Pokémon Go Max Out hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date

Max Out, the sixteenth Pokémon Go season, sees the debut of both Dynamax Pokémon and - finally - more Gen 8 Pokémon to the game!

So make sure you're out and about during the Season of Max Out to catch Pokémon like Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble as Gen 8 invades Pokémon Go. Then keep an eye on the new Power Spot locations to ensure you can battle every Dynamax Pokémon as well. Don't forget about the new Special Research quests either!

Like all previous seasons, Max Out also includes changes to the egg pools, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.

Pokémon Go Max Out end date: When will the Season of Max Out end? Max Out has a start time of Tuesday 3rd September at 10am (local time) and will end on Wednesday 3rd December at 10am (local time). Season 20 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period too, obtaining the three leagues and a variety of special cups. This release date marks a change from the traditional Pokémon Go season start, which usually occurs on the first day of a month. This is mostly likely because September 1st falls on a Sunday this year - just make sure you take this change into account when planning your Pokémon Go activities! Image credit: Niantic

Max Out bonuses in Pokémon Go The season-long bonuses for Max Out begin with three XP based ones - you'll receive increased XP for meeting the seven-day PokéStop spin and Pokémon catch streaks, along with increased XP from increasing your Friendship Level with a player. That last one is perfect for anyone who will reach the Best Friend level during Max Out! There are also two trading based bonuses, seeing everyone receive an additional candy from trading Pokémon and trainers who are Level 31 or higher receiving one guaranteed Candy XL when trading. Finally from Tuesday 3rd September to Wednesday 3rd December, you'll be able to earn the following Pokémon from Research Breakthroughs: Galarian Weezing, Galarian Mr. Mime, Excadrill, Scraggy, Furfrou and Jangmo-o. Image credit: Niantic

Max Out roadmap in Pokémon Go The big release of Max Out, as the name suggests, is the release of Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go on Tuesday 10th September at 10am (local time). While the details are yet to be fully confirmed at the time of writing, we do know that locations called Power Spots will begin to appear on the map. It's here where you'll battle Dynamax Pokémon in Max Battles and collect Max Particles. (Wonder what these will be used for, such suspiciously like Mega Energy...) The official Pokémon Go blog makes it sound like these Power Spots will actually begin appearing before the proper release of Dynamax Pokémon; giving you the chance to start collecting Max Particles before your first Max Batte! What we do know is that Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Skwovet and Wooloo will be making their Dynamax form debut in one-star Max Battles on Tuesday 10th September. Image credit: Niantic Stonjourner will be regionally exclusive to the UK. Alongside Dynamax Pokémon, Max Out sees the first proper release of Gen 8 in Pokémon Go! While we've seen some Gen 8 Pokémon in the past, such as Wooloo, Galarian forms and their evolutions like Sirfetch'd, this generation's release has been a slow one. In fact, the last Gen 8 Pokémon to debut in Pokémon Go was Regieleki back in April 2023. Soon, however, you'll be able to catch Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble and Dreepy in Pokémon Go! Players in the United Kingdom will also be able to catch the regionally exclusive Stonjourner too! Hopefully, as Max Out continues, we'll see more Gen 8 Pokémon arrive in Pokémon Go. To celebrate this release, a new Special Research quest will be released on Tuesday 3rd September where you'll have to pick one of the Galar starter Pokémon - Grookey, Scorbunny or Sobble. As you can probably guess, this means we're dealing with a branching quest so make your choice wisely! Your choice will also see the background of your Postcard Book change for the rest of Max Out, which is a nice little bonus. (Though I would prefer a dedicated sticker book Niantic...) With these overarching season themes out of the way, let's take a look at the first events running throughout Max Out. Here's a rundown down of all the confirmed events for Max Out so far: GO All Out - Tuesday 3rd September to Tuesday 10th September

- Tuesday 3rd September to Tuesday 10th September Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta Community Day - Saturday 14th September

- Saturday 14th September GO Big - Tuesday 10th September to Sunday 15th September

- Tuesday 10th September to Sunday 15th September October Community Day - Saturday 5th September

- Saturday 5th September November Community Day - Sunday 10th November Image credit: Niantic As you can see, a number of the Community Days are still waiting to have their spotlighted Pokémon announced. You'll also be able to partake in Season 20 of the Go Battle League during this season. Max Out begins with GO All Out - running from Tuesday 3rd September at 10am (local time) to Tuesday 10th September at 10am (local time). This event marks the release of Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Dreepy, all of their evolutions and Stonjourner for UK players. Alongside this, you'll be able to start the Special Research quest we mentioned above, complete event-exclusive field research tasks, Collection Challenges and compete in PokéStop Showcases. There will also be double XP bonuses for catching and evolving Pokémon running through this event. Image credit: Niantic Next up is the GO Big event from Tuesday 10th September at 10am (local time) to Sunday 15th September at 10am (local time). As mentioned, this event will see the one-star Max Battle debut for Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Skwovet and Wooloo. You'll also be able to complete another Special Research quest to earn Max Particles and a new avatar item, the Dynamax Band. There will also be event-exclusive research tasks, Collection Challenges, a double PokéStop spin XP bonus and a double Max Battle win XP bonus. The Dynamax Band. | Image credit: Niantic PokéStop Showcases will also run from Monday to Wednesday, then Saturday to Sunday, during Max Out. Finally, you'll be able to collect new stickers from spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts or simply from purchasing them within the in-game shop. The Max Out Season is nearly here! Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Max Out hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes Max Out brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemispheres, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes: Area Pokémon Northern Hemipshere Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Pineco

Hisuian Qwilfish

Larvitar

Autumn Deerling Southern Hemipshere Hisuian Voltorb

Feebas

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Spring Deerling

Deino Cities Gengar

Skitty

Beldum

Scraggy

Trubbish

Furfrou

Lechonk Forests Exeggutor

Chansey

Pinsir

Hoppip

Shroomish

Emolga

Grubbin Mountains Onix

Sudowoodo

Sableye

Aggron

Boldore

Stunfisk

Golett Beaches and Water Kingler

Staryu

Lapras

Remoraid

Ducklett

Crabrawler

Sandygast This includes a number of changes to the egg pools, but it should be noted that these lists are incomplete. Certain in-game events also change the egg pools for a limited time. Thanks to the Gift Exchange on Routes, there's also two different pools for 7km eggs, so, depending on which Pokémon you want, it's worth checking whether you need a 7km egg from opening a Gift from a friend or obtaining it via the Gift Exchange. Egg Pokémon 2km Cleffa

Igglybuff

Tyrogue

Wynaut

Larvesta 5km Larvesta

Komala

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble 5km Adventure Sync Chingling

Riolu

Tyrunt

Amarua

Phantump 7km eggs Galarian Meowth

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Farfetch'd

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Yamask 7km from Routes Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Sneasel

White-Stripe Basculin

Deino

Pancham 10km Druddigon

Larvesta

Dreepy

Charcadet

Frigibax 10km Adventure Sync Dratini

Rockruff

Drampa

Jangmo-o

Frigibax