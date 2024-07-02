Should you "imbibe nectar" in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

After getting to the end of Stone Fissure Coffin and beating the Putrescent Knight in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you're presented with a strange and enigmatic choice: "Imbibe nectar" from the silent figure of St Trina, or simply "Leave".

At first glance, it's not clear what this choice means or what the consequences of drinking this strange nectar actually are in Shadow of the Erdtree, but we're here to help. In this guide, we'll tell exactly what happens when you choose to "Imbibe nectar" in Elden Ring's DLC, as well as what happens if you decide not to. After all, with Thiollier telling you that drinking St Trina's nectar will very likely kill you, is this a risk that's worth taking? We reveal all below and whether you should imbibe nectar in Shadow of the Erdtree.

WARNING: Major story spoilers ahead. Advance at your own risk.

Should you "imbibe nectar" in Elden Ring?

Yes, you should imbibe nectar from St Trina if you want to complete Thiollier's questline.

While the nectar is indeed as deadly as Thiollier lets on, killing you instantly as soon as you drink it, you'll need to imbibe nectar at least four times in order to hear St Trina's voice.

After your fourth death, the screen will fade to black slower than usual, and you'll hear St Trina utter the words: "Make Miquella stop... Don't turn the poor thing into a god..."

When you respawn at the Site of Grace 'Garden of Deep Purple', you'll now have the option to 'Pass on St Trina's words' to Thiollier, who sadly hasn't been able to hear St Trina's voice, despite all the nectar he's drunk. Naturally, he's not best pleased that you've been chosen to hear St Trina's voice and he hasn't, and at first he'll refuse to believe you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

At this point, you can 'Try to pass on St Trina's words again' to Thiollier, or you can choose to leave him be for now. I'd recommend choosing the 'Leave' option here, as you can imbibe nectar from St Trina a fifth and sixth time to hear more of her plea.

On the fifth time, she'll say: "Godhood would be Miquella's prison. A caged divinity... is beyond saving."

On the sixth time, she'll say: "You must kill Miquella... Grant him forgiveness."

After this point, St Trina's dialogue will be exhausted and she will have nothing new to say, so you don't need to imbibe any more nectar once she asks you to kill Miquella. Once you've imbibed nectar six times, you can continue Thiollier's questline by trying to pass on St Trina's words to him again, at which point he'll get angry enough to invade your world and fight you. You'll need to defeat him before you can progress his questline further.

What happens if you don't imbibe nectar?

You can, of course, choose not to imbibe nectar from St Trina, and in this case, literally nothing happens. Thiollier's questline will stall, and you won't be able to progress it further until you drink the nectar. So in the spirit of experimentation, it's totally fine to imbibe the nectar for the sake of advancing Thiollier's questline.

That's all you need to know about imbibing nectar in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. A strange diversion, but an intriguing one nonetheless. Once you've fought Thiollier, feel free to leave Stone Fissure Coffin, as there's nothing more to do here.

Need more help? Improve your stats by finding all of Shadow of the Erdtree's Scadutree Fragment locations and Revered Spirit Ash locations. Alternatively, see which Erdtree bosses you've still got left to beat, and track down some great new early weapons to help you on your adventure.