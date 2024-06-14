Zombie hack-and-slash Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP gets September release date

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - the rerelease of cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw, which sees highschool cheerleader Juliet fighting off scores of zombies while wearing her boyfriend's severed head on her belt - has secured itself a release date.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will launch digitally for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam on 25th September. A physical release will then follow, with developer Dragami Games stating more details will be released "at a later date".

You can check out the first trailer for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP below:

Described as the "definitive" version of Lollipop Chainsaw, RePOP will bring a number of quality of life features to the game, leaving the story itself unchanged.

These changes include reduced load times, adjusted input timings for Combo Actions and the introduction of an auto-fire mode for the Chainsaw Blaster.

The game's chainsaw action has also been sped up thanks to the introduction of the Chained Hits Hunting system, in which "chaining multiple hits in succession increases the player's attack speed". Additionally, the team has added new costumes, chainsaws and hair colours.

This rerelease of Lollipop Chainsaw was first announced back in 2022, with the original plan to launch the game in 2023. However, RePOP saw its release delayed in order for the developers to ensure the game reached "the best possible quality experience", something which required it to "extend the development period".

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP artwork. | Image credit: Dragami Games

In Eurogamer's original Lollipop Chainsaw review, our Donlan called it "a muddle of pop culture nods, scattershot puns and antic gore".

"It all makes for an oddball game that struggles to be odd in the right way. Despite the clever, if patchy, script and some great performances... there just isn't enough fun lurking in the combat to keep you entertained when a level goes on a bit longer than it should, when an extended joke or homage isn't quite witty enough to earn its keep, when the upgrade shop isn't filled with anything you'd really want to buy, and when the tone descends into damp sleaze," he wrote in 2012, because yes it really has been that long.