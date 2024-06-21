Skip to main content

All 3 Backhand Blade locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

If you're looking to try one of Elden Ring's new weapon types, here's where to find all 3 Backhand Blades.

A warrior wields the Backhand Blade in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Additional contributions by Katharine Castle
Backhand Blades are one of eight new weapon types introduced in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and as the name suggests, these swords are wielded using a backhand grip.

There are three Backband Blades in total to get in Shadow of the Erdtree, and they're some of the easier new weapons to get early on as players don't need to beat any tough bosses in order to find them. So to help you track them down, here's where to find all Backhand Blade locations in Shadow of the Erdtree.

On this page:

Backhand Blade location

A map screen from Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion showing the location of the Backhand Blade in Gravesite Plain
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: North-east of the Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain, next to a large grave monument being patrolled by cloaked enemies holding candlesticks.

Skill: 'Blind Spot' - a skill that lets you leap into close quarters to take advantage of the enemy's blind spot and gore them from the side. Inputs determine which side you strike from. This attacks slips through the opponent's guard.

A warrior stands in profile against a red sky with the Backhand Blade in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Backhand Blade stats

  • Attack Power: Physical +105, Critical +100
  • Requires: 10 Strength, 13 Dexterity
  • Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)
  • Weight: 2.0
  • Passive Effect: N/A

Curseblade's Cirque location

A Curseblade enemy from Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
A warrior fights a Curseblade enemy on the stairs in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
We found our Curseblade's Cirque in the tower leading up to Belurat Tower Settlement's boss. Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Dropped by Curseblade enemies. You can find these enemies in Gravesite Plain, perched on top of some of the pillars out in the main field (as pictured above), but we found our Curseblade's Cirque after defeating one in the tower leading up to the boss of Belurat Tower Settlement.

Skill: 'Deadly Dance' - an aggressive spinning skill that tears into foes using the circular blades held in each hand. Additional inputs allows for a sharp axe-kick follow-up.

Curseblade's Cirque stats

  • Attack Power: Physical +108, Critical +100
  • Requires: 9 Strength, 22 Dexterity
  • Scales with: Strength (E), Dexterity (C)
  • Weight: 4.5
  • Passive Effect: Causes blood loss buildup (45)
A warrior stands in profile against a rocky landscape with the Curseblade's Cirque in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Smithscript's Cirque location

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree showing the location of the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past.
A warrior sneaks past a stone golem to retrieve an item from a corpse in the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On corpse behind the second main door in the Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past in Scadu Altus.

Skill: 'Blind Spot' - a skill that lets you leap into close quarters to take advantage of the enemy's blind spot and gore them from the side. Inputs determine which side you strike from. This attacks slips through the opponent's guard.

A warrior stands in profile against rocky mountains with the Smithscript's Cirque in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Smithscript's Cirque stats

  • Attack Power: Physical +100, Critical +100
  • Requires: 9 Strength, 14 Dexterity, 11 Intelligence, 11 Faith
  • Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D), Intelligence (E), Faith (E)
  • Weight: 2.0
  • Passive Effect: N/A

That's all 3 Backhand Blade locations you can find in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Good luck tracking them down, and enjoy tinkering around with their new skills to make your ultimate Elden Ring build.

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.

