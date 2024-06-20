Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Map fragment locations

Finding all the Map Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is an important task, as each fragment fills in a section of your Shadow Realm map, making it much easier to navigate.

Unlike the base game of Elden Ring, there are just five Map Fragments to find in Shadow of the Erdtree, with one for each of its main areas. All five map fragments are found at the base of specific steles, easily recognisable as tall stone markers with golden writing glowing on them - and we can help you collect them all with our Shadow of the Erdtree Map Fragment locationswalkthrough below.

Keep in mind that although we have arranged the locations in a general recommended order below, you're free to explore whatever area you'd like to first! You might not survive long, however... this is still Elden Ring, after all.

Gravesite Plain Map fragment location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Go directly northeast from where you first enter the Shadow Realm. You'll find the Map Fragment just before you get to the Scorched Ruins, next to a stele on the road.

Scadu Atlus Map fragment location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Follow the road northeast from the Site of Grace 'Highroad Cross', which is found shortly after entering Scadu Atlus through Castle Ensis. You'll see the Map Fragment stele on the main road leading towards the Shadow Keep, just before the soldier encampment.

Alternatively, if you want to bypass Castle Ensis, you can get to Scadu Atlus via the Spiritspring below the Fort of Reprimand in Gravesite Plain to reach the Scadu Atlus Map Fragment without having to face any bosses.

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Map fragment location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: From the Site of Grace 'Moorth Ruins' in Scadu Atlus, ride northeast towards a small lake. There's a hidden cave near the cliffside, which leads you through a tunnel to Rauh Base. Then, if you follow the canyon along, you'll come across the Ancient Ruins of Rauh Map Fragment at the end of the valley just outside of the Temple Town Ruins. Just make sure you dodge the two giant trolls hurling ballista arrows at you on your way down.

Southern Shore Map fragment location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: You can get to the Southern Shore map fragment early in your Shadow Realm journey without fighting any bosses if you're willing to go on a trek down south and get to the Cerulean Coast. First, cross the Ellac Greatbridge in Gravesite Plain, then head east when you get to the Site of Grace 'Castle Front'. Follow the valley down past the trolls, through the poison bogs near the cliff, and then down through the caves that lead you to the base of the Ellac River.

Keep following the river, using Torrent to jump between the rock cliffs, and you'll eventually come to the Cerulean Coast. Keep riding south, and you'll see the stele for the Map Fragment that covers the whole Southern Shore just before you get to the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast Cross'.

Abyssal Woods Map fragment location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: The Abyssal Woods map fragment will probably be the last one you find, as you have to enter the Shadow Keep in Scadu Atlus to reach it. You'll need to find the hidden stone coffin there (it's on the other side of an illusory wall where one of its collectible Paintings are located) to transport you to the Site of Grace 'Castle Watering Hole'. You must then travel south through the Darklight Catacombs to reach the Abyssal Woods. Here, you'll find the Abyssal Woods Map Fragment just outside the Abandoned Church.

