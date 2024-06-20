Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are rare items that can be used to upgrade your weapons and armaments in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. They perform exactly the same function as they did in the base game of Elden Ring, and allow you to enhance your weaponry to level +25.

They're not to be confused with Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones, which are needed to upgrade special, named weapons to level +10.

Regular Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Shadow of the Erdtree can only be applied to regular weapons, so knowing where to find these crucial upgrade items is vital, as they can be the difference between life and death as you face down the expansion's tough bosses. So read on below to find out the locations of all the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Shadow of the Erdtree we've discovered so far.

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

Here are all of the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations we've found so far. We'll be adding more locations to this guide as we continue to play more of the game.

Suppressing Pillar, Gravesite Plain

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The easiest Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone to obtain can be found right at the top of the Suppressing Pillar in Gravesite Plain. You don't have to defeat any bosses or complete any dungeons to get this stone - just ride up to the top of the Pillar Path hill by riding east from the Site of Grace 'Castle Front', activate the lift and ride it all the way to the top.

Ruined Forge Lava Intake, Gravesite Plain

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To get the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone at Ruined Forge Lava Intake, you need to interact with the altar at the end of the dungeon. You will be able to do this by completing the dungeon itself.

Ruined Forge of Starfall Past, Scadu Atlus

Beware the Ghostflame Dragon that stalks the field to the east of this Ruined Forge. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Located south-west of Moorth Ruins in Scadu Atlus, the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past is an underground dungeon with several stone trolls lurking inside it. You'll need to complete this dungeon and interact with the altar at the end of it to receive this Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Taylew's Ruined Forge, Rauh Base

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There are two Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones to find in Taylew's Ruined Forge, which is located in the Rauh Base sub-region of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, which you can get to from Scadu Atlus. Like the other forges listed above, you can get one of its Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones by examining the altar at the end of the dungeon.

Taylew's Ruined Forge, Rauh Base

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The second Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Taylew's Ruined Forge can be found on a corpse within the main dungeon. You'll need to run all the way up the end of the central drill bit and jump off towards the platform on the left to reach it. There are two corpses on this platform to loot items from, and the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is on the second one where you jump back onto the drill bit.

Jagged Peak

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Jagged Peak is the domain of the dragons, so it's perhaps unsurprising to find an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone here. You'll find this on a corpse tucked away up on the rocks just before you reach Bayle the Dread at the top of Jagged Peak. From the Site of Grace 'Jagged Peak Mountainside', you'll need to use jump up through two Spiritsprings using Torrent. Before you get to the third, you'll see the corpse as you come up the hill. The third spiritspring will then appear round the corner to your left.

These are all the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones we've discovered so far, and we'll update this guide with more information as soon as we have it.

