Shiny Litwick evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Chandelure best moveset in Pokémon Go

Litwick takes centre stage for October's Community Day – a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon, while also boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

The Candle Pokémon is a fan favourite, both because of how ridiculously cute it is, but also because its fully evolve form, Chandelure, is very strong in Pokémon Go. Niantic always goes hard on Halloween, so it's no surprise that we're looking for ghosts on October's Community Day, but with this one focusing on such a popular Pokémon, while adding both its shiny form and its most powerful attack to date, there really hasn't been a better chance to go hunting for a perfect Litwick, Lampent and it’s final evolution, Chandelure.

This event is also perfect for catching a Litwick with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it's a good idea to know Chandelure's best moveset.

Even if you’re not fussed on this month’s Community Day Pokémon — though you really should be — there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, including the much-loved triple catch XP bonus.

Litwick's 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

October's Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Litwick with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

For Litwick, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 863 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 934 CP

Litwick's wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you're currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

A Pokémon that is perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 – the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

If you want to run Chandelure in Go Battle League, you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Chandelure is 0/15/14, reaching CP1500 at Level 17

A perfect Ultra League Chandelure is 0/15/12, reaching CP2500 at Level 28.5

A perfect Master League Chandelure is 15/15/15, reaching CP3695 at Level 50

Spin Pokéstops during Community Day to unlock these cute event-exclusive stickers.

Depending on how you play Pokémon Go, this Community Day will be a bit of a mixed bag.

While Chandelure is the best non-Legendary, non-Mythical ghost-type attacker in the game and the second-best NLNM fire-type attacker in the game (second only to Darmanitan) when it comes to PVE raids, it's far from standout in the game's PVP mode, Go Battle League.

The reason for this is mostly down to Chandelure's stats. High-attack Pokémon are generally best for raids, while high-defence Pokémon fare better in Go Battle League. As a ghost type, Chandelure has the high attack and low defence you would expect, placing it firmly (ethereally?) in the 'glass cannon' category.

Right now, Chandelure isn’t even a top-10 ghost-type Pokémon in Great League or Ultra League, and while it's a top-5 ghost in Master League, this generally isn't good enough to make it meta-relevant. This could all change with the addition of Chandelure's new Community Day move, Poltergeist, but this seems unlikely.

If you’re big on PVP, and hunting for Great League and Ultra League Pokémon, you'll want to look out for the following Litwick CP levels:

Level 17 (evolves into a perfect Great League Chandelure) – 489 CP

Level 28.5 (evolves into a perfect Ultra League Chandelure) – 819 CP

Litwick evolution chart: What does Litwick evolve into?

Litwick's evolutions all follow a really cool theme – the Candle Pokémon Litwick evolves into the Lamp Pokémon, Lampent, which in turn evolves into the Luring Pokémon, Chandelure. You can read their official Pokédex entries below:

Litwick - The flame on its head keeps its body slightly warm. This Pokémon takes lost children by the hand to guide them to the spirit world.

- The flame on its head keeps its body slightly warm. This Pokémon takes lost children by the hand to guide them to the spirit world. Lampent - This Pokémon appears just before someone passes away, so it’s feared as an emissary of death.

- This Pokémon appears just before someone passes away, so it’s feared as an emissary of death. Chandelure - This Pokémon haunts dilapidated mansions. It sways its arms to hypnotize opponents with the ominous dancing of its flames.

Fortunately, in Pokémon Go, all forms of a given Pokémon share the same resources – this means you’ll need a total of 125 Litwick Candy in order to complete this evolution line; 25 for Lampent and another 100 for Chandelure. You will also need an Unova Stone to evolve your Lampent into a Chandelure, but don't worry as there's a free timed research task for you to complete, helping you earn up to five Unova Stones during the Community Day event.

Everything in Litwick's evolution line is a ghost- and fire-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

October’s Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you'll have three hours to gather as much Litwick candy as possible.

If you’re hurting for candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a ghost or fire-type Pokémon Mega Evolved – something like Charizard, Houndoom or Gengar will do fine – to get one extra candy per catch without any extra work.

Chandelure moves and best moveset recommendation

The question we all have now is what is Chandelure's best moveset?

Up until now, in Great League, a moveset of Incinerate (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged) and Flame Charge (Charged) is generally recommended. For Ultra League, you can replace Incinerate with Fire Spin for a slightly faster Fast Attack with the same overall damage output. In Master League, we revert back to the same moveset as Great League.

This is a pretty reasonable moveset, offering flexibility with both of Chandelure's types, and both fast move and shield pressure in battle. With Flame Charge buffing your attack, you can also build momentum during the battle, as long as you don't lose due to Chandelure's low defence.

However, this move changes slightly with Litwick Community Day, which adds Poltergeist. While we haven't seen the final stats on this move, and Niantic has been known to tweak these up to the wire, we do know it will deal 140 damage, making it the hardest hitting ghost-type move – 40% stronger than Shadow Ball. At current projections of 70 energy per use, it also has the best damage per energy (DPE), at 2.0, beating Shadow Ball's 1.81.

The TL;DR on this is that Poltergeist is a slight upgrade on Shadow Ball, but it's not by any means game-changing. We recommend getting a few Chandelures with Poltergeist for raids, but by no means should you be considering Elite TMs for your other Chandelures at this point! If you want to run Chandelure in Go Battle League, the same applies – it looks to be an upgrade on Shadow Ball, but it's not standout in player-vs-player battles, so don't worry too much about it for now.

If you want to see the full move set, here it is:

Incinerate (Fire)

Hex (Ghost)

Fire Spin (Fire)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Flame Charge (Fire)

Overheat (Fire)

Energy Ball (Grass)

What do shiny Litwick, Lampent and Chandelure look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event's highlighted Pokémon, along with the fact that Community Days often release a new shiny into the wild.

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity, like a raid or research task. From there, it's easy to see if you've encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon's name.

This is your first opportunity to catch a shiny Litwick in Pokémon Go, so if this cute little candle is one of your favourites, there's a lot to look forward to with this event.

Below you can take a look at shiny Litwick, Lampent and Chandelure alongside their regular non-shiny appearances:

As you can see, all three take on different colour schemes. Litwick goes for an even colder blue, with a green eye behind the waxy emo-fringe. Lampent also changes its eye colour to blue, while the metal takes on a darker shade of black. Finally, Chandelure goes Super Saiyan, with orange flames, darker blacks, a purple eye and a warmer, greenish body.

If you want to evolve shiny Litwick, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 10pm local time) to evolve and gain the exclusive move. This way you'll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Litwicks, along with enough Candy to evolve them, without having to worry about sorting through your collection at the same time. Remember, it's a good idea to check your shiny Litwick's stats, because it might have perfect IVs – making it even better for battle!

Evolving a shiny Litwick will add a shiny Lampent and, if you complete the evolution line, shiny Chandelure to your collection. If you do fully evolve a shiny Litwick during the event hours, the resulting shiny Chandelure will know Poltergeist – the brand-new ghost-type exclusive Charged attack for this Community Day.

Other Lampent Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Litwick Community Day is no different.

Litwick is the Community Day Pokémon for October 2022. (Image via pokemonblog.com)

Some of these bonuses are always the same – like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Litwick Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Triple catch XP

Double catch Candy

3-hour Incense duration

3-hour Lure duration

Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Charizard, Mega Houndoom or Mega Gengar, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be!

from catching Pokémon. This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Charizard, Mega Houndoom or Mega Gengar, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be! Photobombs – Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Litwick (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

– Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Litwick (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research – Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Litwick' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Litwick encounter.

– Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Litwick' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Litwick encounter. Special Research – For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Litwick Special Research story, Field Notes: Trick of the Light.

– For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Litwick Special Research story, Field Notes: Trick of the Light. Timed Research – To help you evolve your Lampent into Chandelure, you’ll be able to earn up to five Unova Stones by completing free Timed Research during the event.

– To help you evolve your Lampent into Chandelure, you’ll be able to earn up to five Unova Stones by completing free Timed Research during the event. Stickers – Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

– Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time)

can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time) Trades made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time)

made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time) Exclusive move – Evolve Lampent (Litwick’s Evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Chandelure that knows the Charged Attack Poltergeist (until 10pm local time)

– Evolve Lampent (Litwick’s Evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Chandelure that knows the Charged Attack Poltergeist (until 10pm local time) Lampent raids – After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Defeating Lampent will cause Litwick to appear in a 300m radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note: Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these raids, and the Litwick that spawn will have the increased shiny rate that they did during the three-hour Community Day window!

We hope you enjoy Litwick's Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!