a 115 FP Cost.

Divine Bird Warrior Ornis location (Ancient Ruins of Rauh)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This well-hidden Spirit Ash requires you to use a Spiritspring to jump up to an otherwise inaccessible part of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. From where you found the Rauh Map Fragment, follow the samll nearby ravine to the north-west, and eventually you'll see a Spiritspring on your right. You'll leap up to a clifftop platform, and you'll need to follow the path round, doing some dicey jumps before you reach a treasure chest. Inside is the Divine Bird Warrior Ornis Spirit Ash. It has a 100 FP Cost.

More to come...

