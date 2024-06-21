How to beat Logur the Beast Claw in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Logur the Beast Claw is an optional boss in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. You may come across him very early on in your journey through the Shadow Realm, as he can be found just south of the starting area in Gravesite Plain, roaming the forests on the way to the Church of Consolation. As a small, naked man, Logur doesn't seem that fierce, but looks can be deceiving, as his savage Beast Claw weapon can cause you quite a lot of trouble if you go in unprepared.

Defeating Logur will allow you to claim his titular Beast Claw for yourself, allowing you to try out one of Elden Ring's new weapon types for Shadow of the Erdtree. So to help you beat Logur the Beast Claw, we've got his precise location below, as well as tips on how to exploit his weaknesses.

How to beat Logur the Beast Claw

Just in case you're struggling to find Logur the Beast Claw, here's his precise location on the map below:

Logur roams these woods, but if you wander around long enough, he'll eventually emerge from the bushes - so keep your wits about you! | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Logur may be small and weedy to look at, but this feral man fights like an absolute animal - the clue's in his name, after all. The Beast Claw weapon is effectively a clawed glove, and many of Logur's attacks involve swiping and slashing at close quarters, as well as lunges and pounces that are designed to pin you down and inflict blood loss.

Logur is also very nimble, and will roll, dodge and scamper away if you try to hit him multiple times. If you try and absorb his Beast Claw attacks with a shield, he will quickly drain your stamina and break your stance, so it's best to meet him head on and dodge rather than defend.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The key to beating Logur is to quite literally go claw to claw with him, staying close and taking single jabs and strikes at him when he has his back turned, or in the brief window when he's finished an attack.

His leaping pounces in particular are quite easy to avoid, as he spends enough time in the air for you to see where he's going to land, allowing you to side-step them and land some hits while he recovers.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Be careful, though: Logur will heal himself when his health is getting low, which you obviously don't want to happen (especially if your own blood loss meter is nearly full). However, if you're fast, you can interrupt this healing process simply by hitting him, allowing you to take another dent off his health bar instead of letting him top it up.

So to summarise: keep dodge-rolling while he's slashing furiously at the air, hit him when he's down in single, well-timed strikes. Resist the urge to put up your shield, as you'll only find yourself broken and exhausted at the end of it. Keep this up, and Logur's Beast Claw will be yours in no time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

On defeat, you'll be rewarded with 3000 runes and that all-important Beast Claw weapon.

The Beast Claw requires 13 Strength and 11 Dexterity to use effectively, and scales with Strength (D) and Dexterity (D). Its special skill is 'Savage Claws', which allows you to "pounce like a beast to viciously slash into your foe with left and right claws".

Congratulations on beating Logur the Beast Claw and getting the Beast Claw for yourself. Now, you're free to continue your journey through Gravesite Plain.

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.