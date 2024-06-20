How to beat Demi-Human Swordsmaster Onze in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Demi-Human Swordsmaster Onze is the boss of Belurat Gaol in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. He is an optional boss, but defeating him will earn you a powerful new Spirit Ash summon in the process - and besides, with your route back to the surface cut off from inside the Gaol, your only hope to make it back to the Gravesite Plain in one piece is to defeat Demi-Human Swordsmaster Onze in battle.

So, to help hasten your victory and get you back to exploring Shadow of the Erdtree's critical path, read on below for our walkthrough on how to beat Demi-Human Swordsmaster Onze and claim your all-important prize.

How to beat Demi-Human Swordsmaster Onze

Demi-Human Swordsmaster Onze is a small, but very fast adversary, and will absolutely devastate you if you don't pay attention to his attacks.

Since he's very small, it takes him a reasonable amount of time to approach you when you first enter through the fog door. Take advantage of this time to immediately summon your own Spirit Ash to help you out in battle.

With Onze's attention divided, it will make it much easier for you to get some hits in, and also avoid his lightning-fast sword strikes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Demi-Human Swordsmaster Onze's attacks range from fierce four-hit slashes (ending in an aerial strike from above) to single jump strikes that disable your auto-lock. He can also teleport behind you, making him very difficult to keep track of. This is why having your own Spirit Ash is extremely useful, as they can keep Onze busy while you get some hits in.

For such a small creature, Onze has surprising range, and can strike you even when you think he's out of reach. As a result, it's not a good idea to play defensively, as keeping him at a distance will only put you at a disadvantage.

Instead, I'd recommend trying to stay as close to him as possible, giving him little reason to teleport away and get behind you and initiate his larger sword swings.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Overall, Onze's defences are quite weak, and he can take a lot of damage very quickly when you go on the offensive. With your Spirit Ash also helping to pick up the slack, it should be relatively simple to repeatedly interrupt him and break his stance. With both of you attacking, he should go down in no time.

On defeat, you'll be rewarded with: 80,000 runes, and the Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh Spirit Ash.

Now, return to the surface and continue your journey through Shadow of the Erdtree's Shadow Realm.

