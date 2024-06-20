Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Tibia's Cookbook locations

The Tibia's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree are recipes for crafting new and unique items in Elden Ring's expansion. They're one of many different types of new Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree, and honestly, I wasn't expecting a ghostly sub-boss like this to know their way around a crafting kitchen.

We're still in the process of tracking down all the Greater Potentate's Cookbook locations, as well as how many there are in total. We'll be updating this guide with more information as soon as we have it, but for now, here are all the Tibia's Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far, and what items you'll be able to craft with them.

Where to find Tibia's Cookbook (1)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: You can find this by defeating the Tibia Mariner enemy at Charo's Hidden Grave.

Unlocks: 'Call of Tibia', an ancient means of summoning the dead.

More to come...

