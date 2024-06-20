Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Loyal Knight's Cookbook locations

The Loyal Knight's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree are recipes for crafting lots of different items in Elden Ring's expansion. They're one of several different types of new Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree, and focus on the crafting techniques of the Royal Carian Knights.

We're still in the process of tracking down all the Loyal Knight's Cookbook locations, as well as how many there are in total. We'll be updating this guide with more information as soon as we have it, but for now, here are all the Loyal Knight's Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far, and what items you'll be able to craft with them.

On this page:

Where to find Loyal Knight's Cookbook (1)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Inside a chest in Castle Ensis in Gravesite Plain. You'll find it in a storeroom just to the left of a campsite before the slope that leads to the Site of Grace 'Castle Ensis Checkpoint'.

Unlocks: Royal Magic Grease, Drawstring Royal Magic Grease.

More to come...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.