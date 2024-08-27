Pokémon Go Max Out hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date
Everything you need to know about the Season of Max Out.
Max Out, the sixteenth Pokémon Go season, sees the debut of both Dynamax Pokémon and - finally - more Gen 8 Pokémon to the game!
So make sure you're out and about during the Season of Max Out to catch Pokémon like Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble as Gen 8 invades Pokémon Go. Then keep an eye on the new Power Spot locations to ensure you can battle every Dynamax Pokémon as well. Don't forget about the new Special Research quests either!
Like all previous seasons, Max Out also includes changes to the egg pools, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.
On this page:
Pokémon Go Max Out end date: When will the Season of Max Out end?
Max Out has a start time of Tuesday 3rd September at 10am (local time) and will end on Wednesday 3rd December at 10am (local time). Season 20 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period too, obtaining the three leagues and a variety of special cups.
This release date marks a change from the traditional Pokémon Go season start, which usually occurs on the first day of a month. This is mostly likely because September 1st falls on a Sunday this year - just make sure you take this change into account when planning your Pokémon Go activities!
Max Out bonuses in Pokémon Go
The season-long bonuses for Max Out begin with three XP based ones - you'll receive increased XP for meeting the seven-day PokéStop spin and Pokémon catch streaks, along with increased XP from increasing your Friendship Level with a player. That last one is perfect for anyone who will reach the Best Friend level during Max Out!
There are also two trading based bonuses, seeing everyone receive an additional candy from trading Pokémon and trainers who are Level 31 or higher receiving one guaranteed Candy XL when trading.
Finally from Tuesday 3rd September to Wednesday 3rd December, you'll be able to earn the following Pokémon from Research Breakthroughs: Galarian Weezing, Galarian Mr. Mime, Excadrill, Scraggy, Furfrou and Jangmo-o.
Max Out roadmap in Pokémon Go
The big release of Max Out, as the name suggests, is the release of Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go on Tuesday 10th September at 10am (local time). While the details are yet to be fully confirmed at the time of writing, we do know that locations called Power Spots will begin to appear on the map. It's here where you'll battle Dynamax Pokémon in Max Battles and collect Max Particles. (Wonder what these will be used for, such suspiciously like Mega Energy...)
The official Pokémon Go blog makes it sound like these Power Spots will actually begin appearing before the proper release of Dynamax Pokémon; giving you the chance to start collecting Max Particles before your first Max Batte!
What we do know is that Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Skwovet and Wooloo will be making their Dynamax form debut in one-star Max Battles on Tuesday 10th September.
Alongside Dynamax Pokémon, Max Out sees the first proper release of Gen 8 in Pokémon Go! While we've seen some Gen 8 Pokémon in the past, such as Wooloo, Galarian forms and their evolutions like Sirfetch'd, this generation's release has been a slow one. In fact, the last Gen 8 Pokémon to debut in Pokémon Go was Regieleki back in April 2023. Soon, however, you'll be able to catch Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble and Dreepy in Pokémon Go! Players in the United Kingdom will also be able to catch the regionally exclusive Stonjourner too! Hopefully, as Max Out continues, we'll see more Gen 8 Pokémon arrive in Pokémon Go.
To celebrate this release, a new Special Research quest will be released on Tuesday 3rd September where you'll have to pick one of the Galar starter Pokémon - Grookey, Scorbunny or Sobble. As you can probably guess, this means we're dealing with a branching quest so make your choice wisely! Your choice will also see the background of your Postcard Book change for the rest of Max Out, which is a nice little bonus. (Though I would prefer a dedicated sticker book Niantic...)
With these overarching season themes out of the way, let's take a look at the first events running throughout Max Out.
Here's a rundown down of all the confirmed events for Max Out so far:
- GO All Out - Tuesday 3rd September to Tuesday 10th September
- Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta Community Day - Saturday 14th September
- GO Big - Tuesday 10th September to Sunday 15th September
- October Community Day - Saturday 5th September
- November Community Day - Sunday 10th November
As you can see, a number of the Community Days are still waiting to have their spotlighted Pokémon announced. You'll also be able to partake in Season 20 of the Go Battle League during this season.
Max Out begins with GO All Out - running from Tuesday 3rd September at 10am (local time) to Tuesday 10th September at 10am (local time). This event marks the release of Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Dreepy, all of their evolutions and Stonjourner for UK players. Alongside this, you'll be able to start the Special Research quest we mentioned above, complete event-exclusive field research tasks, Collection Challenges and compete in PokéStop Showcases. There will also be double XP bonuses for catching and evolving Pokémon running through this event.
Next up is the GO Big event from Tuesday 10th September at 10am (local time) to Sunday 15th September at 10am (local time). As mentioned, this event will see the one-star Max Battle debut for Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Skwovet and Wooloo. You'll also be able to complete another Special Research quest to earn Max Particles and a new avatar item, the Dynamax Band. There will also be event-exclusive research tasks, Collection Challenges, a double PokéStop spin XP bonus and a double Max Battle win XP bonus.
PokéStop Showcases will also run from Monday to Wednesday, then Saturday to Sunday, during Max Out.
Finally, you'll be able to collect new stickers from spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts or simply from purchasing them within the in-game shop.
Max Out hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes
Max Out brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemispheres, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes:
|Area
|Pokémon
|Northern Hemipshere
|Chikorita
Cyndaquil
Totodile
Pineco
Hisuian Qwilfish
Larvitar
Autumn Deerling
|Southern Hemipshere
|Hisuian Voltorb
Feebas
Snivy
Tepig
Oshawott
Spring Deerling
Deino
|Cities
|Gengar
Skitty
Beldum
Scraggy
Trubbish
Furfrou
Lechonk
|Forests
|Exeggutor
Chansey
Pinsir
Hoppip
Shroomish
Emolga
Grubbin
|Mountains
|Onix
Sudowoodo
Sableye
Aggron
Boldore
Stunfisk
Golett
|Beaches and Water
|Kingler
Staryu
Lapras
Remoraid
Ducklett
Crabrawler
Sandygast
This includes a number of changes to the egg pools, but it should be noted that these lists are incomplete. Certain in-game events also change the egg pools for a limited time.
Thanks to the Gift Exchange on Routes, there's also two different pools for 7km eggs, so, depending on which Pokémon you want, it's worth checking whether you need a 7km egg from opening a Gift from a friend or obtaining it via the Gift Exchange.
|Egg
|Pokémon
|2km
|Cleffa
Igglybuff
Tyrogue
Wynaut
Larvesta
|5km
|Larvesta
Komala
Grookey
Scorbunny
Sobble
|5km Adventure Sync
|Chingling
Riolu
Tyrunt
Amarua
Phantump
|7km eggs
|Galarian Meowth
Galarian Slowpoke
Galarian Farfetch'd
Galarian Zigzagoon
Galarian Yamask
|7km from Routes
|Hisuian Growlithe
Hisuian Sneasel
White-Stripe Basculin
Deino
Pancham
|10km
|Druddigon
Larvesta
Dreepy
Charcadet
Frigibax
|10km Adventure Sync
|Dratini
Rockruff
Drampa
Jangmo-o
Frigibax
What are seasons in Pokémon Go?
Originally introduced in December 2021, seasons are in-game periods of time which last for three months and tie together various events with a theme. During this time, a selection of new features and quality of life changes can also be added to Pokémon Go.
This includes:
- Changes to how Pokémon spawn season-to-season, which may see some creatures appearing more regularly or become rarer in the wild for limited time periods.
- Changes to egg pools and raids.
- Northern and southern hemisphere-specific spawning, coinciding with the real world season themselves.
- Highlight specific Mega Evolutions, giving them a power boost throughout the season.
- Different Deerling forms.
- A new Go Battle League season, which will be the same length as the season itself.
- XP boosts for completing specific activities, such as five-star raids for example.
- Introduce other general quality of life improvements.
- A range of in-game events.
- New Pokémon.
- Occasionally, new features and season long research quests.
Hope you're ready to expand during Max Out!