Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame is an optional legend boss in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. He is the embodiment of the Frenzied Flame, a path the Tarnished can incidentally also have gone down in one of the base game’s many endings - and for those who chose not to, consider this as a preview of what could have been.

He is also one of the ten Remembrance bosses you have to fight if you want to collect some of the most powerful weapons and spells in the expansion. As his title might give away, Midra is about to inflict madness on you, which will do devastating damage, making him a tough opponent, one that you’d ideally like to finish off quickly before that meter can rise.

This guide will provide all the information you need on how to beat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to prepare for Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame boss fight

To fight Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame, you’ll need to get to the Abyssal Woods, where deep within (to the southwest of the area, to be precise), you’ll find a mansion called Midra’s Manse. He is located on the upper floor in a room called the Discussion Chamber, the nearest available Site of Grace by the boss room is called 'Second Floor Chamber'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

It’s recommended that you have your Scadutree Fragment blessings levelled up substantially for this fight and summoning a Spirit Ash will also help if you want to get through the fight quicker.

As madness damage can inflict a lot of damage, you should re-spec to have higher vigor for more max HP. Otherwise, you can also try to improve your resistance to madness or use consumables like Clarifying Boluses to cure yourself of the build-up.

To improve resistance to madness, opt for equipment that increases your Focus. Increasing your Mind stat will also increase focus.

Failing that, your best armour that improves your defence is important, and make sure you have good endurance so that you can equip them without weighting yourself down. As Midra uses a lot of fire-based attacks, having armour that has high fire resistance will also help.

How to beat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame

When you first enter the boss room, Midra just looks like a feeble old man with a sword stuck in his head. This is a warm-up to the actual boss, as he doesn’t even have a proper boss health bar displayed at the bottom of the screen. Nonetheless, he can still hurt you, in particular he can jump on you then attack you while you’re pinned to the ground, which also causes a lot of madness build-up.

He can also create a frenzy aura that further increases the madness gauge. Otherwise, he can’t do that much to you, only attacking with his bare hands, and your weapon should be perfectly capable of taking him down in a few hits.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Of course, that’s not the real fight. When you’ve defeated this Midra, a cutscene will follow where he will remove the sword from his head, taking his very head off his shoulders too in the process. In his place is a bright and burning fireball. This is the real Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame.

If you wanted to summon a Spirit Ash into the fight, now you can. If his former phase had caused madness build-up in any way, use an item or spell to cure any lingering madness right away because Midra will use frenzied flame attacks that not only cause fire damage but also build that madness meter even higher. If it fills up, you’ll take huge damage to both your health and your FP, while you’ll also be momentarily stunned and left open.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

For one of his first attacks, he will open his arms wide and unleash two bursts of frenzied flames towards you, though these can be dodged through.

After this, he will focus on more physical attacks with his sword (sans Midra’s head) performing three spinning attacks towards you. These are fortunately physical-only so can be blocked.

He has another move where he takes to the air, floating for a moment before targeting you with a thrust, which you can roll out of the way from. He does however have a few three or four-hit combos with his sword where the final hit will end with a burst of frenzied flame, so it’s better to dodge out of that.

These are fairly manageable, especially if you have a Spirit Ash who can draw away some of the aggro while you wait for an opening to attack (though he can still catch you with a backswing).

What you really need to avoid is when he starts using more Frenzied Flame spells. If you manage to stagger him, he follows up by levitating high up in the air and then slams his fireball head down on the ground, which creates a huge AOE explosion. Make sure you are as far as you can in this chamber to avoid both the fire damage and madness it can inflict. While this leaves flames burning on the ground for a while afterwards, it is actually safe to run back in to attack.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

From here on out, you will however have to contend with more of Midra’s sword attacks being accompanied with frenzied flames. If you see his weapon on fire held straight out, it’s best to get back as he will slam it downwards in front, leaving a large pool of flames, and then charge forward to swing the blade upwards. If his stance is holding the weapon out to the side, he will swing it and releasing a stream of flames along the ground that you should dodge.

When he’s at low health, his attacks get faster and at worst he can hit you a five-hit flaming swinging sword combo. Again, having a Spirit Ash will greatly alleviate things since they can aggro Midra and they also appear to be immune to madness. With the two of you, it should be considerably easier to take him down, especially if you have a bleed build as he is susceptible to bleed damage.

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame Rewards

Defeating Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame will earn you a scorching 410,000 runes as well as Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame, which you can consume to earn more runes, or take back to Finger Reader Enia at the Roundtable Hold in exchange for special items.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There’s also a Site of Grace you can activate in this chamber, but that is otherwise the boss of Abyssal Woods complete. But have you explored the rest of the woods, such as obtaining the map fragment of the area or uncovered the rest of its secrets? There’s surely more of the Shadow Realm for you still to discover.

