Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is full of mysteries and one of the earliest you’ll come across after defeating Divine Beast Dancing Lion is in Belurat, Tower Settlement. Upon slaying this powerful foe, the gate opens and you can ascend some steps up to the Tower of Shadow.

As you might imagine, it’s a tower completely cast in shadow, and you’ll also find the way is blocked by black thorns in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. A letter left by Needle Knight Leda will confirm that the tower has been sealed by shadow and that they must find another path.

The note concludes, 'I will follow the crosses east.' In other words, you’re going to want to head towards Castle Ensis if you’re to progress further in your pursuit of Miquella’s trail, but further away from the tower. So then how do you remove the seal and enter the Tower of Shadow? This guide will explain the steps required before you can access this mysterious location.

On this page:

Tower of Shadow in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree explained

Accessing the Tower of Shadow is integral to the storyline in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree because, as Needle Knight Leda tells you, it is where the Gate of Divinity lies and where Miquella has gone to.

As you continue the story, you may find more messages left by Leda as well as her other followers. Through these notes, it’s revealed that the Tower of Shadow is being sealed by the sealing tree, which is located in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. But in order to destroy the tree, it needs to be burned by a special kind of kindling, one that comes from Messmer, a descendant of Queen Marika.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Upon burning the sealing tree, the spell it has on the tower disappears, revealing that the Tower of Shadow is in fact Enir-Ilim, the final Legacy Dungeon in the Shadow Realm, and where you will find Miquella.

How to get into the Tower of Shadow in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

In order to enter the Tower of Shadow (Enir-Ilim), you simply have to follow Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s critical story path. The most direct path is as follows:

1. Go to Castle Ensis and defeat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, which will open the path to Scadu Atlas.

2. Head to the Shadow Keep. There are two routes: the most direct is to ride from Highroad Cross northwards, cutting through the enemy camp, all the way to the Shadow Keep. You’ll then have to fight the Golden Hippopotamus guarding the Main Gate Plaza before you can progress further in the Shadow Keep.

Alternatively, if you’re following Miquella’s Crosses, head east to Moorth Ruins and there is a hole you can follow down that leads to an area lower down called Bonny Village. From there you can a detour that leads you to the side of the Shadow Keep called the Church District. This unlocks another way into the Shadow Keep, allowing you to bypass the fight with the Golden Hippopotamus.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

3. Reach the Dark Chamber of the Shadow Keep. Defeat Messmer the Impaler and you will obtain Messmer’s Kindling, which is required to burn the sealing tree.

4. From the West Ramparts of the Shadow Keep, enter the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Make your way west to the Church of the Bud and defeat Romina, Saint of the Bud.

5. Approach the sealing tree at the back of the church and use Messmer’s Kindling to burn it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Upon burning the tree, Enir-Ilim will reveal itself and you will also be transported to its outer wall with a Site of Grace. This means you can access this Legacy Dungeon without having to enter the way you had found after defeating Divine Beast Dancing Lion, meaning you technically did not have to fight this boss to advance in the first place.

You will, however, find a rather strong bird warrior enemy waiting for you on the outer wall. So after going through all this, you can alternatively return to the Theatre of the Divine Beast Site of Grace and then head back up the lift and stairs. Once there, you'll find the previously blackened and barred tower gateway is now open, leading to lift which takes you up to the First Rise Site of Grace. Either path is fine because, if you beat the bird warrior (or run past it) on the outer wall, it will also bring you to the same checkpoint.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Now that you’re finally in the Tower of Shadow (Enir-Ilim), where have Miquella’s followers gotten to? And what awaits you at the Gate of Divinity at the top of the tower? You’ll find out soon enough...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.