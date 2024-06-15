Pokémon Go Spelunker's Cove research tasks, rewards and bonuses
Shiny Crabrawler arrives in Pokémon Go!
Spelunker's Cove is the tie-in event for Go Fest 2024: Madrid, so, even if you're unable to attend the in-person event, there's still something fun for you to do in Pokémon Go this weekend.
During Spelunker's Cove, you'll be able to find and complete event-exclusive research tasks for a selection of Pokémon encounter rewards. Meanwhile, Pokémon like Feebas and Carbink will be appearing more frequently in the wilds of Pokémon Go.
Spelunker's Cove also marks the release of shiny Crabrawler in Pokémon Go!
On this page:
Spelunker's Cove field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can earn Spelunker's Cove field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during this Pokémon Go event. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Spelunker's Cove field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Rock-type Pokémon reward - Geodude, Nosepass or Binacle encounters
- Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Crabrawler encounter
- Win a raid reward - Carbink or Jangmo-o encounters
- Spin 5 PokéStops reward - 5 Poké Ball, 2 Potions and 2 Revives
Thank you the raggedy10 from reddit for the help with this information!
The Shared Skies Season is here! Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Everything else we know about Spelunker's Cove in Pokémon Go
The Spelunker's Cove event is running until Tuesday 18th June at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go and during this time you'll receive double catch candy.
Spelunker's Cove is also the first time you'll be able to catch a shiny Crabrawler, which can then evolve into a shiny Crabominable. Keep an eye for this special crab while also catching the other Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild during this event:
- Geodude
- Rhyhorn
- Chinchou
- Marill
- Shuckle
- Remoraid
- Nosepass
- Feebas
- Carbink
- Crabrawler
The following Pokémon will also be appearing in raids throughout Spelunker's Cove:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Crabrawler
|Onix
|Landorus Incarnate Forme
|Mega Alakazam
|Wimpod
|Kabutops
|Jangmo-o
|Crawdaunt
Finally, Spelunker's Cove has a pay-to-play timed research quest on sale in the in-game store. It costs $1.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. This quest is nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoins. You can, however, gift it to a player your Great Friends or higher with. If you do purchase this quest, you'll have until Tuesday 18th June at 8pm (local time) to complete it. Miss this deadline and its rewards will vanish forever.
Hope you enjoy the Spelunker's Cove event!