The Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring is the boss of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, a dungeon you'll find in Caelid.

It's a bull with the pincers of a beetle and a gem-studded body that takes incredibly little damage with normal weapons, and it will rampage wildly around the arena. Definitely not a boss to attempt early on in Elden Ring (especially if you get there early via the teleporter trap in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins over in Limgrave), but if you're in need of some assistance taking this boss down, you're in luck. Read on below for some useful hints and strategy tips on how to beat the Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring.

How to beat the Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring

As a melee-focused boss, the Fallingstar Beast doesn't give you the best of chances. It is very fast and will attack with its pincers, tail and magic spells.

First of all, all of his attacks can be blocked with a shield (even his magical and powerful attacks) and the stamina costs are reasonable enough to make this a viable approach to beating this boss.

First phase

While you can be better off dodging some of the Fallingstar Beast's attacks, blocking them with your shield is still a good tactic. The point you want to aim for is his head, as this is one of the few spots that isn't covered in stones, so you will do more damage there than to the rest of his body.

If he gets hold of you, things can turn bad pretty quickly. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The horns are his melee tools, and he uses them in a variety of ways. Sometimes he swings them from above to hit you diagonally from the right. Sometimes he digs a load of boulders out of the ground and flicks them at you.

When he stretches out the two gripping pincers and takes a running start, he will dash through the arena up to four times, always back and forth and along where you are standing.

It's like a train that can't be stopped until it has cooled down. Blocking is pointless here, as the Fallingstar Beast will run head-on into you. The most you can do is block the initial contact with its head before it flattens you.

Dodging is the best idea in this case, and after he has completed his last lap, a good attack window will open up for you.

it's best to sprint to the side during this attack. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Another useful opportunity comes up when he starts generating purple lightning, which triggers electric traps directly below you.

He does this several times in a row and you should sprint to the side in this situation, not dodge. The latter may be a tad too slow, meaning that he will still hit you with his last attempt and knock you off your feet.

To stand the best chance in this case, you should run off to the side and avoid the entire sequence of attacks. Then, once he stretches his head upwards with a roar, it will take him a few seconds to regain consciousness. Exploit this mercilessly and go on the offensive.

If it jumps into the air and rolls up there, it will come straight down on you. A dodge roll to the side is best here, but a shield block will also do in a pinch.

Break his stance and you can inflict some serious damage. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Its spiked tail, on the other hand, is mainly used when it turns its backside towards you. This has a large reach that should not be underestimated, as it can sweep across the ground very quickly.

Second phase

Once the Fallingstar Beast's health drops to below 50%, he will turn up the heat and all of his attacks now do magic damage as well.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

He'll be all too happy to start the second phase by launching you into the air and smacking you to the ground. This happens when you are standing in the inner ring of the arena, so save yourself from this deadly force field.

His other attacks are more or less the same as before, but one new addition is a charged beam, which he directs to the side. You can sprint in the same direction and hope it's enough, or dodge in the direction of the beam so you roll through. Afterwards, he will have to shake his head briefly before he can attack again, making it a good time to get some hits in.

Keep taking your chances and you might even manage to break his stance. Then work on his head to deal lots of critical damage.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Your rewards for defeating the Fallingstar Beast is: 7500 runes, 1x Somber Smithing Stone (6), 5x Smithing Stone (7), 7x Gravity Stone Chunks, and Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing.

Congratulations on taking down the boss of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. To continue your journey, your next destination should be Dragonbarrow Cave.