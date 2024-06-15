Pokémon Go Spelunker's Cove research tasks, rewards and bonuses

Spelunker's Cove is the tie-in event for Go Fest 2024: Madrid, so, even if you're unable to attend the in-person event, there's still something fun for you to do in Pokémon Go this weekend.

During Spelunker's Cove, you'll be able to find and complete event-exclusive research tasks for a selection of Pokémon encounter rewards. Meanwhile, Pokémon like Feebas and Carbink will be appearing more frequently in the wilds of Pokémon Go.

Spelunker's Cove also marks the release of shiny Crabrawler in Pokémon Go!

Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Spelunker's Cove field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can earn Spelunker's Cove field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during this Pokémon Go event. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Spelunker's Cove field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Rock-type Pokémon reward - Geodude, Nosepass or Binacle encounters

reward - Geodude, Nosepass or Binacle encounters Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Crabrawler encounter

reward - Crabrawler encounter Win a raid reward - Carbink or Jangmo-o encounters

reward - Carbink or Jangmo-o encounters Spin 5 PokéStops reward - 5 Poké Ball, 2 Potions and 2 Revives Thank you the raggedy10 from reddit for the help with this information! Carbink and Jangmo-o encounters can be earned by completing Spelunker's Cove field research tasks.