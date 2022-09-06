Pokémon Go Mega Alakazam counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Alakazam is the mega evolution for Alakazam, which was released as part of the 2022 Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go.

Like all mega evolutions, Mega Alakazam can’t be directly caught in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Alakazam Energy for its evolution.

Below you’ll find Mega Alakazam’s counters and weaknesses to help you defeat in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have an Alakazam in your Pokémon storage to conduct its Mega Evolution.

Battling and evolving Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go

Mega Alakazam counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go If you want to collect Mega Alakazam energy, then you need to defeat it in Mega Raids. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Alakazam to help you achieve this: Mega Alakazam type - Psychic-type

- Psychic-type Mega Alakazam is weak against - Bug, dark and ghost-types

- Bug, dark and ghost-types Mega Alakazam counters - Beedrill, Pinsir and Scizor for bug-types. Umbreon, Tyranitar, Honchkrow, Weavile, Darkrai, Hydreigon and Yveltal for dark-types. Gengar, Giratina (Origin Forme) and Chandelure for ghost-types.

- Beedrill, Pinsir and Scizor for bug-types. Umbreon, Tyranitar, Honchkrow, Weavile, Darkrai, Hydreigon and Yveltal for dark-types. Gengar, Giratina (Origin Forme) and Chandelure for ghost-types. Other Mega Alakazam notes - A strong team of dark and ghost-type Pokémon will help you bring down Mega Alakazam. A Mewtwo which knows Shadow Ball is also a good choice for this raid.

Mega Alakazam moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Alakazam can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Confusion (Psychic)

Psycho Cut (Psychic)

Counter (Fighting - Community Day exclusive) Charged Moves: Fire Punch (Fire)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Future Sight (Psychic)

Psychic (Psychic - exclusive to the Psychic Spectacular event in 2022)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)