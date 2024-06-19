Casting spells in Elden Ring is great, but it can become a more powerful method of defeating foes if you use the best staffs in the game.

Because there aren’t many staffs available in Elden Ring, it’s important to understand what are the best options you have in the early, mid, and late portions of the game. Some staffs become less viable as you reach the final areas in the game.

To help you find the right weapon for your spellcaster in Elden Ring, we have selected all the best staffs, explaining their positive aspects and how to get them.

Best staffs in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, there aren’t as many staffs as other types of weapons, such as swords and katanas. To select the best ones, it’s necessary to consider at which moment of the game the player is. Some staffs are amazing endgame weapons but only viable with high stat numbers. Others are great initial staffs that can pave the way to the late portions of the game.

To select the staffs for this list, we considered what are the best ones for specific moments of the game. In addition, we’ve also taken into consideration the kind of sorcery they resonate with, how easy it is to acquire them, and any extra buff they might offer to a build.

Meteorite Staff

At the initial segments of the game, you can already realize how brutal magic damage is in Elden Ring. It’s possible to boost this damage even further by using the Meteorite Staff, which you find in the Street of Sages Ruins in Caelid. It’s one of the best staffs you have access to when you’re still exploring Limgrave and the regions around it. Requiring only 6 Strength and 18 Intelligence the Meteorite Staff doesn’t require much preparation for you to equip it.

Besides coming with an amazing Intelligence-scaling rate, the Meteorite Staff increases the power of Gravity sorceries. While you’re still in the game and don’t have to pick what kind of sorcery you want to focus on, the Rock Sling sorcery is a fantastic Gravity spell that any build can benefit from. When facing the first major bosses, this sorcery is great to stagger them. With the Meteorite Staff, you buff one of the best general spells in the game.

Carian Glintstone Staff

There are many magical items and spells related to the Carian Royal Family in Elden Ring. The Carian Glintstone Staff is an outstanding staff considering how early you can find it at the Carian Study Hall in Liurnia of the Lakes. You need 6 Strength, 24 Intelligence, and 8 Dexterity to use it. Even though it has higher stat requirements than the Meteorite Staff, you don’t have to worry about that since you will probably have enough points when you reach the region after Limgrave.

The reason why the Carian Glintstone Staff is on this list is because of the spells it is tied to. In Elden Ring, there is a group of spells called Sword Sorceries and, by using them, you create magical swords to attack enemies. They are spells that simulate regular sword and greatsword attacks and cause magic damage. Sword Sorceries are extremely powerful in the game and offer more consistency than regular spells. By buffing them with the Carian Glintstone Staff, you take the most of these sorceries.

Carian Regal Scepter

Even though the Carian Regal Scepter buffs Full Moon sorceries, this staff is a great weapon to have in general for spellcasters during midgame. Besides its amazing scaling focused on Intelligence, it also has the cool – and quite useful – skill Spinning Weapon to deal with enemies near you. And, once you have hit the minimum stat requirement to use this weapon, which is 60 Intelligence, 10 Dexterity, and 8 Strength, the Carian Regal Scepter becomes a better staff than all the initial ones.

This is a perfect staff if you’re aiming for high Intelligence figures. If this is the case, to acquire the Carian Regal Scepter, you must first defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon in the Academy of Raya Lucaria and exchange her Remembrance of The Full Moon Queen for the weapon in the Roundtable Hold.

Azur’s Glintstone Staff

Azur’s Glintstone Staff is a controversial pick if we consider that it increases the FP cost of sorceries you cast, forcing you to run talismans, spend flasks, or allocate points in Mind to compensate for the extra mana you end up using. However, this staff also raises the speed you cast spells, which means an increase in the damage per second of your character which translates to killing enemies faster. The exchange of FP for speed pays off if you want to run some of the strongest spells in the game which have long casting animations.

The potential of quickly unleashing sequences of spells makes Azur’s Glintsonte Staff one of the best in the game. You can acquire this staff considerably early in the Academy of Raya Lucaria – even before killing Rennala. To find it, you need to climb to the second floor of the Church of the Cuckoo and go east to find a room with lots of crystals and the staff. You need 52 Intelligence and 10 Strength to use it.

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff

With an endgame spellcaster with 80 Intelligence no other staff is going to be as good as the Lusat’s Glintstone Staff. At this point, your sorceries hit really hard because of how well this staff scales with Intelligence. It doesn’t mean that you can’t use this staff before that, since it requires only 52 Intelligence and 10 Strength. However, you only want to use it after it has surpassed the other staffs in terms of damage, which means when you have reached high Intelligence because the Lusat’s Glintstone Staff raises the FP cost of sorceries even more than Azur’s Glintstone Staff does. Spending more FP to cast spells is only worth it if you can cause more damage.

For you to acquire the Lusat’s Glintstone Staff, you need to first access Sellia, Town of Sorcery, a location in Caelid, east of Street of Sages Ruins. Inside of it, you can fight the Nox Swordstrees and Nox Priest bosses. After you defeat them, you can find the staff in a chest inside a chamber on the north side of the arena.

