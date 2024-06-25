How to get to Prospect Town in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

If you're wondering how to get to Prospect Town on the western side of Gravesite Plain, we're here to help. While the map makes it look as though you can visit this western-most point of Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC via the Cerulean Coast, the actual entrance point is much closer than you think - and you can get to it without leaving Gravesite Plain.

So read on to find out where how to get to Prospect Town in Gravesite Plain, and what important items you can find there and in the surrounding area with our Prospect Town walkthrough.

How to get to Prospect Town in Gravesite Plain

I was 40 hours into Shadow of the Erdtree before I found this well-hidden side route to Prospect Town, so don't worry if it's gone under your radar as well. To get to Prospect Town and the western side of Gravesite Plain, fast travel to the Site of Grace 'Main Gate Cross', which is the Miquella's Cross location just in front of Belurat, Tower Settlement.

Head south back towards the large archway leading back down the valley to the main part of Gravesite Plain, but instead of going down the main road, follow the cliff edge to your right. You'll see that there's a path off to the right down the edge of the cliff:

Follow the edge of the cliff round and you'll see the path you need to take. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There are two ghost dogs guarding a corpse with 3x Smithing Stone (3) here, so feel free to pick this up as you go along. There are two groups of giant vampire bats further up the path, but you can ride past them if you don't feel like dealing with them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

At the end of the path, you'll reach the Site of Grace 'Cliffroad Terminus', and Prospect Town will be straight in front of you.

Prospect Town walkthrough

Prospect Town has been invaded by Bloodfiends, so make sure you have some healing items to prevent blood loss buildup at the ready, as this can be a major threat to your survival here.

To get into Prospect Town, you'll need to jump up the crumbled walls at its base. There's a convenient cloth draped over one such wall that forms a handy slope up to the main entrance, so clamber up it and begin winding your way through the ruined town.

Follow the convenient, cloth-covered slope upwards to reach the main part of Prospect Town. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can summon a Spirit Ash to help you with your exploration here, but it's not too dangerous in the grand scheme of things, so the choice is up to you. Whatever you decide, you'll need to deal with the bloodfiend sitting by the stairs before you can continue.

There aren't any hidden items down here, so feel free to continue up the stairs to the next level in the town once you've finished dealing with the bloodfiend. You'll find a corpse in the middle of a patch of grass here with 3x Whiteflesh Mushrooms on them, but otherwise you should continue up the fallen stone beam to the top part of the town.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Follow the crumbled wall path round until you can see a large, open plaza area. This is the end point of Prospect Town, and to get its main treasure you'll need to fight several bloodfiends at once, so make sure you're prepared as you head into the area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once you've dealt with the bloodfiends, you'll find a corpse behind a pillar with 2x Sanguine Amaryllis to loot, and if you ride down the crumbled stairs to the west, you'll find a corpse at the end of it with 1x Somber Smithing Stone (4). Those are the only items to get in this outside area, so once you've done this, proceed up the stairs to claim your main treasure: the Outer God Heirloom Talisman.

This Erdtree Talisman raises your arcane stat, making it a good fit for magic users.

That's all there is to it in Prospect Town, but there are still plenty of other treasures to get in the surrounding area, including a Scadutree Fragment, Revered Spirit Ash, two Cookbooks, and a special Armor Set, so read on below to find out where you can grab them all.

Where to find Prospect Town's Scadutree Fragment

There's a Scadutree Fragment to find here, and you can find it on a Pot Shade enemy just to the west of Prospect Town in the graveyard area. Here is its exact map location:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll need to be quick, as Pot Shades can disappear into thin air if you take too long to defeat them. Don't worry if you miss them, though, while dealing with the other shades in the area. Simply reload the area back at the Site of Grace and try again.

Where to find Prospect Town's Revered Spirit Ash

To the northeast of Prospect Town, you'll find a Revered Spirit Ash by a statue near a small lake. It overlooks the Western Nameless Mausoleum down below (where the Blackgaol Knight boss fight can be found). Here's its precise location on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to find Prospect Town's Painting

Further south from Prospect Town, you'll find a small building called the Artist's Shack. Inside you'll find one of the collectible Paintings in Shadow of the Erdtree, called Incursion.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you go to the location depicted in the painting, you'll get a special reward, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for its striking landscape as you travel across the Shadow Realm.

Where to find Prospect Town's Cookbooks

There are also two Shadow of the Erdtree Cookbooks to find in the Prospect Town area. The first is very close to the Artist's Shack, and you'll find the Greater Potentate's Cookbook (5) in the forest to the west, surrounded by a cluster of thunder goats. Here is where you can find it on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Closer to Prospect Town, you can also find the Forager Brood's Cookbook (2) up on the raised rocky area in the long grass. You'll need to keep your eyes peeled for a large insect creature foraging around in the grass, but use the map location below to help track them down:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to find the Oathseeker Knight Armor Set

There's an easy to find Armor Set in the Prospect Town area of Gravesite Plain, but you'll need to travel all the way south to the Church of Benediction. You can get here either by dropping down the cliffs to the west of the Artist's Shack (near the red bear), or by following the western cliff edge from where you found the Greater Potentate's Cookbook and fighting a Curseblade enemy down a small passageway through the rock. Here is the precise location on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In any case, once you're there, all you need to do is walk through the church to the north and you'll see a corpse on the edge of a cliff. Loot it, and you'll be rewarded with the following Oathseeker Knight Armor Set:

Oathseeker Knight Greaves

Oathseeker Knight Gauntlets

Oathseeker Knight Armor

Oathseeker Knight Helm

Pata

The Pata is a Fist weapon that requires 11 Strength and 15 Dexterity to wield effectively, and scales with Strength (D) and Dexterity (D). Its Attack Power stats are Physical +104, and Critical +110, and it weighs 4.0. Its special skill is Impaling Thrust, which lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields.

You can also pick up the Blessed Blue Dew Talisman at the foot of the statue inside the church, too, which gradually restores your FP (another great pick for magic users).

You'll find the Oathseeker Armor set on a corpse just through the church to the north. The cliff edge overlooks the cave where you first entered the Shadow Realm at the start of the expansion. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to find the String-Seller's Bell Bearing

Finally, there's one last important item to track down here. It's the String Seller's Bell Bearing, which you can take to the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold to expand their range of shop items.

It's very well hidden (as are all the Bell Bearings in Shadow of the Erdtree), and you'll need to ride round to the southern tip of the west cliff face, just below Prospect Town itself. You're looking for a jar strung up on the side of the wall, which you'll need to hit with a long-range weapon to free the item.

A bow and arrow should do it, then all you need to do it drop down below to collect it where it falls. Here's it's precise location on the map to help you find it:

To get the String-Seller's Bell Bearing, you'll need to keep your eyes peeled for a small jar on the side of the cliff wall. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

That's everything you need to know about Prospect Town and the western side of Gravesite Plain. Feel free to continue exploring the area, or move on to the next region: Scadu Atlus.

