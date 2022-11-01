Duskull 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Duskull in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Requiem Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a perfect Duskull in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately Duskull, and its evolution Dusknoir, aren't great in competitive play, and you probably wouldn't want to use them in raids in Pokémon Go. However, in true spirit of Día de Muertos (the Mexican Day of the Dead celebration), Duskull is out tonight with a Cempasúchil crown, giving you the chance to catch something new and unique in the world of Pokémon Go. This is doubly true as this is a rare chance to catch a costumed Pokémon that you can evolve!

And if costumed Pokémon aren't your thing, it's a great chance to stock up on on some vital resources, thanks to the special bonus that runs alongside this week's Spotlight Hour – the double catch Stardust bonus.

On this page:

Duskull 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Duskull with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Duskull based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Duskull:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 605 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 655 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Dusknoir good in PVP?

No. At best it's passable – if you really want to run it you can, but there are better Ghost-type Pokémon in all three of the main leagues. Either way, you're looking at the following move set: Hex, Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse as a second charged move.

Ignoring the fact that there are simply better options, let's look at Dusknoir as a Pokémon. Its perks are that is pretty bulky, applying a good amount of shield pressure, thanks to the combo of Hex being fast-charging and the two Charged moves being fairly cheap. It even managed to beat Nidoqueen and Cresselia in Ultra League, where it performs best.

Sadly, it loses to a lot of top-tier Pokémon in the meta, like the better Ghosts, Trevenant and Giratina.

It's a similar story in the Great League, where you beat Medicham and Azumarill, but get wrecked by Trevenant and Galarian Stunfisk.

Sadly, this aforementioned bulk drops off by the time you get to Master League, thanks to Dusknoir's CP capping out at 2700 at 15/15/15. Yeah, you beat the likes of Chandelure and Metagross, but you almost immediately lose to both Mewtwo and Lugia – two Psychic-type Pokémon. If that's not a sign that it's not ready for the big leagues, I don't know what it is.

The quest steps 5 to 8 of A Cosmic Companion is now live as part of the Season of Light. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. Finally - don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.

Is there a shiny Duskull in Pokémon Go?

Yep! Released back in October 2017, there is a shiny Duskull in Pokémon Go. Shiny Dusclops was released at the same time, obviously, with Shiny Dusknoir following suit in November 2018 when it joined the game.

Duskull's evolution line. (Image via pokemon.com)

Spotlight Hours, unlike Community Days, do not have a boosted shiny rate, so, as you're hunting for a shiny Duskull, you'll be doing so with the regular shiny rates in this play. This means, if you really want a shiny Duskull, you need to make the most of this hour!

What does shiny Duskull look like?

As you can see below, shiny Duskull takes on a deep red, which goes incredibly well with the floating red orb in the middle of its skull.

Duskull family with shinies.

Its evolution, Dusclops, takes on a slightly lighter, almost terracotta red hue, while its final form Dusknoir flips the script and goes for a blue-grey body that pops very nicely against the gold accents on its body.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Duskull in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Duskull caught giving 200 Stardust instead of the base 100. If the in-game weather is foggy, this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a 1.5x multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each Duskull caught in foggy weather while using a Star Piece will be worth 375 Stardust!

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Duskull caught giving 200 Stardust instead of the base 100. If the in-game weather is foggy, this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a 1.5x multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each Duskull caught in foggy weather while using a Star Piece will be worth If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Duskull candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex. Remember, you will need an Unova Stone for each Dusclops you want to evolve.

Thanks to Duskull being a ghost-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your ghost-type catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week, we'll be moving away from the ghost types to find Croagunk taking the spotlight!