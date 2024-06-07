The Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Elden Ring is an optional dungeon in Caelid.

The tunnel is a great place for finding high quality Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones. So, to help you find all of the dungeon's treasures to aid you on your journey through Elden Ring, we've got a step-by-step Sellia Crystal Tunnel walkthrough below.

How to get to Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Elden Ring

Sellia Crystal Tunnel is located north-west of Sellia, Town of Sorcery, and south-east of the Deep Siofra Well. Here is the exact location on the map that you need to reach to get to find Sellia Crystal Tunnel:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There is also a second way into the Crystal Tunnel, via the teleporter trap in the Dragon Burnt Ruins in Limgrave. If you choose this path, you must first escape the Crystal Tunnels before you'll be able to fast travel again.

Elden Ring Sellia Crystal Tunnel walkthrough

If you've used the teleporter, you'll start in the area were we mention finding a Gravity Stone Fan and Gravity Stone Chunks below.

Otherwise, assuming that you're approaching it from the proper entrance, turn left once you've activated the 'Sellia Crystal Tunnel' Site of Grace to find x1 Rot Grease. On the right, a ladder leads up to an image of a martyr.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Follow the corridor to the left into a large mining room where some miners are busily working the rock deposits.

They won't notice you from a distance, unlike the centipede overseer in the small wooden hut, the Lesser Kindred of Rot. This guy has some nasty spells up his sleeve, but drops more than 3000 runes and the weapon Pest's Glaive. You will also find x1 Golden Rune (5) in the hut and x6 Shimmerstone Remains on a corpse.

Be careful around these enemies, they are extremely dangerous. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Clear the area and continue upwards, and in the hut further up, you'll find a Gravity Stone Fan and Gravity Stone Chunks in a chest. This is also the area we mentioned where you start your Sellia Crystal Tunnel journey if you use the teleporter trap in the ruins in Limgrave.

The miners will only attack when they are attacked. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The path at the top ends at another Lesser Kindred of Rot, who is guarding x1 Rune Arc.

Stand in the spot marked in the picture below and look south-east:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can jump onto the roof of the hut and continue to the left, over the wooden barrier. The miner in the following tunnel is much more robust than his colleagues before, so take care when fighting him.

Use the ladder behind the miner, grab the x1 Somber Smithing Stone (4) on the corpse, then return to the room you just entered. Flatten the Lesser Kindred of Rot to discover a treacherous-looking chest in the hut.

Step down the ladder for a shortcut. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Fortunately, the blood splatters are purely decorative, and inside you'll find the Sorcery Rock Blaster. Continue by jumping up onto the roof of the hut.

Collect x1 Golden Rune at the top and then drop down the ladder to unlock a shortcut. The room behind it gets nasty, as to the left of the corpse with x1 Dragonwound Grease there's another Lesser Kindred of Rot hiding behind the partition.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Jump towards the Lesser Kindred of Rot quickly to take him out before he can do any damage.

Just before the boss, you will also find the Faithful's Canvas Talisman on the right-hand side, guarded by two Lesser Kindreds.

Now, it's time to face the boss of the Sellia Crystal Tunnels, the Fallingstar Beast.