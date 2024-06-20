Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: St Trina Disciple's Cookbook locations

The St Trina Disciple's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree are recipes for crafting new and unique items in Elden Ring's expansion. They're one of many different types of new Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree, and focus on the techniques of its titular saint of sleep.

Mow is a good time to mention that this is an in-progress guide for St Trina Disciple's Cookbook locations, as we're still in the process of finding out where they are, and how many there are in total. With that in mind, though, here are all the St Trina Disciple's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree that we've found so far, as well as what items you can craft with them.

Where to find St Trina Disciple's Cookbook (1)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse leaning against a large tree in Cerulean Coast. You can find it by riding directly north of the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast Cross' .

Unlocks: Eternal Sleep Pot.

Where to find St Trina Disciple's Cookbook (2)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse at the very southern tip of the peninsula in Cerulean Coast, very near to the overground entrance to the hidden Stone Coffin Fissure region.

Unlocks: Eternal Sleep Grease and Drawstring Eternal Sleep Grease.

More to come...

