Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Imbued Sword Key locations

Imbued Sword Keys are an item in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion that let you activate special teleporters to help you travel round the map and reach new locations.

You'll need to insert them into special imp statues before you can use these specific portals in Shadow of the Erdtree, and each key is a one-time use item, too, so you'll need to find new Imbued Sword Keys if you want to activate multiple teleporters. To help you track them down, we've listed all the Imbued Sword Key locations in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far in the guide below.

Where to find Imbued Sword Keys in Shadow of the Erdtree

1. Castle Ensis

You'll find the first Imbued Sword Key inside Castle Ensis in Gravesite Plain. See the map below for its precise location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll need to beat Moonrithyll Carian Knight in the chapel just after the midway point in this dungeon to reach it, and you'll also need to open the iron gate leading out onto the rampart walls.

After you've dealt with the Messmer Soldiers and climbed the rickety wooden stairs, you'll find the Imbued Sword Key in a chest inside a small storeroom before you face the Black Knight guarding the next area.

Just before you enter the final area of Castle Ensis, make sure to visit this storeroom in the tower to pick up the Imbued Sword Key. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

More to come...

Now that you've got an Imbued Sword Key, you can now use it on one of Shadow of the Erdtree's teleporters.

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.