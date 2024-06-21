All 3 Backhand Blade locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
If you're looking to try one of Elden Ring's new weapon types, here's where to find all 3 Backhand Blades.
Backhand Blades are one of eight new weapon types introduced in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and as the name suggests, these swords are wielded using a backhand grip.
There are three Backband Blades in total to get in Shadow of the Erdtree, and they're some of the easier new weapons to get early on as players don't need to beat any tough bosses in order to find them. So to help you track them down, here's where to find all Backhand Blade locations in Shadow of the Erdtree.
On this page:
Backhand Blade location
Location: North-east of the Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain, next to a large grave monument being patrolled by cloaked enemies holding candlesticks.
Skill: 'Blind Spot' - a skill that lets you leap into close quarters to take advantage of the enemy's blind spot and gore them from the side. Inputs determine which side you strike from. This attacks slips through the opponent's guard.
Backhand Blade stats
- Attack Power: Physical +105, Critical +100
- Requires: 10 Strength, 13 Dexterity
- Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)
- Weight: 2.0
- Passive Effect: N/A
Curseblade's Cirque location
Location: Dropped by Curseblade enemies. You can find these enemies in Gravesite Plain, perched on top of some of the pillars out in the main field (as pictured above), but we found our Curseblade's Cirque after defeating one in the tower leading up to the boss of Belurat Tower Settlement.
Skill: 'Deadly Dance' - an aggressive spinning skill that tears into foes using the circular blades held in each hand. Additional inputs allows for a sharp axe-kick follow-up.
Curseblade's Cirque stats
- Attack Power: Physical +108, Critical +100
- Requires: 9 Strength, 22 Dexterity
- Scales with: Strength (E), Dexterity (C)
- Weight: 4.5
- Passive Effect: Causes blood loss buildup (45)
Smithscript's Cirque location
Location: On corpse behind the second main door in the Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past in Scadu Altus.
Skill: 'Blind Spot' - a skill that lets you leap into close quarters to take advantage of the enemy's blind spot and gore them from the side. Inputs determine which side you strike from. This attacks slips through the opponent's guard.
Smithscript's Cirque stats
- Attack Power: Physical +100, Critical +100
- Requires: 9 Strength, 14 Dexterity, 11 Intelligence, 11 Faith
- Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D), Intelligence (E), Faith (E)
- Weight: 2.0
- Passive Effect: N/A
That's all 3 Backhand Blade locations you can find in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Good luck tracking them down, and enjoy tinkering around with their new skills to make your ultimate Elden Ring build.
Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.