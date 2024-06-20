Skip to main content

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations

Prepare to take down some tough bosses to get these rare upgrade items.

A menu pop-up for a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
Katharine Castle avatar
Guide by Katharine Castle Managing Editor
Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are rare upgrade items that let you enhance special weapons in Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. They're exceptionally rare, and allow you to boost the power of your special, often named weapons up to level +10, making them even more highly sought after than regular Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones.

In Shadow of the Erdtree, most Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are rewards for taking down the fearsome Ghostflame Dragons that stalk various locations around the Shadow Realm, so to help you find them, read our in-progress guide below on all the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far.

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

We'll be updating this location guide with more information as soon as we get it, but right now, here are all the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing stone locations we've found so far:

Ghostflame Dragon, Gravesite Plain

A map screen from Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion showing the location of the Great Katana in Gravesite Plain
Here's the location of the Ghostflame Dragon in Gravesite Plain. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To the west of the Abandoned Ailing Village and Site of Grace 'Greatbridge, North' in Gravesite Plain, you'll find a Ghostflame Dragon asleep in the middle of a lake. Defeating this dragon will reward you with a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Ghostflame Dragon, Scadu Atlus

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree showing the location of a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Scadu Atlus.
You'll find another Ghostflame Dragon here in Scadu Atlus. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Just when you thought one Ghostflame Dragon was enough, there's another to the south-west of Moorth Ruins in Scadu Atlus before you get to the Fort of Reprimand. Like its Gravesite Plain counterpart, defeating this dragon will reward you with another Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Ghostflame Dragon, Cerulean Coast

A map screen from Shadow of the Erdtree showing the location of the Ghostflame Dragon on the Cerulean Coast and the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone you get as a reward for defeating it.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll find another Ghostflame Dragon down in the Cerulean Coast on the Southern Shore. It will ambush you from the sky as you ride towards the location of the Southern Shore Map Fragment. Like the others, you'll need to defeat it before you can claim its Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone as a reward.

These are all the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones we've found so far, and we'll update this guide with more information as soon as we have it.

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.

