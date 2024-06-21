All 3 Backhand Blade locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Backhand Blades are one of eight new weapon types introduced in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and as the name suggests, these swords are wielded using a backhand grip.

There are three Backband Blades in total to get in Shadow of the Erdtree, and they're some of the easier new weapons to get early on as players don't need to beat any tough bosses in order to find them. So to help you track them down, here's where to find all Backhand Blade locations in Shadow of the Erdtree.

On this page:

Backhand Blade location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: North-east of the Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain, next to a large grave monument being patrolled by cloaked enemies holding candlesticks.

Skill: 'Blind Spot' - a skill that lets you leap into close quarters to take advantage of the enemy's blind spot and gore them from the side. Inputs determine which side you strike from. This attacks slips through the opponent's guard.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Backhand Blade stats

Attack Power: Physical +105, Critical +100

Physical +105, Critical +100 Requires: 10 Strength, 13 Dexterity

10 Strength, 13 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Weight: 2.0

2.0 Passive Effect: N/A

Curseblade's Cirque location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

We found our Curseblade's Cirque in the tower leading up to Belurat Tower Settlement's boss. Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Dropped by Curseblade enemies. You can find these enemies in Gravesite Plain, perched on top of some of the pillars out in the main field (as pictured above), but we found our Curseblade's Cirque after defeating one in the tower leading up to the boss of Belurat Tower Settlement.

Skill: 'Deadly Dance' - an aggressive spinning skill that tears into foes using the circular blades held in each hand. Additional inputs allows for a sharp axe-kick follow-up.

Curseblade's Cirque stats

Attack Power: Physical +108, Critical +100

Physical +108, Critical +100 Requires: 9 Strength, 22 Dexterity

9 Strength, 22 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (E), Dexterity (C)

Strength (E), Dexterity (C) Weight: 4.5

4.5 Passive Effect: Causes blood loss buildup (45)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Smithscript's Cirque location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On corpse behind the second main door in the Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past in Scadu Altus.

Skill: 'Blind Spot' - a skill that lets you leap into close quarters to take advantage of the enemy's blind spot and gore them from the side. Inputs determine which side you strike from. This attacks slips through the opponent's guard.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Smithscript's Cirque stats

Attack Power: Physical +100, Critical +100

Physical +100, Critical +100 Requires: 9 Strength, 14 Dexterity, 11 Intelligence, 11 Faith

9 Strength, 14 Dexterity, 11 Intelligence, 11 Faith Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D), Intelligence (E), Faith (E)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D), Intelligence (E), Faith (E) Weight: 2.0

2.0 Passive Effect: N/A

That's all 3 Backhand Blade locations you can find in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Good luck tracking them down, and enjoy tinkering around with their new skills to make your ultimate Elden Ring build.

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.