Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Fire Knight's Cookbook locations

The Fire Knight's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree are recipes for crafting new items in Elden Ring's expansion. They're one of several different types of new Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree, and focus on the fire-based battle techniques of the eponymous knights.

We're still in the process of tracking down all the Fire Knight's Cookbook locations, as well as how many there are in total. We'll be updating this guide with more information as soon as we have it, but for now, here are all the Fire Knight's Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far, and what items you'll be able to craft with them.

On this page:

Where to find Fire Knight's Cookbook (2)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse in a tent in the soldier encampment outside of Castle Ensis in the Gravesite Plain. You'll find it a very short distance from the Site of Grace 'Castle Front', on the western side of the encampment.

Unlocks: Fire Coil.

More to come...

